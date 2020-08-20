Women should also make mental illness a priority

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
UPDATE: SA has 497,169 recoveries as COVID-19 cases reach almost 600,000 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 599,940. Gauteng has 169,299 recoveries. There were 3,880 new infections. 20 August 2020 11:22 PM
Eskom to move from stage 2 to stage 1 load shedding With four generation units returned, Eskom says it will reduce load shedding to stage 1 from 09:00 until 22:00 on Friday. 20 August 2020 6:06 PM
CCMA sees significant increase in large-scale retrenchment applications Joanne Joseph spoke the CCMA's senior commissioner Shimane Kgantse to find out more. 20 August 2020 5:50 PM
[LISTEN] 'The morals and ethics of the ANC are very twisted' Political analyst Xolani Dube reflects on the deployment of former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede to the provincial legislature. 20 August 2020 4:22 PM
I have never stolen money, when they accuse us, we will fight back - Ian Khama The former Botswana president says he will take legal action against those who accused him of money laundering. 20 August 2020 7:26 AM
Need for business rescue affecting most sectors of economy during lockdown The majority of filings are in Gauteng, followed by WC and KZN. Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein (Werksmans Attorneys). 19 August 2020 7:42 PM
Oppenheimer family pours millions into lifeline for horse racing industry 'They're huge stakeholders in racing. It's in their DNA.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Racing Association director. 20 August 2020 7:34 PM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
Standard Bank reports 44% plunge in profits, but full-year dividend possible It's been the toughest 6 months in living memory, but Standard Bank has 'lots of cushion' says CEO Sim Tshabalala. 20 August 2020 6:48 PM
PJ Powers talks music, activism and the significance of 31 May 1982 Clement Manyathela chats to South African music legend PJ Powers in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 20 August 2020 12:28 PM
Debt relief measures for consumers struggling to repay debt Struggling to repay debt? Here's how to manage your debt during the Covid-19 pandemic. 20 August 2020 7:00 AM
SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays There's no timeline for Covid-19. DebtBusters' Benay Sager on the latest figures and what the future may hold in store. 19 August 2020 8:16 PM
'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus. 19 August 2020 12:54 PM
Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice The writer says whenever the CSA outgoing chairperson was good on the transformation agenda but everything else is just a mess. 17 August 2020 1:53 PM
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
PJ Powers talks music, activism and the significance of 31 May 1982 Clement Manyathela chats to South African music legend PJ Powers in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 20 August 2020 12:28 PM
[WATCH] School doing virtual fire drill for kids at home leaves us confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 August 2020 8:23 AM
Lovestruck teenager writes 100 letters for girl he met in park Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 August 2020 8:22 AM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left' What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories. 19 August 2020 6:59 PM
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Women should also make mental illness a priority

Women should also make mental illness a priority

20 August 2020 9:21 PM

On our psychological Matters, Pharmacist, Giulia Criscuolo, talks about why women should make mental illness a priority, rather than an afterthought.


Africa At A Glance: ZimbabwenaLivesMatter

21 August 2020 12:04 AM

Guests: David Coltart, Treasurer General of the MDC Alliance, Zimbabwe Lawyer, Politician and Author of bestselling "The Struggle Continues: 50 years of tyranny in Zimbabwe

Dr. Oscar van Heerden, scholar of International Relations (IR), with a focus on International Political Economy, Director of Operations at the Mapungubwe Institute for strategic reflections and author of recently published "Two minutes to Midnight: Will Ramaphosa's ANC survive?

UFS Prof appointed as head of WHO Regional Expert Advisory Committee in Africa

20 August 2020 10:35 PM

Prof Motlalepula Matsabisa | Associate Professor in the Department of Pharmacology at the University of the Free State (UFS)

"How the events of this year have changed the face of business, with a special emphasis on how businesses can help their employees deal with the changes"

19 August 2020 11:42 PM

Stanley Beckett and Debbie Scheun | MD of Diversified Consulting

Unpacking the Dark Web Trilogy....Is it Fiction...or Not?

19 August 2020 10:27 PM

Peter Church | Author of Dark Video, Bitter Pill and Crackerjack 

Financial Matters: Investing and and make a case for why to do it.

19 August 2020 10:07 PM

In our Financial Matters feature, Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager for Luthuli Capital, makes a case for investing and why you should do it.

Getting off the grid

18 August 2020 11:14 PM

Guest: Nick Oosthuizen | Managing Director at Inframid

 

https://www.inframid.co.za/ 

Economics for teenagers"

18 August 2020 10:39 PM

John Hofmeyr | Aspiring writer

Boys to Men-the definition of real success

18 August 2020 10:18 PM

This session of Man Torque focuses on Boys-To-Men: the definition of real success with Shaun Fuchs, Author of FUSH - A Story of Pride, Respect and Leadership & Litha Hermanus, Author of The Eyes of the Naked

Legal Matters: Unfair labour practices by some employers

18 August 2020 9:36 PM

Guests: Mpho Mamatela and Dikakanyo Ramakobya | Senior Associate at Mamatela Inc

www.mamatelainc.co.za 

Collins Khosa's family pleased with military ombudsman's new report

Standard Bank reports 44% plunge in profits, but full-year dividend possible

We hope court process will be concluded and give us clarity on Gumede - ANC KZN

Judge rejects Trump bid to halt release of financial records

20 August 2020 8:34 PM

Belarus opens criminal case into effort to 'seize power'

20 August 2020 8:00 PM

Ecowas to send envoys to Mali, stands by ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita

20 August 2020 7:35 PM

