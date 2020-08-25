Legal Matters: South Africans are still making plans to immigratete

Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved

Visit the show page

FM 92.7 and FM 106

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:40 JP Smith on land invasions Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 10:05 How does responsible consumption of alcohol affect sales? The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa

Sean Robinson

125 125

Today at 10:33 National Consumer Commission Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission

125 125

Today at 10:35 Blurring the lines between professionalism and compassion The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Dr Paul Vorster - Senior Research Specialist at the Ethics Institute

125 125

Today at 11:05 KFC drops 'finger licking good' slogan Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Suhayl Limbada, Marketing Director at KFC South Africa

125 125

Today at 11:05 Listener's Choice: Effects of COVID19 on sex work The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Megan Lessing

125 125

Today at 11:32 Wild Earth to live stream Maasai Mara migration Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Graham Wallington - CEO at Wildearth.Tv

125 125

Today at 11:45 Trend spotting with Michelle Illbury Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 12:15 kashiefa, nissen, citu The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Rev. Chris Nissen - Western Cape Regional Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission

Kashiefa Achmat

125 125

Today at 12:27 new Zealand The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

125 125

Today at 12:52 Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 19:08 Business Unusual The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

125 125

Today at 19:19 Consumer corner The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

125 125