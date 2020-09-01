Legal Matters: Complexities of Co-Ownership

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 22:05
How insurance companies are approaching cyber risk management in a modern digital world
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Charl Ueckermann - CEO at AVeS Cyber Security
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group). 1 September 2020 6:49 PM
Running club to introduce security on routes as attacks and muggings increase Chairman of the Run Zone athletics club Graham Block says they are encouraging members to run in groups 1 September 2020 6:20 PM
uMthwalume women form organisation and 'do not want politicians to interfere' Leader Hlengiwe Gambushe says police laughed at them when opening cases and told them to look for 'victim at a boyfriend's house'. 1 September 2020 5:19 PM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa has to rescue the image that he is actually in charge of the ANC' Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni weighs in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's national executive committee briefing. 1 September 2020 1:27 PM
'ANC members accused of corruption need to step aside until they are cleared' Deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte reflects on the party's NEC meeting that took place over the weekend. 1 September 2020 11:07 AM
'White-owned firms understand BBBEE better than those who must benefit from it' GetBiz founder Andile Ntingi speaks on the failures of transformational policies in South Africa. 1 September 2020 8:05 AM
View all Politics
Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money Bruce Whitfield interviews David Klatzow about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 31 August 2020 8:19 PM
ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19 The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH. 31 August 2020 7:42 PM
Sun Int reports losses of R885m. Debt balloons to R13.3bn (4x its market cap) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group. 31 August 2020 6:43 PM
View all Business
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes' Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin. 27 August 2020 6:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Cricket SA affiliates have raised concerns on nomination process' CSA in major power play as annual general meeting hangs in the balance. 31 August 2020 2:46 PM
Nick Bester: 'I'm lucky to be alive' Shaun-Nick Bester has described in detail how his father, former Comrades champion Nick Bester, was attacked and left with serious... 31 August 2020 2:45 PM
Former Comrades champion Nick Bester in ICU after being attacked during robbery Former Comrades champion Nick Bester is in ICU after being attacked while training in the Magalies mountains near his house. 30 August 2020 8:39 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Waste reclaimers crashing into each other in traffic goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 September 2020 8:40 AM
[WATCH] Man draws driveway racetracks for a kid who always rides on his driveway Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 September 2020 8:39 AM
Woman's McDonalds food kept in box for 24 years still looks relatively fresh Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2020 8:36 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 87% The number of national recoveries so far is 549,993, which translates to a recovery rate of 87%. Gauteng has 183,789 recoveries. 1 September 2020 10:12 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Legal Matters: Complexities of Co-Ownership

Legal Matters: Complexities of Co-Ownership

1 September 2020 9:27 PM

Guest: Alicia Heyneke |  Senior Associate and Property Law Specialist at Adams and Adams 

 

CONTACT DETAILS

Tel: +27 12 432 6000
Email:mail@adams.africa 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

coloured community feeling marginalised in Democratic SA

31 August 2020 11:20 PM

Guest: Tessa Dooms, Sociopolitical Analyst & Director at JASORO Consultancy, talking about the coloured community feeling marginalised in Democratic SA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Scorpion's month long investigation into the Gauteng's Dept of Health

31 August 2020 10:14 PM

Pieter-Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist and the author of two books on state capture in the South African context, spoke about Scorpio’s month-long data investigation into the Gauteng Department of Health’s controversial PPE purchases.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The letter Jacob Zuma should have written to Cyril Ramaphosa

31 August 2020 10:01 PM

Adriaan Basson, News24 Editor-in-Chief & c-author of Enemy of the people: Jacob Zuma stole South Africa and how the people fought back spoke about his article titled “The letter Jacob Zuma should have written to Cyril Ramaphosa”

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: High blood pressure (Hypertension) & COVID-19

31 August 2020 9:30 PM

Dr Erika Jones, Cape Town based Nephrologist (with an interest in Hypertension) based at the Groote Schuur Hospital, spoke about High blood pressure (Hypertension) & COVID-19.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things with Katrina Jacobs

28 August 2020 11:22 PM

Guest: Katrina Jacobs - a community healthcare worker for Arisen Women

Facebook:www.facebook.com/arisenwomen 

Contact person: Chantal Scoble - 073 072 7655

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Max Du Preez

28 August 2020 10:22 PM

Guest: Max Du Preez – veteran journalist, tv personality, author, documentary filmmaker, and columnist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kwantu Feature: Mfecane/Difaqane

27 August 2020 11:21 PM

On the Kwantu Feature, we spoke to Dr Zulumathabo Zulu, intellectual historian; lexicographer; poet; shepherd boy and published author of more than eight books, about his perspective on Mfecane/Difaqane and how it was responsible for the evolution of the way we have evolved to different ethnic groups. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minister Sisulu handsover houses to indigent households in Winterveldt

27 August 2020 10:16 PM

Guest: Minister of Human Settlements, Water & Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Conversation with Dr Eve: “The impact of childhood sexual abuse on the partners of survivors”

27 August 2020 9:29 PM

On “In Conversation with Dr Eve” we spoke about “The impact of childhood sexual abuse on the partners of survivors”. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

