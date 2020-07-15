"Future proofing your business - How the future of investing in business is changing - If you want to make your business invest-able, you need to listen to this"

Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 160,693 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 311,049. There were 12,757 new infections. 15 July 2020 10:27 PM
City of Johannesburg warns residents of scammers posing as municipal agents Spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane says no agents have been assigned to properties to disconnect water or electricity supply. 15 July 2020 6:36 PM
President Ramaphosa to host COVID-19 imbizo at 6pm It’s a way for the public to speak to the president about the concerns relating to government's COVID-19 response. 15 July 2020 5:23 PM
View all Local
Motshekga to meet basic education stakeholders to seek clarity on schools Pundits weigh in on the call by teacher union Sadtu to close schools until after the COVID-19 peak. 15 July 2020 1:57 PM
'The ANC integrity commission makes recommendations but the NEC has final word' Commission chairperson George Mashamba reflects on the duties of the ruling party's integrity body. 15 July 2020 12:06 PM
Shut down schools until after SA COVID-19 peak - Teacher union Sadtu General-secretary Mugwena Maluleke says now is the time to save pupils' lives. 15 July 2020 7:34 AM
View all Politics
Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler you don't have to take credit life insurance with the company that you have your loan with. 15 July 2020 8:56 PM
Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success Ponani Shikweni of Hluvuko Designs has helped women and the youth by creating employment especially during lockdown. 15 July 2020 8:29 PM
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA The University of WesternCape's Prof Stephen Devereux says people can't find work so the state has an obligation to support them. 15 July 2020 8:02 PM
View all Business
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Amla: Black lives matter because we're all black Former Proteas batsman Hashim Amla is the latest high profile cricketer to add his name to the growing list of supporters for Lung... 15 July 2020 11:47 AM
Watch this space: Khoza on the resumption of PSL season Irvin Khoza says National Soccer League has handed in to the SA Football Association a proposed date for the season to resume. 13 July 2020 1:40 PM
Khoza: PSL season to be completed within six weeks The 2019/20 PSL season will be completed within the next six weeks - four months after the league was halted due to COVID-19. 13 July 2020 1:04 PM
View all Sport
Nestlé announcing discontinuation of Chocolate Log causes debate on social media Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 15 July 2020 8:44 AM
[WATCH] Drone captures man with horrible sunburn swimming next to stingrays Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Chicken Licken has SA in stitches with latest ad Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 July 2020 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 160,693 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 311,049. There were 12,757 new infections. 15 July 2020 10:27 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Breaking the silence: How Claudine Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
"Future proofing your business - How the future of investing in business is changing - If you want to make your business invest-able, you need to listen to this"

"Future proofing your business - How the future of investing in business is changing - If you want to make your business invest-able, you need to listen to this"

15 July 2020 11:47 PM

Sue Jackson | Business Coach and Adviser and Anne Bland | VITA Coach & Social Entrepreneur


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

White Sangoma

15 July 2020 10:11 PM

 Guest: Bronwyn Saayman | Traditional Healer

contact details: 072 55 55 131

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Belief that you can't acquire wealth (Part 2)

15 July 2020 9:19 PM

On our Financial Matter feature, last week we spoke about why most people want wealth, but very few will do what's necessary to create it. This week Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli,  continued the discussion from that discussion with the focus being on why some people believe that you can't acquire wealth.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Time to get tough on failing municipalities

14 July 2020 11:30 PM

Dr Paul Kariuki, Executive Director of the Democracy Development Programme at the University of Natal, talking about his latest article titled "Time to get tough on failing municipalities".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa’s address and the severity of situation hence the changes in lockdown regulations.

14 July 2020 10:24 PM

Premiere Dr Zamani Saul | Premier of Northern Cape & Chairperson of the Provincial Command Council

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

We're our schools ever ready to re-open and should they close again?

14 July 2020 9:25 PM

Mthokozisi Maphumulo | Litigation Attorney at Adams and Adams

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unpacking CR Speech

13 July 2020 10:52 PM

Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst, unpacking the speech delivered by President Ramaphosa yesterday evening.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: The Global AIDS Report 2020 and the WHO report on disruption of HIV services due to COVID

13 July 2020 9:26 PM

On Medical Matters, Aubrey spoke to Dr. Gilles Van Cutsem, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Senior HIV/TB Adviser in South Africa, about the Global AIDS Report 2020 and the WHO report on disruption of HIV services due to COVID.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Dr Mamphela Ramphele

10 July 2020 10:31 PM

Dr Mamphela Ramphele, Co-Founder & Global Ambassador:  ReimagineSA NPC (PBO) | Activist, Physician, Academic, Author and Active Citizen

Book South Africans should read: "Encountering Apartheid's Ghosts - From Krugersdorp To Constitutional Hill" By Leon Wessels

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa At A Glance: "Can Africa use this COVID-19 pandemic to reset the economy and be independent on external financing.”

9 July 2020 11:26 PM

Africa At A Glance: we looked at the issue of "Can Africa use this COVID-19 pandemic to reset the economy and be independent on external financing.” with Prof Siphamandla Zondi, Professor & Head of the Department of Political Sciences at University of Pretoria.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 160,693

World Local

City of Johannesburg warns residents of scammers posing as municipal agents

Local

'White players must show Lungi Ngidi support,' say cricket writer Stuart Hess

EWN Highlights

SAA Pilots Association: New airline will only work under competent leadership

15 July 2020 9:59 PM

SA's failure to lower debt could trigger downgrade - Fitch

15 July 2020 8:32 PM

Cele: We've had more than 7,000 COVID-19 cases within the SAPS

15 July 2020 8:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA