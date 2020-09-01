Man Torque: The truth about men and self-esteem

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 553,456 as COVID-19 cases breach 630,000 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 630,595. There were 2,336 new infections. Gauteng has 211,157 cases to date. 2 September 2020 9:42 PM
Stressed out? Playing for time when you have a home loan but no income Warren Ingram explores the options, focusing on the case study of a guest house owner whose investments equal her bond. 2 September 2020 7:12 PM
Vumacam explains move behind rollout of CCTV cameras in Johannesburg suburbs CEO Ricky Crook says they want to give situation awareness to the security companies so they could be at the right point and time. 2 September 2020 5:49 PM
View all Local
Labour Minister: We are following the money. They can run but they will not hide Minister Nxesi has suspended UIF management because of the damning AG report, but B4SA wants another branch of govt to step in. 2 September 2020 7:33 PM
AG report on Covid-19 fund: 'Frightening' findings of misuse and mismanagement What happens now? Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu on The Money Show. 2 September 2020 6:54 PM
'Clear indication from DA leadership to purge those who supported Maimane' John Moodey held an explosive press conference announcing his resignation from the official opposition. 2 September 2020 1:16 PM
View all Politics
How the Dow Jones Industrial Index tracks the state of the US stock market Almost a century after it began the last original stock is removed from the index 2 September 2020 7:47 PM
'Small businesses need grants, not loans. They don't need more debt' Small Business Institute CEO John Dludlu says compliance can be sorted at a later stage but now let's save livelihoods. 2 September 2020 6:08 PM
Absa commits to growing African trade with award-winning online platform Absa commits to growing African trade with its award-winning online platform, writes Patricia Holburn. 2 September 2020 12:07 PM
View all Business
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group). 1 September 2020 6:49 PM
Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money Bruce Whitfield interviews David Klatzow about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 31 August 2020 8:19 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
This is a very strong statement cricket players have put out - Stuart Hess Thirty contracted cricket players have written a letter expressing their concerns over Cricket South Africa's governance crisis. 2 September 2020 1:31 PM
'Cricket SA affiliates have raised concerns on nomination process' CSA in major power play as annual general meeting hangs in the balance. 31 August 2020 2:46 PM
Nick Bester: 'I'm lucky to be alive' Shaun-Nick Bester has described in detail how his father, former Comrades champion Nick Bester, was attacked and left with serious... 31 August 2020 2:45 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Plane drops red retardant over nearly burning house Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 September 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Leopard takes leisurely walk past breakfast area at Safari lodge Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 September 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Waste reclaimers crashing into each other in traffic goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 September 2020 8:40 AM
View all Entertainment
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
At least a third of world’s schoolchildren unable to access remote learning A Unicef report shows 463-million children globally were unable to access remote learning since the COVID-19 outbreak. 27 August 2020 1:30 PM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
View all Opinion

The Aubrey Masango Show
Man Torque: The truth about men and self-esteem

Man Torque: The truth about men and self-esteem

1 September 2020 10:36 PM

Andrew Woodburn | Certified Co-Leader from the Mankind Project | CEO Amrop Woodburnmann and Benedict Mhlongo | Psychologist - better known to the public as "Dr. Better"

CONTACT DETAILS:

Benedict Mhlongo - www.benedictmhlongo.com 

Man Kind Project SA

https://mankindproject.co.za/ 

https://twitter.com/MKP_Joburg 

https://www.facebook.com/MKPSouthAfrica/ 

JHB Contact:

jhbadmin@mkp.org.za   

andrew.woodburn@amropwoodburnmann.co.za  

Cape Town Contact:

adam.isaacson75@gmail.com 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Weird and Wonderful Feature: Autopsy: Life in the trenches with a forensic pathologist in Africa

2 September 2020 10:22 PM

On the weird and wonderful feature we spoke to Ryan Blumenthal, Author of Autopsy: "Life in the trenches with a forensic pathologist in Africa".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: What can athletes teach us about wealth creation.

2 September 2020 9:28 PM

Mduduzi  Luthuli  | Co-Founder and Executive Director  at Luthuli Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How insurance companies are approaching cyber risk management in a modern digital world

1 September 2020 10:57 PM

Charl Ueckermann, CEO at AVeS (AVS) Cyber Security, spoke to us about how insurance companies are approaching cyber risk management in a modern digital world.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Complexities of Co-Ownership

1 September 2020 9:27 PM

Guest: Alicia Heyneke |  Senior Associate and Property Law Specialist at Adams and Adams 

 

CONTACT DETAILS

Tel: +27 12 432 6000
Email:mail@adams.africa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Coloured community feeling marginalised in Democratic SA

31 August 2020 11:20 PM

Guest: Tessa Dooms, Sociopolitical Analyst & Director at JASORO Consultancy, talking about the coloured community feeling marginalised in Democratic SA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Scorpion's month long investigation into the Gauteng's Dept of Health

31 August 2020 10:14 PM

Pieter-Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist and the author of two books on state capture in the South African context, spoke about Scorpio’s month-long data investigation into the Gauteng Department of Health’s controversial PPE purchases.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The letter Jacob Zuma should have written to Cyril Ramaphosa

31 August 2020 10:01 PM

Adriaan Basson, News24 Editor-in-Chief & c-author of Enemy of the people: Jacob Zuma stole South Africa and how the people fought back spoke about his article titled “The letter Jacob Zuma should have written to Cyril Ramaphosa”

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: High blood pressure (Hypertension) & COVID-19

31 August 2020 9:30 PM

Dr Erika Jones, Cape Town based Nephrologist (with an interest in Hypertension) based at the Groote Schuur Hospital, spoke about High blood pressure (Hypertension) & COVID-19.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things with Katrina Jacobs

28 August 2020 11:22 PM

Guest: Katrina Jacobs - a community healthcare worker for Arisen Women

Facebook:www.facebook.com/arisenwomen 

Contact person: Chantal Scoble - 073 072 7655

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'UIF officials' suspension quite a development because we are not used to this'

Local

AG report on Covid-19 fund: 'Frightening' findings of misuse and mismanagement

Business Politics

UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 553,456 as COVID-19 cases breach 630,000

World Local

Former FS Agri CFO: I didn’t ask if Paras was qualified to deliver Estina farm

2 September 2020 8:46 PM

DA in Gauteng appoints Msimanga as party’s acting provincial leader

2 September 2020 8:39 PM

EWN Weather Watch: Sun will come out to play in most parts of SA

2 September 2020 8:11 PM

