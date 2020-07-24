South Africans Doing Great Things with Thobekile Mkhize, Entrepreneur & Managing Director of Mabotho Designs

Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 80,000 as SA death toll reaches 6,343 The number of national recoveries so far is 245,771. Gauteng has 82,126 recoveries. 24 July 2020 10:09 PM
Fita heads to Supreme Court of Appeal over ban on cigarette sales Chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni says they are confident of a different outcome as they feel they have placed strong legal grounds. 24 July 2020 5:57 PM
COVID-19 survivor who spent 54 days in ICU Zuliswa Maqana shares her story Maqana made headlines this week when she danced her way out of Groote Schuur Hospital. 24 July 2020 5:15 PM
View all Local
'There was no compelling reason for a blanket closure of schools across SA' Naisa secretary-general Ebrahim Ansur says 'that divide will always be there whether there is a COVID-19 pandemic or not'. 24 July 2020 12:57 PM
Mixed reactions from unions on Ramaphosa's announcement to close public schools The president announced that public schools would be closed until 24 August but matrics and grade 7s will go back sooner. 24 July 2020 10:50 AM
'Rising infections likely to have spillover effect on schools hence closure' Basic Education director-general Mathanzima Mweli reflects on government's announcement to close public schools. 24 July 2020 7:54 AM
View all Politics
Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice on choosing the best option Who sells retirement funds? How do they work? And, are they all the same? Financial adviser Warren Ingram has the lowdown. 23 July 2020 9:10 PM
Consumers battling to repay debt despite low interest rate cycle amid lockdown Bruce Whitfield interviews David Hurwitz (Transaction Capital), who says the proposal to ban blacklisting is a bad idea. 23 July 2020 7:41 PM
'Repo rate cuts not enough, SA needs to implement structural reforms urgently' Representatives of two banks comment on the SARB's widely anticipated announcement of a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate. 23 July 2020 6:51 PM
View all Business
New magazine seeks to empower South African youth Joanne Joseph spoke to editor Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi to find out more about the publication. 24 July 2020 6:04 PM
How habits have become entrenched during the pandemic Payflex head of business development Cassidi Beck shares her insights. 23 July 2020 3:39 PM
Experts present new research on mental health in SA workplace during COVID-19 Sadag research shows mental health problems in the South African work space amid COVID-19. 23 July 2020 2:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ralepelle: 'I refuse to be the fall-guy for a corrupt system' Former Sharks and Springbok hooker Chilliboy Ralepelle has vowed to take on the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport in his... 24 July 2020 4:08 PM
How the internet reacted to Liverpool finally lifting the Premier League trophy Liverpool had mathematically won the Premier League title on 25 June but had to wait almost a month to see Jordan Henderson lift t... 23 July 2020 12:39 PM
OBITUARY: 'Baboo' Ebrahim - humble master of the art of spin bowling The KZN Cricket Union pays tribute to Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, an orthodox left-arm spin bowler whose influence on the art of spin... 21 July 2020 2:45 PM
View all Sport
Artists pay homage to iconic SA musician Johnny Clegg in a digital concert Clegg's longtime manager Roddy Quin reminisces about a tribute show in East London that lasted 3 hours and 15 minutes. 24 July 2020 3:21 PM
[WATCH] TikTok user finally settles argument on who killed Jack from Titanic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 July 2020 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Aunt hilariously removing plastic off couches after 30 years goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 July 2020 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 80,000 as SA death toll reaches 6,343 The number of national recoveries so far is 245,771. Gauteng has 82,126 recoveries. 24 July 2020 10:09 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
South Africans Doing Great Things with Thobekile Mkhize, Entrepreneur & Managing Director of Mabotho Designs

South Africans Doing Great Things with Thobekile Mkhize, Entrepreneur & Managing Director of Mabotho Designs

24 July 2020 11:28 PM

Thobekile Mkhize | Owner and Creative Director of Mabotho Designs

Contact Details:

E: tkmkhize@gmail.com |  P: +27 81 215 8511

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mabotho_africa/

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/Mabotho.co.za/


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Profile Interview with Dr Sipho Mchunu

24 July 2020 10:54 PM

Profile Interview with Dr Sipho Mchunu, Co-Founder of Juluka with Johnny Clegg

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government help to SMMEs struggling because of COVID

23 July 2020 10:54 PM

Guest: Shawn Theunissen: Founder of Business incubator Property Point and Entrepreneur

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Speech: Post Analysis

23 July 2020 10:10 PM

Dick Forslund - Senior Economist at the Alternative Information and Development Centre in Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President schools closed for a period of 4 weeks

23 July 2020 9:57 PM

Guest: Nontsikelelo Mpulo - Head of Communications - Section 27

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Schools to close for a month due to Covid infection surge — Ramaphosa

23 July 2020 9:51 PM

Guest: Prof Ian Sanne - Director at the Clinical HIV Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand, Faculty of Health Sciences and Chief Executive Officer Right to Care Group of Companies.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Post Analysis of President Ramaphosa speech

23 July 2020 9:27 PM

Sanusha Naidu| Political Analyst| Senior Research Associate at Institute for Global Dialogue | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your Mindset: How to use the marshmallow test to understand why we struggle with change"

22 July 2020 11:23 PM

On Change your Mindset feature, Stanley Beckett spoke about "How to use the marshmallow test to understand why we struggle with change".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful: Sex, Plant Medicine and Spiritual Awakening

22 July 2020 10:24 PM

On our Weird and Wonderful feature Aubrey spoke about Sex, Plant Medicine and Spiritual Awakening with Lenerd Louw, Guide | Coach | Magician | Author of ‘JUMP!’ and International Speaker (based in Cape Town).

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Lack of disciple can lead to financial problems

22 July 2020 10:10 PM

On our Financial Matter feature, Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli spoke about how lack of disciple leads to financial problems. This stems from our past week’s discussions about why most people want wealth, but very few will do what's necessary to create it as well as why some people believe that you can't acquire wealth.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 80,000 as SA death toll reaches 6,343

World Local

COVID-19 survivor who spent 54 days in ICU Zuliswa Maqana shares her story

Local

New magazine seeks to empower South African youth

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Fita: We're confident that SCA will overturn tobacco sales ban

24 July 2020 8:11 PM

WHO scientist sees regulators cooperating to speed COVID-19 vaccine approval

24 July 2020 7:54 PM

Mlangeni Foundation says they have no control as Zuma addresses ANC memorial

24 July 2020 7:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA