African natural medicines research, development and innovation

Today at 12:10
2nd Interview
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
#BlackBotanistsWeek - a celebration of Black people who love plants
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
Political pow-wow:
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Murray Williams - Chief Reporter at Cape Argus
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cosas insists schools be shut down as regulations are not being adhered to Grades R, 6, 7, 11 and 12 have so far returned to the classroom as part of the Basic Education Department's phased reopening. 9 July 2020 5:56 PM
City of Joburg tables R68.1bn budget for 2020/2021 This follows several delays which saw the Gauteng government throw the book at the city’s council threatening to place it under ad... 9 July 2020 5:25 PM
[LISTEN] What does working remotely mean for real estate? FNB property economist John Loos suspects there are CFOs questioning whether companies need as much office space going forward. 9 July 2020 5:09 PM
For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba Clement Manyathela chats with former minister Malusi Gigaba in a new feature called #HangingOutwithClement. 9 July 2020 11:50 AM
'It is critical that South Africa brings its public debt under control' RMB CEO James Formby says if the country doesnt control its debt, it will find itself in an economic quagmire. 9 July 2020 8:07 AM
Truck drivers continue with protest despite union's plea for the strike to end All Truck Drivers Foundation Gauteng secretary Mandla Mngomezulu says the union condemn any violence that is brought by protest. 8 July 2020 1:57 PM
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision. 9 July 2020 8:02 PM
SA is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen from 23 to 27 Lumkile Mondi says skills and knowledge that have driven a lot of the growth in the past are going to be undermined. 9 July 2020 7:30 PM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
#Magazines: 'There are definite losses and gains in the move to digital' Clement Manyathela speaks to experts about the evolution of the magazine industry. 8 July 2020 12:05 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
Mosimane: Return to training has been strange Sundowns are in Rustenburg for a mini-training camp in preparation for the resumption of the season, with a date for the resumptio... 9 July 2020 2:32 PM
CSA board denies changing terms of reference for Moroe forensic probe Cricket South Africa's board of directors has denied reports that it attempted to change the terms of reference of a forensic inve... 8 July 2020 9:31 PM
Rhulani Mokwena returns to Mamelodi Sundowns The President of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, welcomed Rhulani Mokwena back home to the Mamelodi Sundowns family as the... 8 July 2020 6:37 PM
[WATCH] Man catches 3-year-old boy thrown from burning building Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 July 2020 8:57 AM
[WATCH] Heroic woman helps blind man board the bus in busy streets of India Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 July 2020 8:56 AM
[WATCH] Woman can't release bird that flew into car landing on baby's car seat Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2020 8:44 AM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
African natural medicines research, development and innovation

African natural medicines research, development and innovation

9 July 2020 9:43 PM

Guest: Mandisa Mashego, Activist, talking about Min Nzimande speech on African natural medicines research, development and innovation.


Africa At A Glance: "Can Africa use this COVID-19 pandemic to reset the economy and be independent on external financing.”

9 July 2020 11:26 PM

Africa At A Glance: we looked at the issue of "Can Africa use this COVID-19 pandemic to reset the economy and be independent on external financing.” with Prof Siphamandla Zondi, Professor & Head of the Department of Political Sciences at University of Pretoria.

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Loss of Love - Trauma of a Break-up

9 July 2020 9:24 PM

On our new feature "In Conversation with Dr Eve, Aubrey and Dr Eve discussed about the loss of a loved one, loss of a significant relationship… as well as types of trauma that is accompanied by the loss.

"How to use Yoga to positively change your thinking and your behaviour".

8 July 2020 11:15 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator and Andy Betancourt | one of the founding directors of Yoga Veda Institute 

SA's first Satanic church

8 July 2020 10:55 PM

Adri Norton | Co-Founder and Spokesperson and Riaan Swiegelaar | Co-Founder: 1st South African Satanic Church

Financial Matter: Why most people want wealth

8 July 2020 9:23 PM

On our Financial Matter feature we talk about why most people want wealth, but very few will do what's necessary to create it with Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli.

Truck Driver's strike

7 July 2020 11:27 PM

Mandla Mngomezulu | Gauteng Secretary at All Truck Drivers Foundation and Mary Phadi | President of Truckers Association Of SA (TASA

Man Torque: Substance Abuse

7 July 2020 10:30 PM

On Man Torque Aubrey discussed the issue of Substance abuse with John Vlismas, Former Comedian, Serial Entrepreneur, Faculty member at Henley, International Speaker and Disruptive Educator & Kabelo Mabalane, Artist, Entrepreneur from the Social Movement-Shout SA & Author of 'I Ran for My Life - My Story'

Rights of employees and employers during a pandemic

7 July 2020 9:22 PM

Guest: Chante Mouton | Attorney and Director of vermeulen attorneys and head of the labour department

Contact Details:

Tel: 010 109 1089

email:chante@vermeulenlaw.co.za 

Pupils in Grader R, 6, & 11 return to schoool

6 July 2020 10:10 PM

Guest: Mmusi Maimane, the leader of the One SA (OSA) movement talking about the return of other grades today and where to from here.

UPDATE: More than 2-million tests conducted in SA, 13,674 new infections

World Local

BHF urges patients to defer elective surgery unless it is a medical emergency

Local

COVID-19 vaccine could be available in Africa in the first quarter of 2021

Local

Eskom: No load shedding on Thursday

9 July 2020 8:37 PM

Legal Resources Centre takes CoCT to court over evictions amid lockdown

9 July 2020 8:30 PM

NW MEC Kegakilwe gets official funeral, will be laid to rest Friday

9 July 2020 8:03 PM

