One man and his cellphone saves hundreds of South Africans from Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Miss Universe joins forces with 1st for Women in new campaign Zozibini Tunzi is working with the women-focused insurance company to encourage them to be fearless. 14 August 2020 6:19 PM
Stats show spike in robberies particularly at schools and alcohol retail outlets Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane has the details after Police Minister Bheki Cele released quarterly crime statistics. 14 August 2020 4:25 PM
Don't miss Aubrey Masango in conversation with Professor Thuli Madonsela tonight Additional talking points will be about the recently launched book 'Recession, Recovery and Reform: South Africa after Covid-19.' 14 August 2020 3:10 PM
View all Local
That he found money in my bag doesn't mean I got it from Guptas - Brian Molefe The former Transnet CEO has denied the allegations and says he looks forward to appearing at the commission to give his side. 14 August 2020 1:31 PM
'Widows of those killed days before Marikana massacre also waiting for justice' EWN assignments editor Gia Nicolaides says days before the infamous massacre, 10 people were killed. 14 August 2020 7:40 AM
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
View all Politics
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere. 13 August 2020 7:57 PM
Booze ban's effect on women in the industry needs more attention - Gin pioneer Inverroche Distillery spearheaded a 'gin revolution' in SA. Lorna Scott details the wide-reaching effects of the alcohol ban. 13 August 2020 7:10 PM
View all Business
His #BlackInMyDay comedy show is now on ... but Popps says: 'I am a shy person' Performer Mpho Modikoane says his stint as a call centre agent was not fun but "it prepares you for rejection". 14 August 2020 5:24 PM
702 bids farewell to Joanne Joseph Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Joanne has contributed to, and shaped, important social and political narratives in SA 13 August 2020 5:25 PM
WATCH LIVE: Bob Mabena remembered at virtual memorial service The broadcaster died earlier this week after suffering a cardiac arrest. 13 August 2020 3:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race. 13 August 2020 1:52 PM
Lorch and Shonga may lack match fitness when they return - Mazola Molefe The club has said in a statement that the two will be able to play once disciplinary processes have been finalised. 12 August 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'It's a journey of self-discovery, you need a lot of perseverance' Lee Cole, who gained attention in 2017 for his cover of the hit ‘Akanamali’, joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 14 August 2020 4:56 PM
[VIDEO] Teen pleads for help after miniature pinscher was mauled to death Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 August 2020 8:48 AM
[WATCH] Venezuelan soccer commentary dubbed into recent soccer match goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 August 2020 8:47 AM
View all Entertainment
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
Signcast: Sign language adds important dimension to podcasts The Signcast of a discussion with Professor Claudine Storbeck features her translation of the conversation into sign language. 5 August 2020 3:47 PM
'It was like an earthquake,' says Lebanon Ambassador to South Africa Jihan Kaisi, a journalist based in Beirut, says this tragedy has added to the economic and COVID-19 pandemic crisis in the country... 5 August 2020 1:53 PM
View all World
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
'The level of suppression has blocked many Zimbabweans from taking action' Zimbabwean human rights lawyer Doug Coltart says the brutality under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime is utterly horrific. 3 August 2020 5:29 PM
'More people are killed by Mnangagwa's security forces than in Mugabe's era' Crisis Group senior consultant for Southern Africa Piers Pigou says violent protests have claimed many lives since January 2019. 31 July 2020 12:57 PM
View all Africa
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
One man and his cellphone saves hundreds of South Africans from Covid-19

One man and his cellphone saves hundreds of South Africans from Covid-19

15 August 2020 12:04 AM

South Africans Doing Great Things with Tertius Myburgh, commercial pilot - one man and his cellphone in Canada who rescued a group of Africans stuck in China because of the coronavirus pandemic.

We are also joined by one of the lucky survivors, Carmen Johannie, one of the many, Tertius brought back home.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Mfecane/Difaqane

13 August 2020 11:53 PM

For this week’s Kwantu feature we continue the conversation on Mfecane/Difaqane with Dr. Glen Ncube.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to spot a serial killer

13 August 2020 10:19 PM

We are joined by Dr. Mickie Pistorius, Psychologist, Profiler, Author and Academic and Skills Developer | First profiler to be appointed to the South African Police Service and founder and commander of the Investigative Psych Unit, Serious and Violent Crimes Component of the SAPS on how to spot a serial l killer.

What does or doesn’t a serial  killer look like, in the follow up to the headlines with the 5th body found in KZN. 

For more go to www.mickipistorius.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'We've done our job, Mr President' - Premier Alan Winde

13 August 2020 9:50 PM

Premier Alan Winde appeals to Ramaphosa to reopen the economy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Suicide and Covid-19

13 August 2020 9:26 PM

For this weeks Conversations with Dr.Eve, we are joined once again by Dr. Marlene Wasserman to focus on suicide and Covid-19.

Reach out for support: Call SADAG (South African Depression and Anxiety Group)
To contact a counsellor between 8am-8pm Monday to Sunday,
Call: 011 234 4837
For a suicidal Emergency contact 0800 567 567
24hr Helpline 0800 456 789

www.dreve.co.za/appointment

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ancient Ayurvedic Secrets Revealed

12 August 2020 11:33 PM

On Change your Mindset we talk about "Weight loss and energy gain - the ancient Ayurvedic secrets revealed" with Elanie Beckett, Ayurnedic nutritionist and Casey Czuj, Ayurvedic Practitioner from Michigan, USA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stonehenge Mystery Finally Solved - July 2020

12 August 2020 10:21 PM

For tonight’s Weird and Wonderful feature we cross over to the UK joined once again by Mike Pitts, Archaeologist, Author and Editor of the British Archaeology: British Archaeology publication, on an exciting Stonehenge mystery solved just two weeks ago with the origin of the giant sarsen stones finally discovered with the help of a missing piece of the site, now returned after 60 years.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is true Wealth?

12 August 2020 9:20 PM

In our Financial Matter Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital completes this past month’s conversation around what is true Wealth?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What we are really celebrating with Women’s Day?

11 August 2020 11:17 PM

With the focus continuing on Woman's Month, we are joined by Nombulelo Shange, Lecturer in the Department of Sociology, University of the Free State who asks what we are really celebrating with Women’s Day?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

And now for the Good News...from the Government: New GBVF Bills

11 August 2020 10:13 PM

With GBV dominating the headlines in Woman's Month, the government announces the good news by reinstating its committed to fight and eradicate Gender Based Violence & Femicide with the approval of Cabinet on the submission of the three GBVF Bills which aim to address a number of issues in the Criminal Justice System. We are joined by Chrispin Jr Phiri, Department of Justice Spokesperson for more.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Mozambique's Nyusi vows 'stability' after jihadists seize key port

14 August 2020 8:49 PM

Diplomatic flurry in blast-hit Lebanon as aid effort expands

14 August 2020 8:15 PM

Manhood must wait: COVID-19 delays South African circumcision rituals

14 August 2020 8:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA