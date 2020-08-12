Ancient Ayurvedic Secrets Revealed

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with Helen Seeney from Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helen Seeney - Inside Europe Correspondent for Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:05
How we re-imagine education for the future in SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Rebecca Felix - Head of Curriculum at Grassroots Preparatory
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:15
Hand over memorandum to NPA to demand they TAKE ACTION AGAINST CORRUPTION, NOW!
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rod Solomons, Convenor - SA First Forum
Rod Solomons
Today at 12:27
Bonteheuwel community group takes flak from DA council
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nadia Mayman De Grass
Today at 12:34
What are the long-term implications of Covid-19 for the rule of law and public trust in state institutions?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adv Elaine Zungu - The Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal at Npa (National Prosecuting Authority
Today at 12:40
Covid's impact of employee health and wellbeing on an organisation's bottom line.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
What Do Your Womenomics Look Like?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Olwethu Leshabane
Olwethu Leshabane - founder at The Womenomics
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recovery rate rises to 75.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 432,029, which translates to a recovery rate of 75.9%. Gauteng has 152,061 recoveries. 12 August 2020 10:19 PM
Have you been auto-assessed by Sars? Here's what you need to know Tax expert Thamsanqa Msiza (Tax Consulting South Africa) tells The Money Show what taxpayers need to check and be aware of. 12 August 2020 7:34 PM
Court turns down quadriplegic boy's medical malpractice claim Adams & Adams associate does not see a greater chance of success should the matter be taken to the constitutional court. 12 August 2020 5:36 PM
Is Ramaphosa ready to announce Level 2? What an economist would like him to say The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 12 August 2020 6:51 PM
PP takes Parliament to court over bid to remove her, calls bid unconstitutional News24 parliamentary reporter Jan Gerber reflects on the court case between Busisiwe Mkhwebane and the National Assembly. 12 August 2020 1:09 PM
R200b Covid-19 loan scheme's paid out only R13b. Can a makeover get it to work? Since it launched in May, the scheme's helped only 6.6% of businesses it targets. Will recent changes lead to improvement? 11 August 2020 8:48 PM
'Some restaurants are holding on to waiters' tips to claw back their losses' Yes, restaurants are struggling, but that doesn't make it ok to shortchange staff says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 12 August 2020 7:53 PM
It has not been a good year for rubber The wheels may be coming off for the substance gets us around the world 12 August 2020 7:15 PM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
Women can tackle workspace inequality without the victim mentality - Nikki Bush Human potential and parenting expert believes both men and women need to be educated and empowered to change the status quo. 12 August 2020 3:21 PM
Lobola: 'Traditions over the years managed to bring stability into our homes' Clement Manyathela speaks to heritage consultant Mbuso Khoza to find out more about the consequences of not paying lobola. 12 August 2020 12:27 PM
'Some women are even scared to become moms because it might impact their career' Talent strategist, leadership expert and executive coach Anja van Beek gives her take on the motherhood penalty. 11 August 2020 5:48 PM
Lorch and Shonga may lack match fitness when they return - Mazola Molefe The club has said in a statement that the two will be able to play once disciplinary processes have been finalised. 12 August 2020 1:56 PM
Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday. 9 August 2020 5:14 PM
SA soccer season returns with Nedbank Cup semi-finals today Baroka and Bloem Celtic will be part of South African football history when they play the first professional game of football in t... 8 August 2020 12:02 PM
[WATCH] Woman using paint roller to apply sunscreen on back leaves us intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 August 2020 8:34 AM
[WATCH] Mother reading dirty text from son's girlfriend leave us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 August 2020 8:33 AM
Bob Mabena was generous in spirit and allowed everybody to shine - Penny Lebyane Radio and TV personality Penny Lebyane remembers South African radio and television veteran Bob Mabena. 11 August 2020 3:25 PM
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recovery rate rises to 75.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 432,029, which translates to a recovery rate of 75.9%. Gauteng has 152,061 recoveries. 12 August 2020 10:19 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
It's far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Ancient Ayurvedic Secrets Revealed

Ancient Ayurvedic Secrets Revealed

12 August 2020 11:33 PM

On Change your Mindset we talk about "Weight loss and energy gain - the ancient Ayurvedic secrets revealed" with Elanie Beckett, Ayurnedic nutritionist and Casey Czuj, Ayurvedic Practitioner from Michigan, USA.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Stonehenge Mystery Finally Solved - July 2020

12 August 2020 10:21 PM

For tonight’s Weird and Wonderful feature we cross over to the UK joined once again by Mike Pitts, Archaeologist, Author and Editor of the British Archaeology: British Archaeology publication, on an exciting Stonehenge mystery solved just two weeks ago with the origin of the giant sarsen stones finally discovered with the help of a missing piece of the site, now returned after 60 years.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is true Wealth?

12 August 2020 9:20 PM

In our Financial Matter Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital completes this past month’s conversation around what is true Wealth?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What we are really celebrating with Women’s Day?

11 August 2020 11:17 PM

With the focus continuing on Woman's Month, we are joined by Nombulelo Shange, Lecturer in the Department of Sociology, University of the Free State who asks what we are really celebrating with Women’s Day?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

And now for the Good News...from the Government: New GBVF Bills

11 August 2020 10:13 PM

With GBV dominating the headlines in Woman's Month, the government announces the good news by reinstating its committed to fight and eradicate Gender Based Violence & Femicide with the approval of Cabinet on the submission of the three GBVF Bills which aim to address a number of issues in the Criminal Justice System. We are joined by Chrispin Jr Phiri, Department of Justice Spokesperson for more.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New corruption-busting unit

11 August 2020 10:06 PM

With a new corruption-busting unit proposed by National Prosecuting Authority head, Advocate Shamila Batohim, we talk to NPA National Spokesperson, Sipho Ngwema on why it must driven by prosecutors and housed in the NPA for a strengthened legislative framework.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 lock-down laws imprison law abiding South Africans

11 August 2020 9:24 PM

In our Legal Matters, we focus on human rights and the law with Joselynn Fember, Attorney and Managing Partner at Fember Attorneys Incorporated to unpack the implications for ordinary South African citizens who face criminal records due to minor charges as a result of Covid-19 Lock-down legislative bans and laws.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A Tale of Two Pandemics

10 August 2020 11:23 PM

For a more serious reflection and conversation around Woman's Day and Woman's Month, we chat to Prof Francis Pietersen, Chemical engineer and Rector and Vice-Chancellor of the University of the Free State, South Africa on A Tale of Two Pandemics: A vaccine for our gbv pandemic. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mix Bar mixes it up with first non-alcoholic bar in Joburg

10 August 2020 10:12 PM

For the lighter side of Woman's Day, we are joined by Kobus van Zyl, General Manager and Operations of Mesh Club and Mix Bar and Katie Coetzee, Communications and Marketing: Mesh Club who popped the covid lock-down cork for Women’s Day by opening Joburg’s first non-alcoholic bar as a response to the #JobsSaveLives movement and protests. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Miss South Africa, Sasha-Lee Olivier-Woman's Day Special highlight

10 August 2020 9:44 PM

For a Woman's Day Special highlight, we are joined by Sasha-Lee Olivier, Miss South Africa who kicked off Woman’s Month by hosting conversations on the aftermath of trauma that is a result of gender-based violence and sexual abuse. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recovery rate rises to 75.9%

World Local

Department of Basic Education releases final combined matric exam timetable

Local

Denel doesn’t have operating capital to pay workers - Report

Local

EWN Highlights

NC Education MEC Ntsikelelo MacCollen Jack dies

12 August 2020 9:12 PM

Ramaphosa suspends PSC director-general Mamphiswana over misconduct

12 August 2020 8:13 PM

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 20 million, WHO warns against despair

12 August 2020 7:52 PM

