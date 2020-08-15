Profile Interview with Professor Thuli Madonsela

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of "Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits". 17 August 2020 6:40 PM
Leadership role: Wits ranked as top university in Africa Outgoing Vice-chancellor Adam Habib says it's important that our institutions have capacity to produce world-class technologies. 17 August 2020 6:16 PM
UP's Junior Tukkie programme offering free online lessons in maths and science The University of Pretoria lessons are open to Grade 12 pupils from all around South Africa. 17 August 2020 5:40 PM
How to protect what's left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One. 17 August 2020 7:26 PM
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA's near-dead restaurant industry South Africa's 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 17 August 2020 6:59 PM
Ntuli dares Steenhuisen to a TV debate, says this is 'an opportune time' The DA party leadership candidate has challenged interim party leader John Steenhuisen to a series of televised public debates. 17 August 2020 5:59 PM
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
Sasol's US dollar debt-mountain swells as it reports heavy losses (R91.3bn) It's been a horrendous year for Sasol. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Fleetwood Grobler. 17 August 2020 6:26 PM
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Bob Mabena to be laid to rest today The icon, who passed away earlier this week, has been described as a giant in the media industry and the benchmark of radio. 15 August 2020 8:09 AM
His #BlackInMyDay comedy show is now on ... but Popps says: 'I am a shy person' Performer Mpho Modikoane says his stint as a call centre agent was not fun but "it prepares you for rejection". 14 August 2020 5:24 PM
Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice The writer says whenever the CSA outgoing chairperson was good on the transformation agenda but everything else is just a mess. 17 August 2020 1:53 PM
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race. 13 August 2020 1:52 PM
Adele reveals a self-help book that helped in her weight loss transformation Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 August 2020 8:38 AM
Restaurant owner clapping back at online reviewer's criticism has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 August 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] 'It's a journey of self-discovery, you need a lot of perseverance' Lee Cole, who gained attention in 2017 for his cover of the hit 'Akanamali', joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 14 August 2020 4:56 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries reach almost 160,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 472,377, which translates to a recovery rate of 80%. Gauteng has 159,712 recoveries. 16 August 2020 9:03 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One. 17 August 2020 7:26 PM
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 17 August 2020 6:59 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Profile Interview with Professor Thuli Madonsela

Profile Interview with Professor Thuli Madonsela

15 August 2020 12:11 AM

Profile Interview with Professor Thulisile Nomkhosi "Thuli" Madonsela, Former Public Protector of South Africa | South African advocate and Professor of law holding a chair in social justice at Stellenbosch University.

Thuli contributes around social justice and transformation in recently launched book 'Recession, Recovery and Reform: South Africa after Covid-19' edited by Raymond Parsons - Jacana Publications


Alcohol back on shelves

17 August 2020 10:17 PM

Lucky Ntimane

Medical Matters: Women must make their own health a priority

17 August 2020 9:24 PM

Nutritional Consultant and Health & Wellness, Vanessa Ascencao and spoke about why women need to make their own mental, physical and nutritional health a priority and not to compromise their wellbeing.

One man and his cellphone saves hundreds of South Africans from Covid-19

15 August 2020 12:04 AM

South Africans Doing Great Things with Tertius Myburgh, commercial pilot - one man and his cellphone in Canada who rescued a group of Africans stuck in China because of the coronavirus pandemic.

We are also joined by one of the lucky survivors, Carmen Johannie, one of the many, Tertius brought back home.

Mfecane/Difaqane

13 August 2020 11:53 PM

For this week’s Kwantu feature we continue the conversation on Mfecane/Difaqane with Dr. Glen Ncube.

How to spot a serial killer

13 August 2020 10:19 PM

We are joined by Dr. Mickie Pistorius, Psychologist, Profiler, Author and Academic and Skills Developer | First profiler to be appointed to the South African Police Service and founder and commander of the Investigative Psych Unit, Serious and Violent Crimes Component of the SAPS on how to spot a serial l killer.

What does or doesn’t a serial  killer look like, in the follow up to the headlines with the 5th body found in KZN. 

For more go to www.mickipistorius.co.za

'We've done our job, Mr President' - Premier Alan Winde

13 August 2020 9:50 PM

Premier Alan Winde appeals to Ramaphosa to reopen the economy

Suicide and Covid-19

13 August 2020 9:26 PM

For this weeks Conversations with Dr.Eve, we are joined once again by Dr. Marlene Wasserman to focus on suicide and Covid-19.

Reach out for support: Call SADAG (South African Depression and Anxiety Group)
To contact a counsellor between 8am-8pm Monday to Sunday,
Call: 011 234 4837
For a suicidal Emergency contact 0800 567 567
24hr Helpline 0800 456 789

www.dreve.co.za/appointment

Ancient Ayurvedic Secrets Revealed

12 August 2020 11:33 PM

On Change your Mindset we talk about "Weight loss and energy gain - the ancient Ayurvedic secrets revealed" with Elanie Beckett, Ayurnedic nutritionist and Casey Czuj, Ayurvedic Practitioner from Michigan, USA.

Stonehenge Mystery Finally Solved - July 2020

12 August 2020 10:21 PM

For tonight’s Weird and Wonderful feature we cross over to the UK joined once again by Mike Pitts, Archaeologist, Author and Editor of the British Archaeology: British Archaeology publication, on an exciting Stonehenge mystery solved just two weeks ago with the origin of the giant sarsen stones finally discovered with the help of a missing piece of the site, now returned after 60 years.

I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Restaurant owner clapping back at online reviewer's criticism has us talking

Entertainment

Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

Court reinstates sacked Popcru general secretary Nkosinathi Theledi

17 August 2020 9:12 PM

Here's what is allowed under level 2 restrictions

17 August 2020 8:23 PM

Ntuli says public debate with Steenhuisen will lead to transparent DA race

17 August 2020 7:48 PM

