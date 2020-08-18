Legal Matters: Unfair labour practices by some employers

Guests: Mpho Mamatela and Dikakanyo Ramakobya | Senior Associate at Mamatela Inc
www.mamatelainc.co.za
Guest: Nick Oosthuizen | Managing Director at Inframid
https://www.inframid.co.za/
John Hofmeyr | Aspiring writerLISTEN TO PODCAST
This session of Man Torque focuses on Boys-To-Men: the definition of real success with Shaun Fuchs, Author of FUSH - A Story of Pride, Respect and Leadership & Litha Hermanus, Author of The Eyes of the NakedLISTEN TO PODCAST
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni | Chairperson at Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Craig Moffat | Head of the governance delivery and impact programme at Good Governance AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Representative of the Alcohol Industry, Lucky Ntimane, explains the measures that will be put in place once bars, taverns are open for selling.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nutritional Consultant and Health & Wellness, Vanessa Ascencao and spoke about why women need to make their own mental, physical and nutritional health a priority and not to compromise their wellbeing.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Profile Interview with Professor Thulisile Nomkhosi "Thuli" Madonsela, Former Public Protector of South Africa | South African advocate and Professor of law holding a chair in social justice at Stellenbosch University.
Thuli contributes around social justice and transformation in recently launched book 'Recession, Recovery and Reform: South Africa after Covid-19' edited by Raymond Parsons - Jacana Publications
South Africans Doing Great Things with Tertius Myburgh, commercial pilot - one man and his cellphone in Canada who rescued a group of Africans stuck in China because of the coronavirus pandemic.
We are also joined by one of the lucky survivors, Carmen Johannie, one of the many, Tertius brought back home.