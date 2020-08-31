Dr Erika Jones, Cape Town based Nephrologist

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Coloured identity
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Tessa Dooms - Independent Social Analyst at ...
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'It's not only in Clayville, government officials sell RDP houses to colleagues' Portfolio Committee on Cogta and Human Settlements in Gauteng to lay criminal charges against the alleged officials. 31 August 2020 5:33 PM
'You need to sustain that interest in your party,' says Mbhazima Shilowa Former Gauteng premier, trade unionist and Cope leader Mbhazima Shilowa unpacks what it takes to start a political party. 31 August 2020 4:54 PM
Henley Business School offers scholarships to 'exceptional' healthcare workers The scholarships are for the Higher Certificate in Management Practice HCMP (NQF Level 5). 31 August 2020 4:46 PM
View all Local
ANC needs to move towards disclosure of funding for party campaigns - Friedman Political analyst Steven Friedman weighs in on the handling of corruption in South Africa and the role of the ANC. 31 August 2020 6:52 PM
WATCH LIVE: ANC briefing following three-day NEC meeting ANC give feedback on the national executive council three-day meeting that took place amid growing calls for action against corrup... 31 August 2020 4:35 PM
[LISTEN] Herman Mashaba talks his new party and plans to revive the economy The former Johannesburg mayor launched his new party Action SA virtually on Saturday. 31 August 2020 12:13 PM
View all Politics
Stellenbosch makes a genius plan to kickstart its lockdown-smashed economy The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch. 31 August 2020 4:35 PM
'The world is full of opportunities' and buying a franchise may be your answer Aki Anastasiou leads a panel of experts to unpack why now is a great time to invest in a franchising business. 31 August 2020 10:37 AM
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton. 27 August 2020 8:23 PM
View all Business
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes' Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin. 27 August 2020 6:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Cricket SA affiliates have raised concerns on nomination process' CSA in major power play as annual general meeting hangs in the balance. 31 August 2020 2:46 PM
Nick Bester: 'I'm lucky to be alive' Shaun-Nick Bester has described in detail how his father, former Comrades champion Nick Bester, was attacked and left with serious... 31 August 2020 2:45 PM
Former Comrades champion Nick Bester in ICU after being attacked during robbery Former Comrades champion Nick Bester is in ICU after being attacked while training in the Magalies mountains near his house. 30 August 2020 8:39 PM
View all Sport
Woman's McDonalds food kept in box for 24 years still looks relatively fresh Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Toddler gets caught in kite strings and is lifted into sky Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2020 8:35 AM
He took to roles like a chameleon - Dr John Kani pays homage to Chadwick Boseman Dr Kani says there was an uncanny resemblance between Chadwick and Atandwa Kani, so on set both were like his two sons. 29 August 2020 1:46 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recoveries surpass 540,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 540,923, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. Gauteng has 182,466 recoverie... 31 August 2020 9:54 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Dr Erika Jones, Cape Town based Nephrologist

Dr Erika Jones, Cape Town based Nephrologist

31 August 2020 9:30 PM

talking about High blood pressure (Hypertension) & COVID-19.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Adriaan Basson, News24 Editor-in-Chief & c-author of Enemy of the people:

31 August 2020 10:01 PM

Jacob Zuma stole South Africa and how the people fought baack talking about his article titled “The letter Jacob Zuma should have written to Cyril Ramaphosa”

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things with Katrina Jacobs

28 August 2020 11:22 PM

Guest: Katrina Jacobs - a community healthcare worker for Arisen Women

Facebook:www.facebook.com/arisenwomen 

Contact person: Chantal Scoble - 073 072 7655

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Max Du Preez

28 August 2020 10:22 PM

Guest: Max Du Preez – veteran journalist, tv personality, author, documentary filmmaker, and columnist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kwantu Feature: Mfecane/Difaqane

27 August 2020 11:21 PM

On the Kwantu Feature, we spoke to Dr Zulumathabo Zulu, intellectual historian; lexicographer; poet; shepherd boy and published author of more than eight books, about his perspective on Mfecane/Difaqane and how it was responsible for the evolution of the way we have evolved to different ethnic groups. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minister Sisulu handsover houses to indigent households in Winterveldt

27 August 2020 10:16 PM

Guest: Minister of Human Settlements, Water & Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Conversation with Dr Eve: “The impact of childhood sexual abuse on the partners of survivors”

27 August 2020 9:29 PM

On “In Conversation with Dr Eve” we spoke about “The impact of childhood sexual abuse on the partners of survivors”. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change Mindset feature: "Are you tired of being anxious, stressed or depressed?

26 August 2020 11:25 PM

On our Change your mindset feature we talk to Elanie Beckett, , Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda, talking about "Are you tired of being anxious, stressed or depressed?  How to train your body to get rid of these emotions"

website:www.ommysoul.com 

0606286149 Elanie Beckett

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful Feature: Krugersdorp Cult Killings book - Inside Cecilia Steyn’s reign of terror

26 August 2020 10:11 PM

Jana  Marx | Journalist  at Netwerk24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Difference between gambling and investing

26 August 2020 9:52 PM

Mduduzi  Luthuli  | Co-Founder and Executive Director  at Luthuli Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

UPDATE: SA recoveries surpass 540,000

World Local

ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority

Business Opinion Politics Local

ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19

Business

EWN Highlights

Opening up without control of COVID-19 is recipe for disaster, says WHO

31 August 2020 8:57 PM

EWN weather watch: Rain expected for most parts of the country

31 August 2020 8:41 PM

SA police should treat each protest as new event, react differently – Expert

31 August 2020 8:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA