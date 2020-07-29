Weird and Wonderful Feature: The legend and mysteries of the Tikoloshe

Streaming issues? Report here
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
News24 launches new monthly subscription service Editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson says they are quite late as most newspapers online, charge for a certain amount of content. 31 July 2020 1:32 PM
'Relevant ANC structures' dealing with MP Boy Mamabolo's threat to journalist Sunday World journalist Ngwako Malatji has opened two counts of intimidation against the Member of Parliament. 31 July 2020 11:50 AM
Gauteng acting health MEC takes on 'fighting COVID-19, saving lives' challenge Jacob Mamabolo in hot seat as Health MEC Bandile Masuku takes a leave of absence pending probe into corruption allegations. 30 July 2020 5:51 PM
View all Local
Murder, sexual assault and common assault surge as Cele releases crime stats EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana and ISS's Johan Burger reflect on the recent crime statistics released by the police ministry. 31 July 2020 1:16 PM
Kubayi-Ngubane hopeful that eased lockdown regulations will help tourism sector The tourism minister says is confident that the steps that the government has taken to help the sector will go a long way. 31 July 2020 12:39 PM
Presidency spokesperson's husband might not even be a recognised king Political analyst professor Somadoda Fikeni reflects on the status of Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko. 31 July 2020 7:38 AM
View all Politics
Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days. 30 July 2020 8:52 PM
What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds? On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons. 30 July 2020 8:23 PM
Tourism industry welcomes easing of regulations, 'but we need to do more soon' TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa responds to new measures that allow intra-provincial leisure travel and accommodation bookings. 30 July 2020 7:38 PM
View all Business
Lapa Artisan Condiments aims to sauce up our lives Chef and businessman Tiisetso Sebola says the sauce can be used in any occassion. 31 July 2020 5:44 PM
More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler. 29 July 2020 8:43 PM
Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance' The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green. 29 July 2020 7:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August. 28 July 2020 1:43 PM
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
View all Sport
Johnny Clegg Tribute Concert goes online tonight Ray White on Afternoon Drive spoke to Jesse Clegg to find out what fans can expect. 31 July 2020 6:13 PM
[WATCH] 'I have a surprise for you, tada!' Girl shaved head reveal is too cute Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 July 2020 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Man rescuing an unconscious driver from burning car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 July 2020 8:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Apple delays release of new iPhone Ray White speaks to tech expert Aki Anastasiou to find out more about this. 31 July 2020 5:29 PM
Author Tsitsi Dangarembga and MDC's Fadzayi Mahere arrested during protest Security forces blocked roads leading into Zimbabwe's two main cities on Friday to prevent anti-corruption protests. 31 July 2020 4:50 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom's failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
'More people are killed by Mnangagwa's security forces than in Mugabe's era' Crisis Group senior consultant for Southern Africa Piers Pigou says violent protests have claimed many lives since January 2019. 31 July 2020 12:57 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It's official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Weird and Wonderful Feature: The legend and mysteries of the Tikoloshe

Weird and Wonderful Feature: The legend and mysteries of the Tikoloshe

29 July 2020 10:34 PM

On our Weird and Wonderful feature we looked at "The legend and mysteries of the Tikoloshe" with Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, Sangoma, spiritual teacher, healer, life coach, Afrikan story teller, writer, dancer, trained facilitator and international teacher, speaker and soon-to-be health wellness instructor.

Contact details:

Instagram:  gogodineo

Twitter: @gogodineo

Website:www.gogodineondlanzi.com 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things - Vivienne Cannan

31 July 2020 11:37 PM

Vivienne Cannan | Founder of aha Africa

Profile Interview with Jenny Morris

31 July 2020 10:32 PM

Jenny Morris | Food personality, author, magazine writer, radio and TV presenter, celebrity chef, teacher and culinary tour guide 

The Gravedigger's Truth - COVID-19 in Somalia

30 July 2020 11:26 PM

On Africa At A Glance we spoke to Jamal Osman, an Africa Eye Reporter about a story that was done by BBC's Africa Eye on "The Grave digger's Truth: Covid-19 in Somalia" and what the situation is really like on the ground.

SDI Force clarify the issue of their project funding and what the project is all about

30 July 2020 10:20 PM

Brad Fisher | CEO at Adreach and Andile  Ramaphosa | Co-founder at SDI Force

THERE SHOULD BE A FULL CRIMINAL PROBE INTO DIKO, MASUKU ALLEGATIONS

30 July 2020 10:14 PM

Mkhuleko Hlengwa | Chairperson of Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa)

The Trauma of Abortion

30 July 2020 9:30 PM

“In Conversation with Dr Eve” focused on the issue of “The trauma of Abortion”.

website:www.dreve.co.za 

Change your Mindset Feature: Tis the season to be tired - why you are struggling to get a good night's sleep

29 July 2020 11:29 PM

Elanie Beckett, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda, talking about "Tis the season to be tired - why you are struggling to get a good night's sleep".

 

website:www.ommysoul.com 

Financial Matters: Minimalism

29 July 2020 9:15 PM

On our Financial Matter feature Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital looked at the issue of 'minimalism, what is it and how can it help you on your wealth creation journey.  

Financial Literacy Key to Moving Forward in the Post-COVID Economy

28 July 2020 11:26 PM

Guest: Tlalane Ntuli | Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Yalu

Website:https://www.yalu.co.za/ 

Email:tlalane@yalu.co.za 

 

Trending

UPDATE: 66% recovery rate as COVID-19 death toll breaches 8,000 mark

World Local

'It is very dangerous for police service to not have stability in top position'

Politics

Casac calls for an independent dedicated anti-corruption agency

Local

EWN Highlights

Gun Free SA: South Africa is battling a surge in firearm-related deaths

31 July 2020 9:00 PM

31 July 2020 9:00 PM

Top cop Sitole says SANDF helped lower murder rate in gang-hit WC

31 July 2020 8:52 PM

31 July 2020 8:52 PM

KZN higher education condemns theft of funds from institutions

31 July 2020 8:41 PM

31 July 2020 8:41 PM

