Profile Interview with Max Du Preez

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'I stand as proof to all the victims that justice can triumph over evil.' William Segodisho joins Afternoon Drive to explain how he is doing two years after a Catholic priest apologised for sexual abuse. 28 August 2020 5:22 PM
Swan song: Joanne Joseph makes one last plea on behalf of the Sim twins In July last year, Joanne spoke to Loren Sim, whose twins have an autoimmune condition and could not afford the prescribed formula... 28 August 2020 5:10 PM
Zuma: Ramaphosa accused entire ANC of corruption to save his own skin Former President Jacob Zuma was responding to the president's letter to the ANC last Sunday where Cyril Ramaphosa spoke out agains... 28 August 2020 4:44 PM
View all Local
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton. 27 August 2020 8:23 PM
Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday replied to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-base... 27 August 2020 3:47 PM
Chaos erupts after shooting of Eldorado Park teen allegedly by police Saps' Brigadier Mathapelo Peters and EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise give an update on the killing of Nathaniel Julius. 27 August 2020 1:12 PM
View all Politics
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, reports huge losses but online sales soar As it struggles to turn stores around, Massmart's half-year loss widened to R1.1b. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mitch Slape. 27 August 2020 6:45 PM
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin. 26 August 2020 8:19 PM
View all Business
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes' Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin. 27 August 2020 6:00 PM
I always thought I was going to be a DJ - Leanne Manas Clement Manyathela chats to the Morning Live presenter in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 27 August 2020 12:52 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Thabang Moroe fired as CEO of Cricket South Africa Moroe was placed on suspension in December 2019 on allegations of misconduct. 27 August 2020 3:32 PM
'There will be major consequences for Barcelona if Lionel Messi were to leave' Writer Kurt Buckerfield unpacks the soccer superstar's announcement that he wants to leave his Spanish club. 26 August 2020 1:43 PM
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they ho... 22 August 2020 6:51 PM
View all Sport
With Afro-pop the only thing I am concerned about is my consistency - Musa Afro-pop musician Musa Sukwene joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged in lockdown. 28 August 2020 4:21 PM
Fairlady offered me an opportunity to have about 30 careers - Kuli Roberts The entertainer says Drum magazine gave her 'the freedom to do what I wanted because I was the first black beauty editor'. 28 August 2020 3:34 PM
Rate Clement's cooking skills. He thinks he deserves full marks ... you decide Clement Manyathela for the first time cooked butternut soup on a new feature called #CookingWithClement. 28 August 2020 11:43 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA reports 2,585 new COVID-19 cases as recovery rate reaches 86% The number of national recoveries so far is 531,338, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. Gauteng has 178,479 recoveries. 27 August 2020 9:56 PM
At least a third of world’s schoolchildren unable to access remote learning A Unicef report shows 463-million children globally were unable to access remote learning since the COVID-19 outbreak. 27 August 2020 1:30 PM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Profile Interview with Max Du Preez

Profile Interview with Max Du Preez

28 August 2020 10:22 PM

Max Du Preez – veteran journalist, tv personality, author, documentary filmmaker, and columnist


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Kwantu Feature: Mfecane/Difaqane

27 August 2020 11:21 PM

On the Kwantu Feature, we spoke to Dr Zulumathabo Zulu, intellectual historian; lexicographer; poet; shepherd boy and published author of more than eight books, about his perspective on Mfecane/Difaqane and how it was responsible for the evolution of the way we have evolved to different ethnic groups. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minister Sisulu handsover houses to indigent households in Winterveldt

27 August 2020 10:16 PM

Guest: Minister of Human Settlements, Water & Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Conversation with Dr Eve: “The impact of childhood sexual abuse on the partners of survivors”

27 August 2020 9:29 PM

On “In Conversation with Dr Eve” we spoke about “The impact of childhood sexual abuse on the partners of survivors”. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change Mindset feature: "Are you tired of being anxious, stressed or depressed?

26 August 2020 11:25 PM

On our Change your mindset feature we talk to Elanie Beckett, , Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda, talking about "Are you tired of being anxious, stressed or depressed?  How to train your body to get rid of these emotions"

website:www.ommysoul.com 

0606286149 Elanie Beckett

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful Feature: Krugersdorp Cult Killings book - Inside Cecilia Steyn’s reign of terror

26 August 2020 10:11 PM

Jana  Marx | Journalist  at Netwerk24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Difference between gambling and investing

26 August 2020 9:52 PM

Mduduzi  Luthuli  | Co-Founder and Executive Director  at Luthuli Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Switching your credit life insurance: what you need to know

25 August 2020 11:28 PM

Guest: Tlalane Ntuli | Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Yalu

website:www.yalu.co.za 

Email:tlalane@yalu.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Rise and Fall of the ANCYL

25 August 2020 10:42 PM

Rebone Sankara Tau | Author & former member of the ANC Youth League National Task Team 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: South Africans are still making plans to immigratete

25 August 2020 9:21 PM

Guest: Bastien Trelcat | Managing Partner at Harvey Law Group

website: www.harveylawcorporation.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Zuma: Ramaphosa accused entire ANC of corruption to save his own skin

Politics Local

UPDATE: Firefighters, 702 listeners are rebuilding a family's burnt-down house

Local

Bheki Cele wants those behind Nathaniel Julies's killing 'brought to book'

Local

EWN Highlights

Conventions highlight wildly different Biden, Trump strategies for elections

28 August 2020 8:46 PM

'Heartwrenching': at least 40 dolphins dead near Mauritius oil spill

28 August 2020 7:53 PM

For COVID-19, what is 'safe distancing'? It depends...

28 August 2020 7:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA