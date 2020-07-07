Man Torque: Substance Abuse

John Vlismas and Kabelo Mabalane | Singer &Trustee at Shout Foundation
Mandla Mngomezulu | Gauteng Secretary at All Truck Drivers Foundation and Mary Phadi | President of Truckers Association Of SA (TASALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chante Mouton | Attorney and Director of vermeulen attorneys and head of the labour department
Contact Details:
Tel: 010 109 1089
email:chante@vermeulenlaw.co.za
Guest: Mmusi Maimane, the leader of the One SA (OSA) movement talking about the return of other grades today and where to from here.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Vuyo Mhaga Spokesperson for the Premier David Makura, spoke about whether there will a hard lockdown or just a relook at certain regulations and which regulations will these be.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof. Guy Richards, Respected pulmonologist and intensivist, Emeritus Professor of Critical Care at Wits University, spoke about what we need to know for those vulnerable to Covid-19 + the various methods of treatment for all stages of Covid-19 - from at home lock down quarantine patients to those being hospitalized and how these methods are working or not.
email: guy.richards@wits.ac.za
Rex Dlamini | PharmacistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce Whitfield | Presenter at The Money ShowLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Dr Ross Harvey | Director at Good Governance Africa and Tendai Biti, Former Zimbabwe Finance Minister & the Vice President of the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa PartyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Brooks Spector, Associate Editor at the Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST