Weird and Wonderful Feature: Autopsy: Life in the trenches with a forensic pathologist in Africa

On the weird and wonderful feature we spoke to Ryan Blumenthal, Author of Autopsy: "Life in the trenches with a forensic pathologist in Africa".
Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli CapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Charl Ueckermann, CEO at AVeS (AVS) Cyber Security, spoke to us about how insurance companies are approaching cyber risk management in a modern digital world.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Andrew Woodburn | Certified Co-Leader from the Mankind Project | CEO Amrop Woodburnmann and Benedict Mhlongo | Psychologist - better known to the public as "Dr. Better"
Guest: Alicia Heyneke | Senior Associate and Property Law Specialist at Adams and Adams
Guest: Tessa Dooms, Sociopolitical Analyst & Director at JASORO Consultancy, talking about the coloured community feeling marginalised in Democratic SA.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pieter-Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist and the author of two books on state capture in the South African context, spoke about Scorpio’s month-long data investigation into the Gauteng Department of Health’s controversial PPE purchases.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Adriaan Basson, News24 Editor-in-Chief & c-author of Enemy of the people: Jacob Zuma stole South Africa and how the people fought back spoke about his article titled “The letter Jacob Zuma should have written to Cyril Ramaphosa”LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Erika Jones, Cape Town based Nephrologist (with an interest in Hypertension) based at the Groote Schuur Hospital, spoke about High blood pressure (Hypertension) & COVID-19.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Katrina Jacobs - a community healthcare worker for Arisen Women
