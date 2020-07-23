Post Analysis of President Ramaphosa speech

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 09:45
Open line interview- Vytjie Mentor joins Mashaba's party
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Herman Mashaba
Today at 10:05
Reaction to President's announcements- Education
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Jaco Deacon - National Operations Officer at Federation Of Governing Bodies Of Sa Schools
Today at 10:15
President talks tough on Corruption
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago
Today at 10:35
Who owns the 'African' narrative?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Paballo Chauke
Silindokuhle Mavuso
Today at 11:05
Relationships focus- Repair after an Affair
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Louis Venter
Today at 11:35
Relationships focus cont'd
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 12:24
xc
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Divine Fuh - Lecturer in Social Anthropology at University of Cape Town
Dr Divine Fuh
Today at 12:37
International Parking Price Index: Cape Town Not Among the Priciest in the World
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
Zero Dropout Campaign response to school closures
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Merle Mansfield - Programme Director for DGMT’s Zero Dropout Campaign
Merle Mansfield
Today at 12:52
The week that was with Quinton Mtyala
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Quinton Mtyala, - Pr And Communications at Robben Island
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 236,260 as death toll breaches 6,000 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday was 408,052. There were 13,104 new infections 23 July 2020 10:17 PM
READ: President Ramaphosa's full address to the nation The president addressed the nation on Thursday on progress in the national effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. 23 July 2020 8:46 PM
Online job ads bounce back with an increase in remote jobs South Africa now has only 8% fewer job ads compared to the start of March according to online job aggregator Adzuna. 23 July 2020 5:50 PM
View all Local
'Rising infections likely to have spillover effect on schools hence closure' Basic Education director-general Mathanzima Mweli reflects on government's announcement to close public schools. 24 July 2020 7:54 AM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates the nation The president is briefing about developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. 23 July 2020 8:00 PM
Gauteng Premier David Makhura recovers from COVID-19 David Makhura will resume his duties after successfully completing his 14-day self-isolation since testing positive for COVID-19. 23 July 2020 4:02 PM
View all Politics
Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice on choosing the best option Who sells retirement funds? How do they work? And, are they all the same? Financial adviser Warren Ingram has the lowdown. 23 July 2020 9:10 PM
Consumers battling to repay debt despite low interest rate cycle amid lockdown Bruce Whitfield interviews David Hurwitz (Transaction Capital), who says the proposal to ban blacklisting is a bad idea. 23 July 2020 7:41 PM
'Repo rate cuts not enough, SA needs to implement structural reforms urgently' Representatives of two banks comment on the SARB's widely anticipated announcement of a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate. 23 July 2020 6:51 PM
View all Business
How habits have become entrenched during the pandemic Payflex head of business development Cassidi Beck shares her insights. 23 July 2020 3:39 PM
Experts present new research on mental health in SA workplace during COVID-19 Sadag research shows mental health problems in the South African work space amid COVID-19. 23 July 2020 2:42 PM
Common web conferencing mistakes (such as camera angle) and how to overcome them Human potential expert Nikki Bush says If you just get the basics rights, it elevates your credibility and your connectability. 22 July 2020 3:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
How the internet reacted to Liverpool finally lifting the Premier League trophy Liverpool had mathematically won the Premier League title on 25 June but had to wait almost a month to see Jordan Henderson lift t... 23 July 2020 12:39 PM
OBITUARY: 'Baboo' Ebrahim - humble master of the art of spin bowling The KZN Cricket Union pays tribute to Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, an orthodox left-arm spin bowler whose influence on the art of spin... 21 July 2020 2:45 PM
Kaunda Ntunja hailed as pioneer who inspired others to be commentators Sports writer Sbu Mjikeliso pays tribute to the beloved SuperSport commentator. 21 July 2020 1:55 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] TikTok user finally settles argument on who killed Jack from Titanic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 July 2020 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Aunt hilariously removing plastic off couches after 30 years goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 July 2020 8:25 AM
To be in broadcasting you have to be interesting and interested - Anele Mdoda Clement Manyathela chats to 947 Breakfast Club host Anele Mdoda on #HangingOutwithClement. 23 July 2020 11:55 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 236,260 as death toll breaches 6,000 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday was 408,052. There were 13,104 new infections 23 July 2020 10:17 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
View all Africa
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Post Analysis of President Ramaphosa speech

Post Analysis of President Ramaphosa speech

23 July 2020 9:27 PM

Sanusha Naidu| Political Analyst| Senior Research Associate at Institute for Global Dialogue | 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Government help to SMMEs struggling because of COVID

23 July 2020 10:54 PM

Guest: Shawn Theunissen: Founder of Business incubator Property Point and Entrepreneur

President Speech: Post Analysis

23 July 2020 10:10 PM

Dick Forslund - Senior Economist at the Alternative Information and Development Centre in Cape Town.

President schools closed for a period of 4 weeks

23 July 2020 9:57 PM

Guest: Nontsikelelo Mpulo - Head of Communications - Section 27

Schools to close for a month due to Covid infection surge — Ramaphosa

23 July 2020 9:51 PM

Guest: Prof Ian Sanne - Director at the Clinical HIV Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand, Faculty of Health Sciences and Chief Executive Officer Right to Care Group of Companies.

Change your Mindset: How to use the marshmallow test to understand why we struggle with change"

22 July 2020 11:23 PM

On Change your Mindset feature, Stanley Beckett spoke about "How to use the marshmallow test to understand why we struggle with change".

Weird and Wonderful: Sex, Plant Medicine and Spiritual Awakening

22 July 2020 10:24 PM

On our Weird and Wonderful feature Aubrey spoke about Sex, Plant Medicine and Spiritual Awakening with Lenerd Louw, Guide | Coach | Magician | Author of ‘JUMP!’ and International Speaker (based in Cape Town).

Financial Matters: Lack of disciple can lead to financial problems

22 July 2020 10:10 PM

On our Financial Matter feature, Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli spoke about how lack of disciple leads to financial problems. This stems from our past week’s discussions about why most people want wealth, but very few will do what's necessary to create it as well as why some people believe that you can't acquire wealth.

The Power of Vulnerability

21 July 2020 11:49 PM

On Man Torque, Aubrey spoke about the Power of Vulnerability with Bongile Mkhumbeni, Entrepreneur, Business and life coach, Business Consultant and Mankind project South Africa Member and Brian Blem, Counselling Psychologist at Lighthouse Therapy Centre in Dainfern.

More info at www.lighthousetherapycentre.co.za or Facebook Onethousand circles Page

Twitter: menswork1000ci1

They can also contact Brian@lighthousetherapy.co.za and 010591069

Has our govt /DIRCO communicated sufficiently about the ISIS threat to South Africans?

21 July 2020 10:21 PM

Aubrey spoke to Prof Somadoda Fikeni on why DIRCO/our govt isn't sufficiently responding to questions about ISIS threatening SA with regards to the events unfolding in Northern Mozambique (Cape Delgado).

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Rising infections likely to have spillover effect on schools hence closure'

Politics

Gauteng Premier David Makhura recovers from COVID-19

Local Politics

READ: President Ramaphosa's full address to the nation

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Zuma to lead ANC’s virtual memorial activities for Andrew Mlangeni

24 July 2020 8:00 AM

Court to hear application to halt all CoCT evictions

24 July 2020 7:54 AM

Leaders from protesting CT communities plead for end to violence

24 July 2020 7:31 AM

