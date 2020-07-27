Where are we with the fight on corruption in SA?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:52
JJ CORNISH: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: EasyEquities
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Founder and CEO at EasyEquities
No Items to show
Latest Local
Eskom warns of load shedding as six generation units trip Utility says any additional breakdowns will compromise its ability to supply country through the peak demand period of 5pm to 9pm. 27 July 2020 7:24 PM
The Origins Centre museum to go virtual Origins Centre curator Tammy Reynard shares more on the experience. 27 July 2020 5:28 PM
Gauteng MEC Masuku denies claims he influenced COVID-19 procurement processes This after a 'Sunday Independent' report linked Masuku and his wife, Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku, to a suspicious R125 million tender f... 27 July 2020 9:15 AM
View all Local
ANC Gauteng meeting with Makhura, Masuku over COVID-19 corruption claims Joanne Joseph spoke to ANC Gauteng spokesperson Bones Modise to find out more. 27 July 2020 4:37 PM
People are beginning to say maybe crime pays in this country - Sandile Zungu The president of the Black Business Council slams corrupt officials who benefit from COVID-19 relief funds 27 July 2020 2:09 PM
[LISTEN] DA to go ahead with virtual elective congress The party's national spokesperson Solly Malatsi says concerns around the congress have been adequately addressed. 27 July 2020 11:41 AM
View all Politics
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa. 27 July 2020 7:26 PM
Resilient Amplats reports rise in earnings (Ebitda), solid balance sheet The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats. 27 July 2020 7:06 PM
'The minute the IMF loan arrives in central bank account it's gonna disappear' Economist Duma Gqubule shares his views on SA's application for roughly R70-billion in COVID-19 related emergency funding. 27 July 2020 1:35 PM
View all Business
Got talent? Stand to win a full bursary from AAA School of Advertising The prestigious institution is giving three high school learners the chance to win a full academic bursary. Here's how to apply! 27 July 2020 7:30 AM
The role of casting director in film-making Zolani Phakade pays tribute to legendary agent Moonyeenn Lee and explains the role casting directors play. 26 July 2020 5:33 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
View all Lifestyle
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
Ralepelle: 'I refuse to be the fall-guy for a corrupt system' Former Sharks and Springbok hooker Chilliboy Ralepelle has vowed to take on the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport in his... 24 July 2020 4:08 PM
How the internet reacted to Liverpool finally lifting the Premier League trophy Liverpool had mathematically won the Premier League title on 25 June but had to wait almost a month to see Jordan Henderson lift t... 23 July 2020 12:39 PM
View all Sport
Bitter ex-boyfriend using Chewbacca as revenge goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 July 2020 9:07 AM
Artists pay homage to iconic SA musician Johnny Clegg in a digital concert Clegg's longtime manager Roddy Quin reminisces about a tribute show in East London that lasted 3 hours and 15 minutes. 24 July 2020 3:21 PM
[WATCH] TikTok user finally settles argument on who killed Jack from Titanic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 July 2020 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 61% recovery rate for South Africa as death toll breaches 7,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 274,925, which translates to a recovery rate of 61%. Gauteng has 97,485 recoveries. 27 July 2020 11:14 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom's failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It's official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic' Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) 27 July 2020 8:28 PM
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food". 27 July 2020 7:38 PM
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Where are we with the fight on corruption in SA?

Where are we with the fight on corruption in SA?

27 July 2020 11:24 PM

Guest: Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political Analyst from Stellenbosch University talking about "where are we with the fight on corruption in SA"?


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Open Letter to President Ramaphosa from Herman Mashaba

27 July 2020 10:52 PM

Guest: Herman Mashaba, Founder of The People's Dialogue

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Is your child's vaccinations up-to-date?

27 July 2020 9:30 PM

Guest: Dr Nasiha Soofie, Medical Head for Sanofi Pasteur

Email:nasiha.soofie@sanofi.co.za

Contact No: 0713857578

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pres. Ramaphosa talks tough on corruption

27 July 2020 9:23 PM

 Guest: Karam Singh, Head of Legal and Investigation at Corruption Watch

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things with Thobekile Mkhize, Entrepreneur & Managing Director of Mabotho Designs

24 July 2020 11:28 PM

Thobekile Mkhize | Owner and Creative Director of Mabotho Designs

Contact Details:

E: tkmkhize@gmail.com |  P: +27 81 215 8511

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mabotho_africa/

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/Mabotho.co.za/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Dr Sipho Mchunu

24 July 2020 10:54 PM

Profile Interview with Dr Sipho Mchunu, Co-Founder of Juluka with Johnny Clegg

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government help to SMMEs struggling because of COVID

23 July 2020 10:54 PM

Guest: Shawn Theunissen: Founder of Business incubator Property Point and Entrepreneur

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Speech: Post Analysis

23 July 2020 10:10 PM

Dick Forslund - Senior Economist at the Alternative Information and Development Centre in Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President schools closed for a period of 4 weeks

23 July 2020 9:57 PM

Guest: Nontsikelelo Mpulo - Head of Communications - Section 27

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Schools to close for a month due to Covid infection surge — Ramaphosa

23 July 2020 9:51 PM

Guest: Prof Ian Sanne - Director at the Clinical HIV Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand, Faculty of Health Sciences and Chief Executive Officer Right to Care Group of Companies.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Santam to pay out R1 billion to policyholders in 'business interruption' relief

Business

EWN Highlights

Global virus deaths near 650,000 as new surges prompt fresh curbs
27 July 2020 9:07 PM

27 July 2020 9:07 PM

Nhleko denies special group he appointed interfered with Ipid's work
27 July 2020 8:45 PM

27 July 2020 8:45 PM

Zanu-PF labels US ambassador a 'thug who trains insurgents'
27 July 2020 8:05 PM

27 July 2020 8:05 PM

