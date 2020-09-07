Medical Matters: Low intake of iron & other nutrients contributing to poor brain & immune health -- study

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:35
The Series - The Future of Work - Communication technologies
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Graeme Codrington
Today at 15:40
Understanding Grief in the Age of the COVID-19 Pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Alida Herbst, director of the School of Psychosocial Health at the NWU and a social worker
Today at 15:50
This agreement could be South Africa’s answer for an affordable Covid-19 vaccine. But there’s a catch
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Safura Abdool Karim, legal journalist with Groundup
Today at 16:40
Lions are less likely to attack cattle with eyes painted on their backsides
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr J Weldon McNutt, Director, Botswana Predator Conservation
Today at 16:50
Gauteng schools built wetlands stand vacant
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mpho Modise, Chairperson of the Gauteng Portfolio Committee on Infrastructure Development
Today at 17:10
Has Level 2 made people think that we are no longer in a pandemic?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Professor Salim Abdool Karim - chairperson of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19
Today at 17:20
Beitbridge Fence Saga: Who has oversight on the project?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Mike Muller - Visiting professor, School of Governance at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 18:09
SA's GDP tanked by an annualised 51% in second quarter ( with almost all sectors down)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaac Matshego - Economist at Nedbank
Today at 18:14
Shoprite releases results saying the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions impacting the group to varying degrees
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Engelbrecht - CEO at Shoprite
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Aspen sells thrombosis drug and the market approves
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: How COVID-19 has reshaped the landscape of providing investment advice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Steven Nathan - Ceo And Co-Founder at 10X Investments
Latest Local
SAPS and State Security Agency to probe alleged planned assassination of a judge Daily Maverick's Marriane Thamm says this is a matter of public interest and will not be swept under the carpet. 8 September 2020 12:56 PM
'The idea is to instil the fear of God not only for me but other journalists' Award winning Zimbabwean Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono reflects on state harassment and time in jail . 8 September 2020 11:26 AM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate approaches 89% as death toll surpasses 15,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 566,555, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.6%. Gauteng has 187,987 recoveries. 7 September 2020 10:02 PM
View all Local
Tsotsi tells Zondo that Zuma told him about Eskom board meeting postponement EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update of former Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi testimony at the inquiry. 8 September 2020 1:28 PM
Court grants Click interdict barring EFF from intimidating consumers and staff The interdict was granted by the Gauteng High Court on Tuesday morning. 8 September 2020 11:21 AM
'I believe black South Africans have enough talent to compete on merit' Institute of Race Relations's Hermann Pretorius says appointment of black consultants will not speed up transformation of cricket. 8 September 2020 11:05 AM
View all Politics
Eskom escalates load shedding to stage 2 The utility said level one load shedding would then resume at 8 o'clock tomorrow morning. 7 September 2020 4:15 PM
Pioneer Foods is recalling only one batch of grape juice - Wendy Knowler The journalist says consumers will be worried by the thought of this glass passing down your throat or, even worse, that of your c... 7 September 2020 1:38 PM
Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted Bruce Whitfield interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch on The Money Show. 3 September 2020 7:42 PM
View all Business
I'd love to be known for creating music that makes people happy - Siya Charles The composer and arranger says as artists they are quite communal so when they are isolated during lockdown it stifles creativity. 6 September 2020 3:32 PM
Mpumalanga SAPS search for suspect who fatally shot actress Thandeka Mdeliswa Best known for her lead role in the SABC 1 popular drama series Ikani, Thandeka Mdeliswa was shot in what her family described as... 6 September 2020 2:17 PM
The song 'Sober' was given to me by the creative gods - Graeme Watkins The musician says being a songwriter who has been in the collective all his life and now doing it all alone is a very daunting tas... 4 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns win third successive PSL title Kaizer Chiefs' silverware drought continues after they drew 1-1 with Baroka FC, finishing in second spot. 5 September 2020 6:32 PM
When a club is sold it must retain its name, area and history - Mike Ntombela Former player Eric Tinkler says the way Bidvest Wits sale unfolded is disgraceful especially the treatment of staff and players. 5 September 2020 3:32 PM
At Leeds they still think I am one of them even after many years - Lucas Radebe The Kaizer Chiefs, Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend takes us down memory lane on #Hanging out with Clement. 3 September 2020 11:56 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Heartwarming moment as Matrics buy classmate phone after his was stolen Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 September 2020 8:30 AM
[WATCH] 11-year-old boy calmly drives sick grandma to hospital Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 September 2020 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Boy explaining to his father why he doesn't smile for pics goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 September 2020 8:34 AM
View all Entertainment
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
View all Opinion

Medical Matters: Low intake of iron & other nutrients contributing to poor brain & immune health -- study

Medical Matters: Low intake of iron & other nutrients contributing to poor brain & immune health -- study

7 September 2020 9:12 PM

Dr Arnike Redelinghuys | Healthcare Practitioner Specialising in Homeopathy |


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Synchronised elections - pros and cons of it

7 September 2020 10:48 PM

Prof. Dirk Kotze, political science professor at the University of SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - Davy Tsopo

4 September 2020 11:35 PM

Davy Tsopo, Baker, who turned his misfortunes to a small business.

 

Contact

Facebook: Cakey by davy

Instagram: Cakey by Davy

whats app: +27 84 430 7326

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Nik Rabinowitz

4 September 2020 10:52 PM

Nik Rabinowitz | Stand-up comedian

UPDATED BIO | Nik Rabinowitz, level five home-schooler, level four surfer, multi-level stay-at-home dad/comedian/everthing else.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa At A Glance: Diplomatic row between Ghana and Nigeria

3 September 2020 11:51 PM

Leonard Mbulle-Nziege | PhD student in Politics at UCT and Kwezi Mngqibisa | Independent Analyst...previously General Manager at African Centre for Constructive Resolution of Disputes :ACCORD

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychology Matters: Behavioral issues with children/teens

3 September 2020 9:19 PM

Dr Shabeer Ahmed Jeeva | Specialist Child & Adult Psychiatrist ¦ Leading International ADHD Expert

Contact details:
www.adhdclinicjeeva.com  
011 440 4425

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - How not understanding the vibrational scale when it comes to your money is doomed to keep you stuck"

3 September 2020 12:04 AM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful Feature: Autopsy: Life in the trenches with a forensic pathologist in Africa

2 September 2020 10:22 PM

On the weird and wonderful feature we spoke to Ryan Blumenthal, Author of Autopsy: "Life in the trenches with a forensic pathologist in Africa".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: What can athletes teach us about wealth creation.

2 September 2020 9:28 PM

Mduduzi  Luthuli  | Co-Founder and Executive Director  at Luthuli Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How insurance companies are approaching cyber risk management in a modern digital world

1 September 2020 10:57 PM

Charl Ueckermann, CEO at AVeS (AVS) Cyber Security, spoke to us about how insurance companies are approaching cyber risk management in a modern digital world.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Court grants Click interdict barring EFF from intimidating consumers and staff

Politics

SAPS and State Security Agency to probe alleged planned assassination of a judge

Local

Tsotsi tells Zondo that Zuma told him about Eskom board meeting postponement

Politics

Despite drop in cases, Winde urges WC residents to stick to COVID-19 rules

8 September 2020 1:26 PM

Mandela foundation responds to Trump’s alleged remarks on Madiba’s legacy

8 September 2020 11:58 AM

Tsotsi tells Zondo of Zuma call revealing Eskom board meeting postponement

8 September 2020 11:53 AM

