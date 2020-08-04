NotImMyName to picket outside the Zimbabwean Embassy

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane June 2020 Africa Melane June 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Sharna Fernandez
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sharna Fernandez
Today at 10:20
Western Cape Government defends 38 million rand PPE tender
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:45
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thezi Mabuza - Acting Commissioner at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:05
PROFILE
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...
Today at 11:32
Flip Phone
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 18:13
JSE results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Leila Fourie - CEO at JSE
Today at 18:20
ZOOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Liberty results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Munro - CEO at Liberty
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
COVID-19 UPDATE: 69.8% recovery rate as SA records 345 new deaths The cumulative number of confirmed cases is 521,318. There were 4,456 new infections. Gauteng has 183,090 infections to date. 4 August 2020 10:26 PM
How the National Consumer Commission busted a grocery pyramid scheme Director of prosecution Joseph Selolo says there is no victim in this case and the funds will be forfeited to the state. 4 August 2020 6:00 PM
Hawks return Norma Gigaba’s electronic devices after seizure Gigaba was arrested last week Friday and is facing charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria. 4 August 2020 2:07 PM
View all Local
Impact of divestment will be dire - we need govt action to restore trust in SA 'You have to wonder, where is leadership in our society now?' Bruce Whitfield interviews the CDE's Ann Bernstein. 4 August 2020 6:49 PM
'ANC has never taken Cosatu seriously,' says analyst on support pullout threat Ralph Mathekga reflects on Cosatu's threat to pull support from Ramaphosa's administration if corruption is 'left unchecked'. 4 August 2020 6:48 PM
It is scandalous for Eskom to say I participated in corrupt activities - Koko The power utility's former head of generation and others are being taken to court to recoup R3.8-billion lost to corruption. 4 August 2020 11:25 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
Cashbuild acquires Pepkor's building company for just over R1b 'We still believe in the future of the economy' - CEO Werner de Jager explains why Cashbuild is taking on debt to clinch the deal. 4 August 2020 7:39 PM
Heineken 'in discussions to protect livelihoods but at the same time save lives' The company issued a statement this week following media reports that it has been forced to shut down production entirely. 4 August 2020 5:36 PM
View all Business
Negotiating your salary: 'You need to come prepared' Azania Mosaka speaks to talent strategist and leadership coach Anja van Beek on how to go about having the conversation. 4 August 2020 3:23 PM
'Verify that the institution you want to study at is registered and accredited' Independent Institute of Education's Nola Payne unpacks factors pupils should consider when deciding on a tertiary institution. 4 August 2020 12:40 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown Amakhosi said that the action is part of policies and monitoring of the public conduct of the club's members, players and staff. 4 August 2020 4:46 PM
South Africa tour to West Indies on hold indefinitely Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave said last week they were hopeful of hosting South Africa in September for either... 3 August 2020 11:40 AM
Faul: 'I most likely will return to Northerns Cricket in September' Faul stepped in for suspended CEO Thabang Moroe in December when he was placed under investigation. 29 July 2020 6:02 PM
View all Sport
[#SAMA26MustFall] Are the awards still a big deal? Mandy Wiener speaks to The Post Officially entertainment journalist Lwazi Hadebe to get his take as #SAMA26MustFall trends. 4 August 2020 2:05 PM
[WATCH] Karens are not happy by negative use of their names Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 August 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Adrenaline junkie 73-year-old grandpa jumps off cliff into water Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 August 2020 8:44 AM
View all Entertainment
COVID-19 UPDATE: 69.8% recovery rate as SA records 345 new deaths The cumulative number of confirmed cases is 521,318. There were 4,456 new infections. Gauteng has 183,090 infections to date. 4 August 2020 10:26 PM
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
Climate Consciousness: This Wits professor has Earth's interests at heart Scientists are stepping into the political arena to persuade politicians to take decisions that will save us from climate change. 3 August 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
'The level of suppression has blocked many Zimbabweans from taking action' Zimbabwean human rights lawyer Doug Coltart says the brutality under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime is utterly horrific. 3 August 2020 5:29 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement' "When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright. 3 August 2020 7:36 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
NotImMyName to picket outside the Zimbabwean Embassy

NotImMyName to picket outside the Zimbabwean Embassy

4 August 2020 10:40 PM

Guest: Siya Jentile, NotInMyName Chairperson


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Heels in Construction

4 August 2020 11:13 PM

Guest: Mrs. Patt Chalwa, Chief Executive Officer at The National Construction Incubator (NCI)

website:http://natci.org.za/ 

Tel: +27 (031) 368-1207/3822/3878

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

“Changing and healing perspectives between men and women

4 August 2020 10:24 PM

Mark Ramsing, Certified Life Coach, Inspirational Speaker, Facilitator, Author & Publisher, Business Turnaround Strategist

Life Skills Trainer and Charley Pietersen, Project Rage Co-founder, Deputy Chairperson and Public Relations Officer ¦ Award

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Importance of IP in business

4 August 2020 9:25 PM

Guest: Ms. Atlegang Govuza, Law Researcher at Constitutional Court

Contact Details:atleganggovuza@gmail.com 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

It is time for SADC states to break with Zimbabwe

3 August 2020 11:30 PM

Guest: Jamie Mighti - an independent Political Analyst and Social Commentator. Jamie is also the host of the Jozi to Lagos podcast, available on all podcasting platforms.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Half a million mark + Recovery Stats -The Facts - truth VS false

3 August 2020 9:29 PM

Prof. Francois Venter, Senior member of the Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) | Head of the Ezintsha health unit

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - Vivienne Cannan

31 July 2020 11:37 PM

Vivienne Cannan | Founder of aha Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Jenny Morris

31 July 2020 10:32 PM

Jenny Morris | Food personality, author, magazine writer, radio and TV presenter, celebrity chef, teacher and culinary tour guide 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Gravedigger's Truth - COVID-19 in Somalia

30 July 2020 11:26 PM

On Africa At A Glance we spoke to Jamal Osman, an Africa Eye Reporter about a story that was done by BBC's Africa Eye on "The Grave digger's Truth: Covid-19 in Somalia" and what the situation is really like on the ground.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SDI Force clarify the issue of their project funding and what the project is all about

30 July 2020 10:20 PM

Brad Fisher | CEO at Adreach and Andile  Ramaphosa | Co-founder at SDI Force

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

COVID-19 UPDATE: 69.8% recovery rate as SA records 345 new deaths

World Local

Impact of divestment will be dire - we need govt action to restore trust in SA

Business Politics

'ANC has never taken Cosatu seriously,' says analyst on support pullout threat

Politics

EWN Highlights

Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic

5 August 2020 4:56 AM

US announces clinical trial of antibody treatment for COVID-19

4 August 2020 8:25 PM

Two explosions rock Beirut, dozens wounded

4 August 2020 6:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA