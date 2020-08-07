Dudu Mawadi from Nyawuza Foundation

Streaming issues? Report here
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Premier Winde calls for alcohol sales ban to be lifted in WC Following a cabinet meeting, Winde said that the province had sufficient health capability to manage COVID-19 patients. 7 August 2020 5:32 PM
New law will criminalise failure to report domestic violence - Ronald Lamola The justice minister says three bills aimed at eradicating gender-based violence are making their way to Parliament. 7 August 2020 5:20 PM
SIU lays charges against three companies linked to COVID-19 corruption - report Premier David Makhura said that the unit has also identified enablers of corruption in the provincial health department. 7 August 2020 4:19 PM
Constitutional Court dismisses Zuma's bid to overturn Hanekom defamation ruling Last year, the former president tweeted that former tourism minister Derek Hanekom was "a known enemy agent". 7 August 2020 3:48 PM
President Ramaphosa declares special official funeral for stalwart Nkadimeng According to the Presidency, John Nkadimeng passed away on 6 August 2020 at the age of 93. 7 August 2020 2:38 PM
Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow! Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson, who believes it's just not good enough for govt to say ban will be lifted but not when. 6 August 2020 7:36 PM
Our Nedbank Business Ignite winners want to do business with YOU! From 50 finalists the three winners have been selected and they represent top adaptive thinking in business right now. 7 August 2020 9:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
Pandemic parenting — hands on, hands-free and hands sanitised Mandy Wiener and guests share advice around the challenges a lot of us are facing when it comes to parenting during lockdown. 7 August 2020 5:35 PM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
'Let's use less stigmatising terminology when we communicate about COVID-19' Employment relations expert Gawie Cillié suggests managers create a psychological safe space to avoid bullying in the workplace. 5 August 2020 4:43 PM
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star says there is more to come from the Bafana Bafana star. 6 August 2020 2:58 PM
Mthethwa to meet swimming, cricket and hockey bodies over poor transformation Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has met with the governing bodies of swimming, hockey, and cricket to discuss... 5 August 2020 11:17 AM
Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown Amakhosi said that the action is part of policies and monitoring of the public conduct of the club's members, players and staff. 4 August 2020 4:46 PM
'Joko Ya Hao' inspired by the life and legacy of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Filmmaker and director Mmabatho Montsho says she chose 'people whose storytelling kind of matches mine'. 7 August 2020 6:25 PM
[WATCH] Judith Sephuma shares what you can expect from her upcoming virtual show The Jazz Unplugged Concert - a 66-minute on-demand live studio show - will be made available to ticket buyers from 8 August. 7 August 2020 3:36 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries reach 132,002 Number of national recoveries so far is 387,316, which translates to a 72% recovery rate. There were 36,616 new tests conducted. 6 August 2020 11:19 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Dudu Mawadi from Nyawuza Foundation

Dudu Mawadi from Nyawuza Foundation

7 August 2020 11:44 PM

Dudu Mawadi – CEO of Nyawuza Foundation


Profile Interview with Sipho HotStix Mabuse

7 August 2020 10:41 PM

Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse, Renowned SA Musician

Proposed Midrand Cooperative Bank

6 August 2020 10:47 PM

A new cooperative bank is in the works for Midrand and Aubrey spoke to the Chairperson of the Proposed Midrand Cooperative Bank, Boitumelo Kgomo on what the bank is all about and how it will work.

Psychology Matter: Coping with COVID-19

6 August 2020 10:43 PM

Dr Dorianne Cara Weil, "Dr D", clinical and organizational psychologist | spoke to Aubrey about coping and navigating around COVID-19 and the emotions associated with the pandemic.

"How to make your business investment ready - and how to determine what type of investment you need

5 August 2020 11:29 PM

Guests: Sue Jackson | Business Coach and Adviser ,Anne Bland | VITA Coach & Social Entrepreneur

email for the webinar that Sue and Anne spoke about is Team@future-proof-your-business.com  

Weird and Wonderful: Isiphandla - A Connection to Ancestors

5 August 2020 10:36 PM

Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, Sangoma, spiritual teacher, healer, life coach, Afrikan story teller, writer, dancer, trained facilitator and international teacher, speaker and soon-to-be health wellness instructor.

Financial Matters: Money Motivation

5 August 2020 9:20 PM

Guest: Mduduzi  Luthuli  | Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital

Contact Details:

Website: http://www.luthulicapital.com  

Email:info@luthulicapital.com  

Heels in Construction

4 August 2020 11:13 PM

Guest: Mrs. Patt Chalwa, Chief Executive Officer at The National Construction Incubator (NCI)

website:http://natci.org.za/ 

Tel: +27 (031) 368-1207/3822/3878

NotInMyName to picket outside the Zimbabwean Embassy

4 August 2020 10:40 PM

Guest: Siya Jentile, NotInMyName Chairperson

“Changing and healing perspectives between men and women

4 August 2020 10:24 PM

Mark Ramsing, Certified Life Coach, Inspirational Speaker, Facilitator, Author & Publisher, Business Turnaround Strategist

Life Skills Trainer and Charley Pietersen, Project Rage Co-founder, Deputy Chairperson and Public Relations Officer ¦ Award

SIU lays charges against three companies linked to COVID-19 corruption - report

Local

Our Nedbank Business Ignite winners want to do business with YOU!

Business

Brrrr ... Joburgers wake up to freezing weather on Friday, weekend won't be cold

Local

US slaps sanctions on Hong Kong leader in new offensive on China

7 August 2020 8:22 PM

Lebanon sees possible 'external interference' in port blast

7 August 2020 7:11 PM

Zondo Commmission told company behind FS asbestos project had no accreditation

7 August 2020 6:48 PM

