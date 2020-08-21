Profile Interview with Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele

Guest: Miles Kubheka, Author of “Vuyo's - From A Big Big Dreamer To Living The Dream”
Guests: David Coltart, Treasurer General of the MDC Alliance, Zimbabwe Lawyer, Politician and Author of bestselling "The Struggle Continues: 50 years of tyranny in Zimbabwe
Dr. Oscar van Heerden, scholar of International Relations (IR), with a focus on International Political Economy, Director of Operations at the Mapungubwe Institute for strategic reflections and author of recently published "Two minutes to Midnight: Will Ramaphosa's ANC survive?
Prof Motlalepula Matsabisa | Associate Professor in the Department of Pharmacology at the University of the Free State (UFS)
On our psychological Matters, Pharmacist, Giulia Criscuolo, talks about why women should make mental illness a priority, rather than an afterthought.
Stanley Beckett and Debbie Scheun | MD of Diversified Consulting
Peter Church | Author of Dark Video, Bitter Pill and Crackerjack
In our Financial Matters feature, Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager for Luthuli Capital, makes a case for investing and why you should do it.
Guest: Nick Oosthuizen | Managing Director at Inframid
John Hofmeyr | Aspiring writer