With the focus continuing on Woman's Month, we are joined by Nombulelo Shange, Lecturer in the Department of Sociology, University of the Free State who asks what we are really celebrating with Women’s Day?
With GBV dominating the headlines in Woman's Month, the government announces the good news by reinstating its committed to fight and eradicate Gender Based Violence & Femicide with the approval of Cabinet on the submission of the three GBVF Bills which aim to address a number of issues in the Criminal Justice System. We are joined by Chrispin Jr Phiri, Department of Justice Spokesperson for more.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With a new corruption-busting unit proposed by National Prosecuting Authority head, Advocate Shamila Batohim, we talk to NPA National Spokesperson, Sipho Ngwema on why it must driven by prosecutors and housed in the NPA for a strengthened legislative framework.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In our Legal Matters, we focus on human rights and the law with Joselynn Fember, Attorney and Managing Partner at Fember Attorneys Incorporated to unpack the implications for ordinary South African citizens who face criminal records due to minor charges as a result of Covid-19 Lock-down legislative bans and laws.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For a more serious reflection and conversation around Woman's Day and Woman's Month, we chat to Prof Francis Pietersen, Chemical engineer and Rector and Vice-Chancellor of the University of the Free State, South Africa on A Tale of Two Pandemics: A vaccine for our gbv pandemic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For the lighter side of Woman's Day, we are joined by Kobus van Zyl, General Manager and Operations of Mesh Club and Mix Bar and Katie Coetzee, Communications and Marketing: Mesh Club who popped the covid lock-down cork for Women’s Day by opening Joburg’s first non-alcoholic bar as a response to the #JobsSaveLives movement and protests.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For a Woman's Day Special highlight, we are joined by Sasha-Lee Olivier, Miss South Africa who kicked off Woman’s Month by hosting conversations on the aftermath of trauma that is a result of gender-based violence and sexual abuse.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In our Medical Matters we talk to Dr Pinky Ngcakani, specialist physician from Port Elizabeth on how uncontrolled diabetes makes the fight against COVID-19 harder.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dudu Mawadi – CEO of Nyawuza FoundationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse, Renowned SA MusicianLISTEN TO PODCAST