Medical Matters: The Global AIDS Report 2020 and the WHO report on disruption of HIV services due to COVID

Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
Today at 12:52
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent
JJ Cornish
Today at 22:05
Time to get tough on failing municipalities
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Paul Kariuki
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
'It is up to compliance officers of public spaces to enforce wearing of masks' Justice ministry spokesperson Crispin Phiri explains the motive behind government's decision to enforce the wearing of masks. 13 July 2020 6:18 PM
[LISTEN] 'Difficult to say how well domestic workers agencies are regulated' UJ's Department of Sociology lecturer David Du Toit speaks to Joanne Joseph and shares his insights on outsourcing domestic work. 13 July 2020 4:26 PM
[LISTEN] How the annual GirlCode hackathon has opened doors for partcipants Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to one of the 2019 GirlCode winners, Nondumiso Ngcobo, as well as participant Andiswa Mkhonto. 13 July 2020 2:46 PM
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided' Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council. 13 July 2020 6:33 PM
Liquor traders association aggrieved by sudden ban on sale of alcohol Liquor Traders Association of SA's Sean Robinson and Gauteng Liquor Forum's Fanny Mokoena reflect on liquor ban. 13 July 2020 11:16 AM
'Regulations need to focus on spaces where risk of transmission is high' Wits School of Governance's professor Alex van den Heever unpacks the latest restriction by the President Cyril Ramaphosa. 13 July 2020 9:00 AM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Foschini offers to buy Jet from Edcon The Foschini Group is offering to buy 371 JET stores. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews portfolio manager Evan Walker. 13 July 2020 7:34 PM
Why South Africa – much like Zimbabwe - can’t print money to pay for Covid-19 Why "quantitative easing" can’t work in South Africa, according to Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments at Ninety One). 13 July 2020 7:10 PM
'Parents should stay close to the pulse of what teenagers are going through' Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane says it is important to engage them and get to know how they are feeling because of COVID-19. 12 July 2020 11:25 AM
Siv Ngesi: I made a conscious decision that I will never move to Joburg Talented actor, dancer, comedian and activist Siv Ngesi says where there is uncomfortability that is where the growth is happening... 10 July 2020 5:17 PM
'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks. 10 July 2020 3:46 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
[LISTEN] Former anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin shares his prison-break story The 2020 thriller film 'Escape from Pretoria' is available on DVD and Blu-ray. 10 July 2020 5:51 PM
[WATCH] Mi Casa perform music from their latest album Their fifth album, We Made It, was released last week. 10 July 2020 4:54 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Medical Matters: The Global AIDS Report 2020 and the WHO report on disruption of HIV services due to COVID

13 July 2020 9:26 PM

On Medical Matters, Aubrey spoke to Dr. Gilles Van Cutsem, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Senior HIV/TB Adviser in South Africa, about the Global AIDS Report 2020 and the WHO report on disruption of HIV services due to COVID.


Unpacking CR Speech

13 July 2020 10:52 PM

Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst, unpacking the speech delivered by President Ramaphosa yesterday evening.

Profile Interview with Dr Mamphela Ramphele

10 July 2020 10:31 PM

Dr Mamphela Ramphele, Co-Founder & Global Ambassador:  ReimagineSA NPC (PBO) | Activist, Physician, Academic, Author and Active Citizen

Book South Africans should read: "Encountering Apartheid's Ghosts - From Krugersdorp To Constitutional Hill" By Leon Wessels

Africa At A Glance: "Can Africa use this COVID-19 pandemic to reset the economy and be independent on external financing.”

9 July 2020 11:26 PM

Africa At A Glance: we looked at the issue of "Can Africa use this COVID-19 pandemic to reset the economy and be independent on external financing.” with Prof Siphamandla Zondi, Professor & Head of the Department of Political Sciences at University of Pretoria.

African natural medicines research, development and innovation

9 July 2020 9:43 PM

Guest: Mandisa Mashego, Activist, talking about Min Nzimande speech on African natural medicines research, development and innovation.

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Loss of Love - Trauma of a Break-up

9 July 2020 9:24 PM

On our new feature "In Conversation with Dr Eve, Aubrey and Dr Eve discussed about the loss of a loved one, loss of a significant relationship… as well as types of trauma that is accompanied by the loss.

"How to use Yoga to positively change your thinking and your behaviour".

8 July 2020 11:15 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator and Andy Betancourt | one of the founding directors of Yoga Veda Institute 

SA's first Satanic church

8 July 2020 10:55 PM

Adri Norton | Co-Founder and Spokesperson and Riaan Swiegelaar | Co-Founder: 1st South African Satanic Church

Financial Matter: Why most people want wealth

8 July 2020 9:23 PM

On our Financial Matter feature we talk about why most people want wealth, but very few will do what's necessary to create it with Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli.

Truck Driver's strike

7 July 2020 11:27 PM

Mandla Mngomezulu | Gauteng Secretary at All Truck Drivers Foundation and Mary Phadi | President of Truckers Association Of SA (TASA

'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'

Business Opinion Lifestyle Entertainment

Prof Jonathan Jansen urges Minister Angie Motshekga to cancel academic year

Local

'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided'

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

Zulu: We are still experiencing issues with paying out relief grants

13 July 2020 8:21 PM

WHO: There will be no return to old normal after COVID-19 pandemic

13 July 2020 8:19 PM

Overnight storm leaves a trail of damage across the Western Cape

13 July 2020 7:31 PM

