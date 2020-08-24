Ramaphosa’s government has lost the capacity and the will to repair SA

Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
JP Smith on land invasions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:05
How does responsible consumption of alcohol affect sales?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Sean Robinson
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 10:35
Blurring the lines between professionalism and compassion
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Paul Vorster - Senior Research Specialist at the Ethics Institute
Today at 11:05
KFC drops 'finger licking good' slogan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Suhayl Limbada, Marketing Director at KFC South Africa
Today at 11:05
Listener's Choice: Effects of COVID19 on sex work
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Megan Lessing
Today at 11:32
Wild Earth to live stream Maasai Mara migration
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Graham Wallington - CEO at Wildearth.Tv
Today at 11:45
Trend spotting with Michelle Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:15
kashiefa, nissen, citu
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rev. Chris Nissen - Western Cape Regional Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission
Kashiefa Achmat
Today at 12:27
new Zealand
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter : Natasha Viljoen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Natascha Viljoen - CEO at Amplats
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 175,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 520,381, which translates to a recovery rate of 84%. Gauteng has 175,407 recoveries. 25 August 2020 10:17 PM
Woza Matrics: Free tv support programme for Grade 12s kicks off on 1 September The DBE collaborated with various partners on the initiative. Nicky Newton-King (former JSE CEO) explains how it works. 25 August 2020 7:41 PM
Council makes R50-million available to help legal practitioners Legal Practice Council spokesperson Sthembiso Mnisi says they can manage to grant each legal practitioner R5,000. 25 August 2020 6:08 PM
View all Local
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019' 'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. 25 August 2020 6:47 PM
Scopa members call on De Lille to take some responsibility for fence mess EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze says disciplinary charges have been recommended against 14 senior officials. 25 August 2020 4:37 PM
View all Politics
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
Famous Brands sells control of Tasha’s back to its founding family The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasha’s founder, Natasha Sideris. 24 August 2020 7:23 PM
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman "The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman. 24 August 2020 6:52 PM
View all Business
Poor health is costing employees their productivity MediSpace Lifestyle Institute founder Dr Tshidi Gule discusses how presenteeism can affect productivity at a workplace. 25 August 2020 2:52 PM
SA Book Fair announces virtual event this September The South African Book Fair to host a virtual event in support of the book industry during the Covid-19 pandemic. 25 August 2020 12:13 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they ho... 22 August 2020 6:51 PM
Sundowns looking to close the gap at the top of the PSL log Pre-tournament favourites Sevilla and Inter Milan set for an exciting clash in the Europa League final this evening. 21 August 2020 2:14 PM
'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus. 19 August 2020 12:54 PM
View all Sport
SA Book Fair announces virtual event this September The South African Book Fair to host a virtual event in support of the book industry during the Covid-19 pandemic. 25 August 2020 12:13 PM
[WATCH] Girl on unicorn inflatable gets rescued after drifting off to sea Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 August 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Pupils sing about arriving late at school leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 August 2020 8:35 AM
View all Entertainment
Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 175,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 520,381, which translates to a recovery rate of 84%. Gauteng has 175,407 recoveries. 25 August 2020 10:17 PM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all World
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
'The level of suppression has blocked many Zimbabweans from taking action' Zimbabwean human rights lawyer Doug Coltart says the brutality under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime is utterly horrific. 3 August 2020 5:29 PM
View all Africa
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019' 'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. 25 August 2020 6:47 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Ramaphosa’s government has lost the capacity and the will to repair SA

Ramaphosa’s government has lost the capacity and the will to repair SA

24 August 2020 11:51 PM

Guest: Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Switching your credit life insurance: what you need to know

25 August 2020 11:28 PM

Guest: Tlalane Ntuli | Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Yalu

website:www.yalu.co.za 

Email:tlalane@yalu.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Rise and Fall of the ANCYL

25 August 2020 10:42 PM

Rebone Sankara Tau | Author & former member of the ANC Youth League National Task Team 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: South Africans are still making plans to immigratete

25 August 2020 9:21 PM

Guest: Bastien Trelcat | Managing Partner at Harvey Law Group

website: www.harveylawcorporation.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sadtu's NEC wants the start of matric exams to be delayed

24 August 2020 10:20 PM

Nkosana Dolopi | Deputy General Secretary at Sadtu

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: It’s safe to go back to school, says local pediatricians

24 August 2020 9:15 PM

Guest: Prof Mignon McCulloch | Chair for SAPA: The South African Paediatric Association & Senior Paediatrician based at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele

21 August 2020 11:42 PM

Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele , Vice President of South African Medical Research Council

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - Miles Kubheka

21 August 2020 11:33 PM

Guest: Miles Kubheka, Author of “Vuyo's - From A Big Big Dreamer To Living The Dream”

website:www.wakanda.org.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa At A Glance: ZimbabwenaLivesMatter

21 August 2020 12:04 AM

Guests: David Coltart, Treasurer General of the MDC Alliance, Zimbabwe Lawyer, Politician and Author of bestselling "The Struggle Continues: 50 years of tyranny in Zimbabwe

Dr. Oscar van Heerden, scholar of International Relations (IR), with a focus on International Political Economy, Director of Operations at the Mapungubwe Institute for strategic reflections and author of recently published "Two minutes to Midnight: Will Ramaphosa's ANC survive?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UFS Prof appointed as head of WHO Regional Expert Advisory Committee in Africa

20 August 2020 10:35 PM

Prof Motlalepula Matsabisa | Associate Professor in the Department of Pharmacology at the University of the Free State (UFS)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 175,000

World Local

Scopa members call on De Lille to take some responsibility for fence mess

Politics

Woza Matrics: Free tv support programme for Grade 12s kicks off on 1 September

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Messi tells Barca he wishes to leave - club source

25 August 2020 8:52 PM

Hillary Clinton says Joe Biden should not concede on election night

25 August 2020 8:44 PM

Black man shot by US police may not walk again, says his family

25 August 2020 8:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA