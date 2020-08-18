Legal Matters: Unfair labour practices by some employers

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Citys Economic oppurutnities and asset management reacts to level 2 lockdown on how to expedite recovery in the city
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alderman James Vos
Today at 10:08
Effective PPE's and hand sanitisers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Quinton Richards - MD Green Life Africa Chemicals
Today at 10:20
Public Libraries
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ronel Viljoen
Today at 10:33
National Week of Protest to Save ECD Workforce in SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Eric Atmore - Executive Director at Early Childhood Development Ce
Today at 10:45
The gap between public and private schools,
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Latest tech news- what south africans think about the plan to let networks build 5g towers on their property
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKY{E: consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Stage 2 load shedding to start at 9am on Wednesday The power utility said while six generation units had returned to service, it had experienced breakdowns at other facilities. 18 August 2020 11:14 PM
UPDATE: SA's COVID-19 recoveries reach 82% The number of national recoveries so far is 485,468, which translates to a recovery rate of 82%. Gauteng has 166,143 recoveries. 18 August 2020 11:11 PM
Efficiency of the Constitutional Court is declining - GroundUp The news agency has run a report analysing the duration it takes for cases to be concluded in the apex court. 18 August 2020 6:13 PM
View all Local
'Zanu-PF blames everything on COVID-19 so that it denies people their rights' Human rights Beatrice Mtetwa lawyer says a Zimbabwean court wants to cancel her license for scandelising the court. 19 August 2020 7:55 AM
Nokuthula Simelane: Will the family ever know what happened to her? #UnResolved investigates the disappearance of Umkhonto we Sizwe operative Nokuthula Simelane, who was abducted 35 years ago. 18 August 2020 2:50 PM
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One. 17 August 2020 7:26 PM
View all Politics
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash As Level 2 of lockdown kicked in there weren't repeats of the alcohol-buying frenzy during the last lifting of the ban. 18 August 2020 7:21 PM
As much as we try to stimulate domestic tourism, we need those foreign tourists! Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lee-Anne Bac (BDO tourism director) and Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa (CEO, Tourism Business Council of SA). 18 August 2020 6:47 PM
View all Business
John Perlman to host Afternoon Drive on 702 Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Perlman is going to become a keystone of 702’s refreshed approach to talk radio. 19 August 2020 7:42 AM
'Comment on behaviour and not the character to deal with toxic work colleagues' Talent strategist and executive coach Anja van Beek shares some advice on how to deal with toxic co-workers. 18 August 2020 4:06 PM
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice The writer says whenever the CSA outgoing chairperson was good on the transformation agenda but everything else is just a mess. 17 August 2020 1:53 PM
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race. 13 August 2020 1:52 PM
View all Sport
John Perlman to host Afternoon Drive on 702 Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Perlman is going to become a keystone of 702’s refreshed approach to talk radio. 19 August 2020 7:42 AM
[WATCH] Dad has hilarious hack to get his kids to sleep Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2020 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Funny sketch explaining how 2020 went to coma patient has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2020 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA's COVID-19 recoveries reach 82% The number of national recoveries so far is 485,468, which translates to a recovery rate of 82%. Gauteng has 166,143 recoveries. 18 August 2020 11:11 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
View all World
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
View all Africa
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One. 17 August 2020 7:26 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Legal Matters: Unfair labour practices by some employers

Legal Matters: Unfair labour practices by some employers

18 August 2020 9:36 PM

Guests: Mpho Mamatela and Dikakanyo Ramakobya | Senior Associate at Mamatela Inc

www.mamatelainc.co.za 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Getting off the grid

18 August 2020 11:14 PM

Guest: Nick Oosthuizen | Managing Director at Inframid

 

https://www.inframid.co.za/ 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Economics for teenagers"

18 August 2020 10:39 PM

John Hofmeyr | Aspiring writer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Boys to Men-the definition of real success

18 August 2020 10:18 PM

This session of Man Torque focuses on Boys-To-Men: the definition of real success with Shaun Fuchs, Author of FUSH - A Story of Pride, Respect and Leadership & Litha Hermanus, Author of The Eyes of the Naked

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cigarrettes back on shelves

18 August 2020 12:04 AM

Sinenhlanhla Mnguni | Chairperson at Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government employees’ demand for above-inflation salary increases

17 August 2020 11:27 PM

Dr Craig Moffat | Head of the governance delivery and impact programme at Good Governance Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alcohol back on shelves

17 August 2020 10:17 PM

Representative of the Alcohol Industry, Lucky Ntimane, explains the measures that will be put in place once bars, taverns are open for selling. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Women must make their own health a priority

17 August 2020 9:24 PM

Nutritional Consultant and Health & Wellness, Vanessa Ascencao and spoke about why women need to make their own mental, physical and nutritional health a priority and not to compromise their wellbeing.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Professor Thuli Madonsela

15 August 2020 12:11 AM

Profile Interview with Professor Thulisile Nomkhosi "Thuli" Madonsela, Former Public Protector of South Africa | South African advocate and Professor of law holding a chair in social justice at Stellenbosch University.

Thuli contributes around social justice and transformation in recently launched book 'Recession, Recovery and Reform: South Africa after Covid-19' edited by Raymond Parsons - Jacana Publications

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

One man and his cellphone saves hundreds of South Africans from Covid-19

15 August 2020 12:04 AM

South Africans Doing Great Things with Tertius Myburgh, commercial pilot - one man and his cellphone in Canada who rescued a group of Africans stuck in China because of the coronavirus pandemic.

We are also joined by one of the lucky survivors, Carmen Johannie, one of the many, Tertius brought back home.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

John Perlman to host Afternoon Drive on 702

Lifestyle Entertainment

'Zanu-PF blames everything on COVID-19 so that it denies people their rights'

Politics

UPDATE: SA's COVID-19 recoveries reach 82%

World Local

EWN Highlights

Alex to have power restored this evening after switching station explodes

19 August 2020 8:11 AM

It’s anti-white: BLM campaign shows sharp differences in Parly

19 August 2020 7:26 AM

Stage 2 load shedding to continue today and may be stepped up at short notice

19 August 2020 7:08 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA