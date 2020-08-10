Mix Bar mixes it up with first non-alcoholic bar in Joburg

For the lighter side of Woman's Day, we are joined by Kobus van Zyl, General Manager and Operations of Mesh Club and Mix Bar and Katie Coetzee, Communications and Marketing: Mesh Club who popped the covid lock-down cork for Women’s Day by opening Joburg’s first non-alcoholic bar as a response to the #JobsSaveLives movement and protests.
For a more serious reflection and conversation around Woman's Day and Woman's Month, we chat to Prof Francis Pietersen, Chemical engineer and Rector and Vice-Chancellor of the University of the Free State, South Africa on A Tale of Two Pandemics: A vaccine for our gbv pandemic.
For a Woman's Day Special highlight, we are joined by Sasha-Lee Olivier, Miss South Africa who kicked off Woman's Month by hosting conversations on the aftermath of trauma that is a result of gender-based violence and sexual abuse.
In our Medical Matters we talk to Dr Pinky Ngcakani, specialist physician from Port Elizabeth on how uncontrolled diabetes makes the fight against COVID-19 harder.
Dudu Mawadi – CEO of Nyawuza Foundation
Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse, Renowned SA Musician
A new cooperative bank is in the works for Midrand and Aubrey spoke to the Chairperson of the Proposed Midrand Cooperative Bank, Boitumelo Kgomo on what the bank is all about and how it will work.
Dr Dorianne Cara Weil, "Dr D", clinical and organizational psychologist | spoke to Aubrey about coping and navigating around COVID-19 and the emotions associated with the pandemic.
Guests: Sue Jackson | Business Coach and Adviser ,Anne Bland | VITA Coach & Social Entrepreneur
email for the webinar that Sue and Anne spoke about is Team@future-proof-your-business.com
Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, Sangoma, spiritual teacher, healer, life coach, Afrikan story teller, writer, dancer, trained facilitator and international teacher, speaker and soon-to-be health wellness instructor.