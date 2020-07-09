Africa At A Glance: "Can Africa use this COVID-19 pandemic to reset the economy and be independent on external financing.”

Africa At A Glance: we looked at the issue of "Can Africa use this COVID-19 pandemic to reset the economy and be independent on external financing.” with Prof Siphamandla Zondi, Professor & Head of the Department of Political Sciences at University of Pretoria.
Guest: Mandisa Mashego, Activist, talking about Min Nzimande speech on African natural medicines research, development and innovation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On our new feature "In Conversation with Dr Eve, Aubrey and Dr Eve discussed about the loss of a loved one, loss of a significant relationship… as well as types of trauma that is accompanied by the loss.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator and Andy Betancourt | one of the founding directors of Yoga Veda InstituteLISTEN TO PODCAST
Adri Norton | Co-Founder and Spokesperson and Riaan Swiegelaar | Co-Founder: 1st South African Satanic ChurchLISTEN TO PODCAST
On our Financial Matter feature we talk about why most people want wealth, but very few will do what's necessary to create it with Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mandla Mngomezulu | Gauteng Secretary at All Truck Drivers Foundation and Mary Phadi | President of Truckers Association Of SA (TASALISTEN TO PODCAST
On Man Torque Aubrey discussed the issue of Substance abuse with John Vlismas, Former Comedian, Serial Entrepreneur, Faculty member at Henley, International Speaker and Disruptive Educator & Kabelo Mabalane, Artist, Entrepreneur from the Social Movement-Shout SA & Author of 'I Ran for My Life - My Story'LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chante Mouton | Attorney and Director of vermeulen attorneys and head of the labour department
Guest: Mmusi Maimane, the leader of the One SA (OSA) movement talking about the return of other grades today and where to from here.LISTEN TO PODCAST