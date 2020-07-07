Man Torque: Substance Abuse

Streaming issues? Report here
Late Night Talk
Today at 12:05
SHOW MENU & INTRO
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:15
Reflecting on 100 days under lockdown
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu
Today at 12:45
Tech news
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
No Items to show
Latest Local
Only 33% of final-year students allowed on campus under Level 3 lockdown Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane shares details on Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande's latest briefing. 8 July 2020 3:56 PM
Callers divided over controversial tweet by Tracy Zille Clement Manyathela facilitated a debate between listeners on controversial race-related tweets. 8 July 2020 3:00 PM
[LISTEN] 'Judge Hlope's appeal is consistent with what he has done previously' WC Judge President John Hlophe has reportedly slammed CJ Mogoeng Mogoeng’s recommendation that he face a misconduct tribunal. 8 July 2020 1:58 PM
View all Local
Truck drivers continue with protest despite union's plea for the strike to end All Truck Drivers Foundation Gauteng secretary Mandla Mngomezulu says the union condemn any violence that is brought by protest. 8 July 2020 1:57 PM
Numsa and Sacca among five unions who accepted SAA voluntary severance packages Public Enterprises Department acting director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi gives insight on how the agreement was reached. 8 July 2020 11:38 AM
George Mukhari Hospital CEO says he learnt about alleged rape from media The police and the hospital are investigating the rape incident of a two-year-old while in a COVID-19 isolation area. 8 July 2020 7:46 AM
View all Politics
Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career Absa CEO Daniel Mminele says they had to transition very quickly within a very space of time into operating in a new normal. 8 July 2020 8:43 PM
Payment methods ... the good, the bad and the ugly Wendy Knowler says it is expensive to issue or bank a cheque. For example, to deposit a cheque can cost well over R100. 8 July 2020 8:14 PM
For the first time in SA there is a specific law on how banks treat customers Caroline Da Silva of the FSCA says they will look into patterns of complaints to see how to change a bank's behaviour. 8 July 2020 7:42 PM
View all Business
#Magazines: 'There are definite losses and gains in the move to digital' Clement Manyathela speaks to experts about the evolution of the magazine industry. 8 July 2020 12:05 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
Authorised Siya Kolisi biography coming in 2021 The book does not yet have a title but will be published next year, ahead of the forthcoming Lions tour to South Africa in 2021. 7 July 2020 2:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
Lesotho's former first lady granted bail in murder case Maesaiah Thabane has been charged with ordering the killing of former prime minister Thomas Thabane's then-wife Lipolelo Thabane,... 29 June 2020 6:13 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Man Torque: Substance Abuse

Man Torque: Substance Abuse

7 July 2020 10:30 PM

On Man Torque Aubrey discussed the issue of Substance abuse with John Vlismas, Former Comedian, Serial Entrepreneur, Faculty member at Henley, International Speaker and Disruptive Educator & Kabelo Mabalane, Artist, Entrepreneur from the Social Movement-Shout SA & Author of 'I Ran for My Life - My Story'


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

"How to use Yoga to positively change your thinking and your behaviour".

8 July 2020 11:15 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator and Andy Betancourt | one of the founding directors of Yoga Veda Institute 

SA's first Satanic church

8 July 2020 10:55 PM

Adri Norton | Co-Founder and Spokesperson and Riaan Swiegelaar | Co-Founder: 1st South African Satanic Church

Financial Matter: Why most people want wealth

8 July 2020 9:23 PM

On our Financial Matter feature we talk about why most people want wealth, but very few will do what's necessary to create it with Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli.

Truck Driver's strike

7 July 2020 11:27 PM

Mandla Mngomezulu | Gauteng Secretary at All Truck Drivers Foundation and Mary Phadi | President of Truckers Association Of SA (TASA

Rights of employees and employers during a pandemic

7 July 2020 9:22 PM

Guest: Chante Mouton | Attorney and Director of vermeulen attorneys and head of the labour department

Contact Details:

Tel: 010 109 1089

email:chante@vermeulenlaw.co.za 

Pupils in Grader R, 6, & 11 return to schoool

6 July 2020 10:10 PM

Guest: Mmusi Maimane, the leader of the One SA (OSA) movement talking about the return of other grades today and where to from here.

Will Gauteng be subjected to hard lockdown?

6 July 2020 9:50 PM

Guest: Vuyo Mhaga Spokesperson for the Premier David Makura, spoke about whether there will a hard lockdown or just a relook at certain regulations and which regulations will these be.

Medical Matters: What we need to know for those vulnerable to Covid-19 plus the various methods of treatment for all stages of Covid-19

6 July 2020 9:29 PM

Guest: Prof. Guy Richards, Respected pulmonologist and intensivist, Emeritus Professor of Critical Care at Wits University, spoke about what we need to know for those vulnerable to Covid-19 + the various methods of treatment for all stages of Covid-19 - from at home lock down quarantine patients to those being hospitalized and how these methods are working or not.

email: guy.richards@wits.ac.za

South Africans Doing Great Things - Rex Dlamini

3 July 2020 11:14 PM

Rex Dlamini | Pharmacist

Trending

UPDATE: Gauteng overtakes Western Cape as it reaches 75,015 cases

World Local

'The COVID-19 storm is here and Gauteng health system faces big pressure'

Local

State capture inquiry has cost taxpayers R700 million so far

Local

EWN Highlights

Nzimande: Only certain BBBEE firms eligible for digital services contracts

8 July 2020 9:12 PM

SA pupils miss meals as virus limits school return

8 July 2020 8:53 PM

Cabinet adopts 'historic GBV prevention framework'

8 July 2020 8:47 PM

