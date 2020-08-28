Profile Interview with Max Du Preez

Guest: Max Du Preez – veteran journalist, tv personality, author, documentary filmmaker, and columnist
Guest: Katrina Jacobs - a community healthcare worker for Arisen Women
On the Kwantu Feature, we spoke to Dr Zulumathabo Zulu, intellectual historian; lexicographer; poet; shepherd boy and published author of more than eight books, about his perspective on Mfecane/Difaqane and how it was responsible for the evolution of the way we have evolved to different ethnic groups.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Minister of Human Settlements, Water & Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu
On “In Conversation with Dr Eve” we spoke about “The impact of childhood sexual abuse on the partners of survivors”.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On our Change your mindset feature we talk to Elanie Beckett, , Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda, talking about "Are you tired of being anxious, stressed or depressed? How to train your body to get rid of these emotions"
Jana Marx | Journalist at Netwerk24
Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Guest: Tlalane Ntuli | Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Yalu
Rebone Sankara Tau | Author & former member of the ANC Youth League National Task Team