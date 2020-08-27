Minister Sisulu handsover houses to indigent households in Winterveldt

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: SA reports 2,585 new COVID-19 cases as recovery rate reaches 86% The number of national recoveries so far is 531,338, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. Gauteng has 178,479 recoveries. 27 August 2020 9:56 PM
'There is a difference between Gumede and Magashule, he is not facing charges' News24 journalist James de Villiers says reports show that NEC will tell officials accused of wrongdoings to step aside. 27 August 2020 5:15 PM
SAHRC traces person responsible for Tracy Zille Twitter account SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen says they have sufficient evidence of hate speech and will refer the matter to the Equality Court. 27 August 2020 4:45 PM
View all Local
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton. 27 August 2020 8:23 PM
Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday replied to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-base... 27 August 2020 3:47 PM
Chaos erupts after shooting of Eldorado Park teen allegedly by police Saps' Brigadier Mathapelo Peters and EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise give an update on the killing of Nathaniel Julius. 27 August 2020 1:12 PM
View all Politics
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, reports huge losses but online sales soar As it struggles to turn stores around, Massmart's half-year loss widened to R1.1b. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mitch Slape. 27 August 2020 6:45 PM
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin. 26 August 2020 8:19 PM
View all Business
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes' Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin. 27 August 2020 6:00 PM
I always thought I was going to be a DJ - Leanne Manas Clement Manyathela chats to the Morning Live presenter in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 27 August 2020 12:52 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Thabang Moroe fired as CEO of Cricket South Africa Moroe was placed on suspension in December 2019 on allegations of misconduct. 27 August 2020 3:32 PM
'There will be major consequences for Barcelona if Lionel Messi were to leave' Writer Kurt Buckerfield unpacks the soccer superstar's announcement that he wants to leave his Spanish club. 26 August 2020 1:43 PM
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they ho... 22 August 2020 6:51 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Namaqualand wild daisies displaying beautiful colours Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2020 8:38 AM
SA Book Fair announces virtual event this September The South African Book Fair to host a virtual event in support of the book industry during the Covid-19 pandemic. 25 August 2020 12:13 PM
[WATCH] Girl on unicorn inflatable gets rescued after drifting off to sea Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 August 2020 8:36 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA reports 2,585 new COVID-19 cases as recovery rate reaches 86% The number of national recoveries so far is 531,338, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. Gauteng has 178,479 recoveries. 27 August 2020 9:56 PM
At least a third of world’s schoolchildren unable to access remote learning A Unicef report shows 463-million children globally were unable to access remote learning since the COVID-19 outbreak. 27 August 2020 1:30 PM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Minister Sisulu handsover houses to indigent households in Winterveldt

Minister Sisulu handsover houses to indigent households in Winterveldt

27 August 2020 10:16 PM

Guest: Minister of Human Settlements, Water & Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

In Conversation with Dr Eve: “The impact of childhood sexual abuse on the partners of survivors”.

27 August 2020 9:29 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change Mindset feature: "Are you tired of being anxious, stressed or depressed?

26 August 2020 11:25 PM

On our Change your mindset feature we talk to Elanie Beckett, , Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda, talking about "Are you tired of being anxious, stressed or depressed?  How to train your body to get rid of these emotions"

website:www.ommysoul.com 

0606286149 Elanie Beckett

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful Feature: Krugersdorp Cult Killings book - Inside Cecilia Steyn’s reign of terror

26 August 2020 10:11 PM

Jana  Marx | Journalist  at Netwerk24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Difference between gambling and investing

26 August 2020 9:52 PM

Mduduzi  Luthuli  | Co-Founder and Executive Director  at Luthuli Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Switching your credit life insurance: what you need to know

25 August 2020 11:28 PM

Guest: Tlalane Ntuli | Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Yalu

website:www.yalu.co.za 

Email:tlalane@yalu.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Rise and Fall of the ANCYL

25 August 2020 10:42 PM

Rebone Sankara Tau | Author & former member of the ANC Youth League National Task Team 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: South Africans are still making plans to immigratete

25 August 2020 9:21 PM

Guest: Bastien Trelcat | Managing Partner at Harvey Law Group

website: www.harveylawcorporation.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa’s government has lost the capacity and the will to repair SA

24 August 2020 11:51 PM

Guest: Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sadtu's NEC wants the start of matric exams to be delayed

24 August 2020 10:20 PM

Nkosana Dolopi | Deputy General Secretary at Sadtu

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

UPDATE: SA reports 2,585 new COVID-19 cases as recovery rate reaches 86%

World Local

'There is a difference between Gumede and Magashule, he is not facing charges'

Local

SAHRC traces person responsible for Tracy Zille Twitter account

Local

EWN Highlights

France, Germany, and Spain beef up COVID-19 measures to combat surge

27 August 2020 8:14 PM

Denel not planning to seek further bailouts

27 August 2020 7:11 PM

Wisconsin city calm but police shooting reverberates across US

27 August 2020 7:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA