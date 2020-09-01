Legal Matters: Complexities of Co-Ownership

Guest: Tessa Dooms, Sociopolitical Analyst & Director at JASORO Consultancy, talking about the coloured community feeling marginalised in Democratic SA.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pieter-Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist and the author of two books on state capture in the South African context, spoke about Scorpio’s month-long data investigation into the Gauteng Department of Health’s controversial PPE purchases.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Adriaan Basson, News24 Editor-in-Chief & c-author of Enemy of the people: Jacob Zuma stole South Africa and how the people fought back spoke about his article titled “The letter Jacob Zuma should have written to Cyril Ramaphosa”LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Erika Jones, Cape Town based Nephrologist (with an interest in Hypertension) based at the Groote Schuur Hospital, spoke about High blood pressure (Hypertension) & COVID-19.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Max Du Preez – veteran journalist, tv personality, author, documentary filmmaker, and columnistLISTEN TO PODCAST
On the Kwantu Feature, we spoke to Dr Zulumathabo Zulu, intellectual historian; lexicographer; poet; shepherd boy and published author of more than eight books, about his perspective on Mfecane/Difaqane and how it was responsible for the evolution of the way we have evolved to different ethnic groups.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Minister of Human Settlements, Water & Sanitation, Lindiwe SisuluLISTEN TO PODCAST
On “In Conversation with Dr Eve” we spoke about “The impact of childhood sexual abuse on the partners of survivors”.LISTEN TO PODCAST