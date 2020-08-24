Medical Matters: It’s safe to go back to school, says local pediatricians

Guests: David Coltart, Treasurer General of the MDC Alliance, Zimbabwe Lawyer, Politician and Author of bestselling "The Struggle Continues: 50 years of tyranny in Zimbabwe



Dr. Oscar van Heerden, scholar of International Relations (IR), with a focus on International Political Economy, Director of Operations at the Mapungubwe Institute for strategic reflections and author of recently published "Two minutes to Midnight: Will Ramaphosa's ANC survive?

arrow_forward