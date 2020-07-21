Has our govt /DIRCO communicated sufficiently about the ISIS threat to South Africans?

Aubrey spoke to Prof Somadoda Fikeni on why DIRCO/our govt isn't sufficiently responding to questions about ISIS threatening SA with regards to the events unfolding in Northern Mozambique (Cape Delgado).
On Man Torque, Aubrey spoke about the Power of Vulnerability with Bongile Mkhumbeni, Entrepreneur, Business and life coach, Business Consultant and Mankind project South Africa Member and Brian Blem, Counselling Psychologist at Lighthouse Therapy Centre in Dainfern.
Guest: Jean-Louis Nel, Tax Attorney at Tax Consulting SA, spoke about the rights that South African Revenue Service(SARS) may have in order to access your funds in your bank account.
Earlier this month, Middle Eastern Islamic terrorist group ISIS warned South Africa not to get involved in the extremist insurgency in northern Mozambique. We look at What is the source of the conflict? Who are the attackers? How does it affect South Africa? And What has been South Africa's response?
And Dr David Matsinhe, Senior Lusophone Researcher at Amnesty International Southern Africa. Former Senior Lecturer at the University of Johannesburg, will be joining us to unpack this issue…
Guest: Mark Baker, CEO of Mygrow updated us about their 30 Day Wellbeing Jumpstart Challenge.
McIntosh Polela, Ministry Spokesperson
Guest: Dr Anton Meyberg | A Specialist Physician / Pulmonologist at Linksfield Clinic
Profile Interview with GroupCEO of Africa Tikkun, Marc Lubner.
South Africans Doing Great Things with Ngoako Magwaza, a Detective with the Putfontein SAPS.
Prof. Karen-Leigh Harris and Dr Glen Ncube from the Department of Historical and Heritage Studies at the University of Pretoria.