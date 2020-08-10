Mix Bar mixes it up with first non-alcoholic bar in Joburg

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:50
Masks with valves banned in certain cities and airlines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa
Today at 10:05
Zimbabwean government deny crisis in the country
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Nick Mangwana
Today at 10:08
Trump's stimulus package and November elections
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector
Today at 10:33
Top trending stories in Business Insider
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 10:35
The role of universities and research in a pandemic
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Prof. Tawana Kupe
Today at 10:45
Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
World of Work
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Maria Philippides, director at Norton Rose Fulbright
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness: Importance of Nutrition
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Terry Harris - Head Dietician at Vitality
Today at 12:37
40% of contracts to women? Nay says DA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Natasha Mazzone
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Latest Local
UPDATE: SA now has 417,200 (74%) COVID-19 recoveries from 563,598 cases There were 16,911 tests conducted and 3,740 new infections. Gauteng has 145,776 recoveries from 193,561 infections to date. 10 August 2020 11:46 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns the passing of radio legend Bob Mabena The president’s condolences are extended to the Mabena family as well as the colleagues and friends of the late broadcaster. 10 August 2020 8:37 PM
Veteran broadcaster Bob Mabena passes away Tributes and condolence messages have been pouring in since the news broke. 10 August 2020 5:42 PM
'Eradicate chauvinism, sexism and patriarchy. They enable oppression of women' In his "From The Desk of the President" column, Cyril Ramaphosa unpacks a number of commitments made under Generation Equality. 10 August 2020 9:01 AM
Zuma apologises to Hanekom for 'known enemy agent' tweet Former president Jacob Zuma said on his official Twitter account that he “unconditionally withdraws” the allegation. 9 August 2020 4:50 PM
Enabling women to become financially independent will help curb GBV - Ramaphosa The president said in his Women's Day speech there are efforts to give women access to productive assets such as land. 9 August 2020 2:02 PM
Pyramid schemes: It's greed, you think you stand a better chance than the others National Consumer Commission director of prosecutions Joseph Selolo says you can't be naive or claim to be duped. 8 August 2020 2:44 PM
Premier Winde calls for alcohol sales ban to be lifted in WC Following a cabinet meeting, Winde said that the province had sufficient health capability to manage COVID-19 patients. 7 August 2020 5:32 PM
Our Nedbank Business Ignite winners want to do business with YOU! From 50 finalists the three winners have been selected and they represent top adaptive thinking in business right now. 7 August 2020 9:18 AM
Enjoy Zonke's virtual concert with the State Theatre The talented musician tells Refiloe Mpakanyane she hopes the audience will give her love through their lenses. 9 August 2020 3:00 PM
Pandemic parenting — hands on, hands-free and hands sanitised Mandy Wiener and guests share advice around the challenges a lot of us are facing when it comes to parenting during lockdown. 7 August 2020 5:35 PM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday. 9 August 2020 5:14 PM
SA soccer season returns with Nedbank Cup semi-finals today Baroka and Bloem Celtic will be part of South African football history when they play the first professional game of football in t... 8 August 2020 12:02 PM
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star says there is more to come from the Bafana Bafana star. 6 August 2020 2:58 PM
Power dynamics make women vulnerable when filming intimate scene - Rori Motuba Actress Rorisang Motuba says an intimacy coach must be brought on set to ensure everything that happens is mutually agreed on. 10 August 2020 5:08 PM
'I hate the term GBV, it's like we're romanticising what we're talking about' Actress Ayanda Borotho and one of South Africa’s best-known broadcasters Kate Turkington discuss being a woman in South Africa. 10 August 2020 3:53 PM
'Joko Ya Hao' inspired by the life and legacy of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Filmmaker and director Mmabatho Montsho says she chose 'people whose storytelling kind of matches mine'. 7 August 2020 6:25 PM
UPDATE: SA now has 417,200 (74%) COVID-19 recoveries from 563,598 cases There were 16,911 tests conducted and 3,740 new infections. Gauteng has 145,776 recoveries from 193,561 infections to date. 10 August 2020 11:46 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Mix Bar mixes it up with first non-alcoholic bar in Joburg

Mix Bar mixes it up with first non-alcoholic bar in Joburg

10 August 2020 10:12 PM

For the lighter side of Woman's Day, we are joined by Kobus van Zyl, General Manager and Operations of Mesh Club and Mix Bar and Katie Coetzee, Communications and Marketing: Mesh Club who popped the covid lock-down cork for Women’s Day by opening Joburg’s first non-alcoholic bar as a response to the #JobsSaveLives movement and protests. 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

A Tale of Two Pandemics

10 August 2020 11:23 PM

For a more serious reflection and conversation around Woman's Day and Woman's Month, we chat to Prof Francis Pietersen, Chemical engineer and Rector and Vice-Chancellor of the University of the Free State, South Africa on A Tale of Two Pandemics: A vaccine for our gbv pandemic. 

Miss South Africa, Sasha-Lee Olivier-Woman's Day Special highlight

10 August 2020 9:44 PM

For a Woman's Day Special highlight, we are joined by Sasha-Lee Olivier, Miss South Africa who kicked off Woman’s Month by hosting conversations on the aftermath of trauma that is a result of gender-based violence and sexual abuse. 

Uncontrolled diabetes makes the fight against COVID-19 harder.

10 August 2020 9:17 PM

In our Medical Matters we talk to Dr Pinky Ngcakani, specialist physician from Port Elizabeth on how uncontrolled diabetes makes the fight against COVID-19 harder.

Dudu Mawadi from Nyawuza Foundation

7 August 2020 11:44 PM

Dudu Mawadi – CEO of Nyawuza Foundation

Profile Interview with Sipho HotStix Mabuse

7 August 2020 10:41 PM

Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse, Renowned SA Musician

Proposed Midrand Cooperative Bank

6 August 2020 10:47 PM

A new cooperative bank is in the works for Midrand and Aubrey spoke to the Chairperson of the Proposed Midrand Cooperative Bank, Boitumelo Kgomo on what the bank is all about and how it will work.

Psychology Matter: Coping with COVID-19

6 August 2020 10:43 PM

Dr Dorianne Cara Weil, "Dr D", clinical and organizational psychologist | spoke to Aubrey about coping and navigating around COVID-19 and the emotions associated with the pandemic.

"How to make your business investment ready - and how to determine what type of investment you need

5 August 2020 11:29 PM

Guests: Sue Jackson | Business Coach and Adviser ,Anne Bland | VITA Coach & Social Entrepreneur

email for the webinar that Sue and Anne spoke about is Team@future-proof-your-business.com  

Weird and Wonderful: Isiphandla - A Connection to Ancestors

5 August 2020 10:36 PM

Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, Sangoma, spiritual teacher, healer, life coach, Afrikan story teller, writer, dancer, trained facilitator and international teacher, speaker and soon-to-be health wellness instructor.

Trending

'I hate the term GBV, it's like we're romanticising what we're talking about'

Entertainment

President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns the passing of radio legend Bob Mabena

Local

UPDATE: SA now has 417,200 (74%) COVID-19 recoveries from 563,598 cases

World Local

A radio world without Bob Mabena is just so unfair - Thabo Shole-Mashao

Local

EWN Highlights

Gr 7s return to school,NASGB calls for clarity on teachers with comorbidities

11 August 2020 6:46 AM

SA has recorded 563,598 coronavirus cases, recovery rate now at 74%

11 August 2020 5:57 AM

World surpasses 20mn coronavirus cases, WHO warns against despair

11 August 2020 5:41 AM

