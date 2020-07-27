Open Letter to President Ramaphosa from Herman Mashaba

Guest: Herman Mashaba, Founder of The People's Dialogue
Guest: Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political Analyst from Stellenbosch University talking about "where are we with the fight on corruption in SA"?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Nasiha Soofie, Medical Head for Sanofi Pasteur
Email:nasiha.soofie@sanofi.co.za
Contact No: 0713857578
Guest: Karam Singh, Head of Legal and Investigation at Corruption WatchLISTEN TO PODCAST
Thobekile Mkhize | Owner and Creative Director of Mabotho Designs
Contact Details:
E: tkmkhize@gmail.com | P: +27 81 215 8511
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mabotho_africa/
Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/Mabotho.co.za/
Profile Interview with Dr Sipho Mchunu, Co-Founder of Juluka with Johnny CleggLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Shawn Theunissen: Founder of Business incubator Property Point and EntrepreneurLISTEN TO PODCAST
Dick Forslund - Senior Economist at the Alternative Information and Development Centre in Cape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nontsikelelo Mpulo - Head of Communications - Section 27LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Ian Sanne - Director at the Clinical HIV Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand, Faculty of Health Sciences and Chief Executive Officer Right to Care Group of Companies.LISTEN TO PODCAST