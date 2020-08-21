Profile Interview with Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'I'd beat her badly in front of kids,' says man who was jailed for abusing wife Collin Sepamatla says he hated the trauma he brought to his children. His wife has accepted his apology and forgiven him. 21 August 2020 5:30 PM
Sihle Zikalala concedes that Gumede's redeployment causes confusion KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala acknowledges the appointment of Zandile Gumede to the legislature was not the best decision. 21 August 2020 4:45 PM
[LISTEN] 103-year-old South African woman survives COVID-19 Kitty Venn is said to be back in her room at a care centre for older persons in Johannesburg where she was nursed back to health. 21 August 2020 1:45 PM
SIU freezes nearly 40 accounts linked to COVID-19 PPE tender irregularities SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the unit wants to recover all the monies that were acquired illegally. 21 August 2020 12:48 PM
White men still hold top executive positions - Commission for Employment Equity Dr Annelie Gildehuys reflects on the commission's recent report on equality and transformation in the workplace. 21 August 2020 11:19 AM
[LISTEN] 'The morals and ethics of the ANC are very twisted' Political analyst Xolani Dube reflects on the deployment of former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede to the provincial legislature. 20 August 2020 4:22 PM
Oppenheimer family pours millions into lifeline for horse racing industry 'They're huge stakeholders in racing. It's in their DNA.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Racing Association director. 20 August 2020 7:34 PM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
Standard Bank reports 44% plunge in profits, but full-year dividend possible It's been the toughest 6 months in living memory, but Standard Bank has 'lots of cushion' says CEO Sim Tshabalala. 20 August 2020 6:48 PM
PJ Powers talks music, activism and the significance of 31 May 1982 Clement Manyathela chats to South African music legend PJ Powers in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 20 August 2020 12:28 PM
Debt relief measures for consumers struggling to repay debt Struggling to repay debt? Here's how to manage your debt during the Covid-19 pandemic. 20 August 2020 7:00 AM
SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays There's no timeline for Covid-19. DebtBusters' Benay Sager on the latest figures and what the future may hold in store. 19 August 2020 8:16 PM
Sundowns looking to close the gap at the top of the PSL log Pre-tournament favourites Sevilla and Inter Milan set for an exciting clash in the Europa League final this evening. 21 August 2020 2:14 PM
'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus. 19 August 2020 12:54 PM
Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice The writer says whenever the CSA outgoing chairperson was good on the transformation agenda but everything else is just a mess. 17 August 2020 1:53 PM
Mzansi Youth Choir and Yvonne Chaka Chaka celebrate African women in song The single is composed by the choir's musical director Sidumo Nyamazele. He says these superheroes 'nurture us from the word go'. 21 August 2020 6:09 PM
Mary Twala wins Hong Kong International Film Festival award posthumously The Best Actress Award is for her performance in 'This Is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection'. 21 August 2020 5:59 PM
[WATCH] Amanda Black shares the message behind ONE Campaign's 'Stand Together' The singer joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged. 21 August 2020 3:34 PM
UPDATE: SA has 497,169 recoveries as COVID-19 cases reach almost 600,000 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 599,940. Gauteng has 169,299 recoveries. There were 3,880 new infections. 20 August 2020 11:22 PM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we're South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left' What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories. 19 August 2020 6:59 PM
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Profile Interview with Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele

Profile Interview with Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele

21 August 2020 11:42 PM

Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele , Vice President of South African Medical Research Council


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things - Miles Kubheka

21 August 2020 11:33 PM

Guest: Miles Kubheka, Author of "Vuyo's - From A Big Big Dreamer To Living The Dream"

website:www.wakanda.org.za 

Africa At A Glance: ZimbabwenaLivesMatter

21 August 2020 12:04 AM

Guests: David Coltart, Treasurer General of the MDC Alliance, Zimbabwe Lawyer, Politician and Author of bestselling "The Struggle Continues: 50 years of tyranny in Zimbabwe

Dr. Oscar van Heerden, scholar of International Relations (IR), with a focus on International Political Economy, Director of Operations at the Mapungubwe Institute for strategic reflections and author of recently published "Two minutes to Midnight: Will Ramaphosa's ANC survive?

UFS Prof appointed as head of WHO Regional Expert Advisory Committee in Africa

20 August 2020 10:35 PM

Prof Motlalepula Matsabisa | Associate Professor in the Department of Pharmacology at the University of the Free State (UFS)

Women should also make mental illness a priority

20 August 2020 9:21 PM

On our psychological Matters, Pharmacist, Giulia Criscuolo, talks about why women should make mental illness a priority, rather than an afterthought.

"How the events of this year have changed the face of business, with a special emphasis on how businesses can help their employees deal with the changes"

19 August 2020 11:42 PM

Stanley Beckett and Debbie Scheun | MD of Diversified Consulting

Unpacking the Dark Web Trilogy....Is it Fiction...or Not?

19 August 2020 10:27 PM

Peter Church | Author of Dark Video, Bitter Pill and Crackerjack 

Financial Matters: Investing and and make a case for why to do it.

19 August 2020 10:07 PM

In our Financial Matters feature, Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager for Luthuli Capital, makes a case for investing and why you should do it.

Getting off the grid

18 August 2020 11:14 PM

Guest: Nick Oosthuizen | Managing Director at Inframid

 

https://www.inframid.co.za/ 

Economics for teenagers"

18 August 2020 10:39 PM

John Hofmeyr | Aspiring writer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mary Twala wins Hong Kong International Film Festival award posthumously

Entertainment

'I'd beat her badly in front of kids,' says man who was jailed for abusing wife

Local

Sihle Zikalala concedes that Gumede's redeployment causes confusion

Local

Thousands join Mali rally to celebrate Keita's ouster

21 August 2020 8:43 PM

Republicans to make case for Trump after Democrats endorse Biden

21 August 2020 8:29 PM

WHO hopes end to pandemic in 'less than two years'

21 August 2020 8:20 PM

