Alcohol back on shelves

Today at 12:05 KHOSA’S FAMILY RELIEVED AFTER MILITARY OMBUD SAYS SANDF LIABLE FOR HIS DEATH The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Wikus Steyl - The lawyer representing Khoza's family.

125 125

Today at 12:10 Collins Khosa murder: Military ombud finds that soldiers acted improperly The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

125 125

Today at 12:12 Experian data breach - Sabric responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nischal Mewalal - CEO l at South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC)

125 125

Today at 12:15 SIU is probing irregular procurement of probing 100s of PPE contracts- Scopa responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Alf Lees

125 125

Today at 12:15 Collins Khosa murder: Military ombud finds that soldiers acted improperly - Cont'd The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:23 Military ombudsman finds the actions of soldiers were improper in death of Collins Khosa The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Wikus Steyl

125 125

Today at 12:23 Zandile Gumede sworn in as ANC MPL in KwaZulu-Natal- Former PP responds. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Adv Thuli Madonsela- Former PP- Chair in social justice at Stellenbosch University.

125 125

Today at 12:27 Dischem being found guilty of price fixing of masks during the pandemic The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Fatima Hassan - former Co-Director at Ndifuna Ukwazi

125 125

Today at 12:27 Joburg to implement credit controls again. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Jolidee Matongo - COJ Finance MMC

125 125

Today at 12:34 Outcry at King David Mowbray club renewal lease of R1000pm - Ndifuna Ukwazi responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Mandisa Shandu - Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

Mandisa Shandu

125 125

Today at 12:37 Acting CSA president speaks The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Beresford Williams - President at Western Province Cricket

125 125

Today at 12:37 Data breach at Experian, 24 million South Africans’ personal information exposed The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine.

125 125

Today at 12:40 SA bill to ban smoking in public areas being finalised - NCAS responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Sharon Nyatsanza - Project & Communications Manager at National Council Against Smoking

125 125

Today at 12:41 CLIP: US election 2020: Obama launches blistering attack on Trump's 'reality show' presidency The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:45 Tech talk: WASPA stops Unwanted SMS marketing & subscription spam The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable

125 125

Today at 12:45 US elections: We get an update on the latest and how important Kamala Harris is for Joe Biden's campaign... The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Dr David Monyae is Co-Director of the UJCI. An international relations and foreign policy expert.

125 125

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

125 125

Today at 12:52 Ster Kinekor will reopen cinemas at the end of August – here’s what to expect The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Ryan Williams - Ster Kinekor CEO

125 125

Today at 12:56 Elaine signs to Columbia Records The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Lwazi Hadebe- Entertainment Journalist from The Post Officially.

125 125

Today at 15:45 Kamala Harris accepts vice presidential nod Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Dr. Vashna Jagarnath - Academic And Historian at ...

125 125

Today at 18:09 Standard Bank hangs on to its dividend while half-year earnings plummet by more than 40% The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Sim Tshabalala - CEO at Standard Bank

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

125 125

Today at 19:08 Side Hustle Masterclass launched and what other side hustles may emerge from this insane lockdown The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nic Haralambous - Founder at NicHarry

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Buying or renting during a pandemic hit property market The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

125 125