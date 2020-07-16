UPDATED PUBLIC TRANSPORT DIRECTIONS ON ALERT LEVEL 3

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:38
30 Day Wellbeing Jumpstart Challenge
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mark Baker - CEO of Mygrow - an online personal development platform focusing on Emotional Intelligence developme
Today at 22:05
Kwantu Feature: Mfecane/Difaqane (Part 2)
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Prof. Karen-Leigh Harris
Dr Glen Ncube
Today at 23:05
Talker/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
UPDATE: 165,591 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll reaches 4,669 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 324,221. There were 13,172 new infections. 16 July 2020 9:12 PM
Organisation calls for help to produce 67,000 litres of soup and feed thousands Chefs with Compassion hopes to feed 268,000 people on Mandela Day this Saturday. 16 July 2020 4:12 PM
WATCH LIVE: Transport Minister briefing Fikile Mbalula is briefing the media on government’s further plans to combat the spread of COVID-19. within the transport sector 16 July 2020 4:10 PM
PSC report finds DG guilty of nepotism and recommends criminal charges be laid EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on a report that found that DG of the entity hired the mother of his child. 16 July 2020 1:12 PM
The whole speech was against corruption and I was quoted out of context - MEC Xolile Nqatha was heard asking mourners to be thoughtful of an accused who is in quarantine as he might be weak to handle stress. 16 July 2020 12:38 PM
How the IEC is preparing for next year's local election in a time of COVID-19 Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo reflects on the scheduled local elections during a pandemic. 16 July 2020 8:05 AM
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
Family tragedies force Rabada and Magala out of 3TC Solidarity Cup match The tragic passing of family members of Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala have forced them both to pull out of the 3 Team Cricket S... 16 July 2020 9:03 AM
CSA reaffirms support for BLM and Lungi Ngidi Cricket South Africa has responded to a statement by former players and coaches, saying it is committed to addressing racial discr... 16 July 2020 9:01 AM
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Down to the detail - the unbearable whiteness of cricket Since 1991, a narrative was created that still persists today, that white players are inherently better at cricket than black play... 15 July 2020 3:52 PM
Xolile Nqatha says it is un-ANC to act against cadres in COVID-19 quarantine Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 July 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] French politician panicking after she forgetting mask in car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 July 2020 8:42 AM
Nestlé announcing discontinuation of Chocolate Log causes debate on social media Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 15 July 2020 8:44 AM
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
UPDATED PUBLIC TRANSPORT DIRECTIONS ON ALERT LEVEL 3

UPDATED PUBLIC TRANSPORT DIRECTIONS ON ALERT LEVEL 3

16 July 2020 9:56 PM

Ayanda Allie Paine | Spokesperson for the National Transport Department


Psychology Matters: Dealing with Loneliness

16 July 2020 9:41 PM

On our Psychology Matter feature we spoke about dealing with loneliness with our Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane.

"Future proofing your business - How the future of investing in business is changing - If you want to make your business invest-able, you need to listen to this"

15 July 2020 11:47 PM

Sue Jackson | Business Coach and Adviser and Anne Bland | VITA Coach & Social Entrepreneur

White Sangoma

15 July 2020 10:11 PM

 Guest: Bronwyn Saayman | Traditional Healer

contact details: 072 55 55 131

Financial Matters: Belief that you can't acquire wealth (Part 2)

15 July 2020 9:19 PM

On our Financial Matter feature, last week we spoke about why most people want wealth, but very few will do what's necessary to create it. This week Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli,  continued the discussion from that discussion with the focus being on why some people believe that you can't acquire wealth.

Time to get tough on failing municipalities

14 July 2020 11:30 PM

Dr Paul Kariuki, Executive Director of the Democracy Development Programme at the University of Natal, talking about his latest article titled "Time to get tough on failing municipalities".

President Ramaphosa’s address and the severity of situation hence the changes in lockdown regulations.

14 July 2020 10:24 PM

Premiere Dr Zamani Saul | Premier of Northern Cape & Chairperson of the Provincial Command Council

We're our schools ever ready to re-open and should they close again?

14 July 2020 9:25 PM

Mthokozisi Maphumulo | Litigation Attorney at Adams and Adams

Unpacking CR Speech

13 July 2020 10:52 PM

Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst, unpacking the speech delivered by President Ramaphosa yesterday evening.

Medical Matters: The Global AIDS Report 2020 and the WHO report on disruption of HIV services due to COVID

13 July 2020 9:26 PM

On Medical Matters, Aubrey spoke to Dr. Gilles Van Cutsem, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Senior HIV/TB Adviser in South Africa, about the Global AIDS Report 2020 and the WHO report on disruption of HIV services due to COVID.

