Financial Matters: What behaviors and circumstances cultivate poverty and keep the poor, poor.

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:20
Dr Bilal Gafoor , Pulmonologist.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Bilal Gafoor
Today at 10:33
SALGA wants SARS to withold your tax return until you apay your eskom bill
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thembi Nkadimeng - President at South African Local Government Association (Salga)
Today at 10:45
Hundreds of free fully accredited data science learnerships up for grabs
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Shaun Dipnall
Today at 11:05
Profile: Dentist coping during lockdown
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Nadya Abedian
Today at 11:32
Trendspotting with Chantell Illbury- 'Covid has scrambled the game of business and our personal playing fields'.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:34
ANC Caucus responds to AG's Report on the first in a series of Covid-19 Special Reports requested by the President
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nomfanelo Kota - Spokesperson at ANC Caucus
Today at 12:45
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Latest Local
Didn't request a payment holiday, but the bank gave you one anyway?  Consumer journo Wendy Knowler gets answers after two clients were unable to get Standard Bank to reverse unwanted payment relief. 9 September 2020 8:22 PM
Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos dies George Bizos played a pivotal role in South Africa's democracy, and is one of the founding fathers of the coutry's Constitution. 9 September 2020 8:10 PM
'UIF and Ters are a joke! Let everyone who can, earn their own income again' The business sector wants economy fully re-opened. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busi Mavuso and Cas Coovadia, CEOs of BLSA and Busa. 9 September 2020 6:59 PM
View all Local
Business community to give Ramaphosa plan to deal with SA GDP slump Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu reflects on the country slipping deeper into recession. 9 September 2020 7:26 AM
Ramaphosa calls for national effort to rebuild the economy as GDP dips The president says SA, like other countries across the world, faces significant economic disruption as a result of COVID-19 8 September 2020 5:08 PM
Tsotsi tells Zondo that Zuma told him about Eskom board meeting postponement EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update of former Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi testimony at the inquiry. 8 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all Politics
Arrears of R511m - SA's biggest property group counts the cost of lockdown 'It's really tough out there'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Growthpoint Properties boss, Norbert Sasse. 9 September 2020 7:51 PM
Are you ready to make your home smarter? The cost and benefits are making home automation easy and affordable 9 September 2020 7:30 PM
Clicks hair advert fiasco - how will it affect Unilever's TRESemmé brand in SA? 'It's a demonstration of the democratisation of media that this whole episode represents' says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:29 PM
View all Business
Lions less likely to attack cattle with eyes painted on their backsides - study Botswana Predator Conservation director Dr J Weldon McNutt says 8 September 2020 4:53 PM
How your tribe affects your vibe Associate Professor in the Department of Media Studies at Wits University Nicky Falkof discusses the impact of influence. 8 September 2020 3:08 PM
I'd love to be known for creating music that makes people happy - Siya Charles The composer and arranger says as artists they are quite communal so when they are isolated during lockdown it stifles creativity. 6 September 2020 3:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs part ways with Ernst Middendorp Middendorp joined Chiefs on 7 December 2018. 9 September 2020 5:27 PM
Ayanda 'Cobra' Dlamini named permanent AmaZulu head coach The Durban based club took the decision to offer the role to Dlamini, following a successful run of results, since he stepped in a... 9 September 2020 3:48 PM
Ruling against Caster Semenya is not neutral and is racist - Lebo Ramafoko Tekano Atlantic CEO says decisions taken by these Athletics Bodies are outdated and not in the interest of science. 9 September 2020 1:00 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] If Kaizer Chiefs fan appeared at Zondo Commission to talk about PSL loss Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 September 2020 8:38 AM
[WATCH] With KUWTK coming to an end, here are some Scott Disick funny moments Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 September 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Heartwarming moment as Matrics buy classmate phone after his was stolen Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 September 2020 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.7% The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 642,431. There were 21,736 new tests conducted with 1,990 new infections and 82 deaths. 9 September 2020 9:51 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
View all Opinion

The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Financial Matters: What behaviors and circumstances cultivate poverty and keep the poor, poor.

Financial Matters: What behaviors and circumstances cultivate poverty and keep the poor, poor.

9 September 2020 9:22 PM

Mduduzi  Luthuli  | Co-Founder and Executive Director  at Luthuli Capital |


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Change your mindset feature -"The 'healthy' eating habit which is causing you to gain weight.

9 September 2020 11:17 PM

Elanie Beckett, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: The Polygamous Perspective

9 September 2020 10:27 PM

 Musa Mseleku, businessman and Reality TV personality

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International Literacy Day - 8 September 2020

8 September 2020 11:13 PM

Rahima Essop | Communications Lead at Zero Dropout Campaign

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Holistic approach needed to assist SA’s township youth/learners

8 September 2020 11:04 PM

James Donald | CEO Tomorrow Trust at Tomorrow Trust

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's GDP plunges

8 September 2020 11:00 PM

Prof Andre Roux, Economist at the University of Stellenbosch Business School joins us to discuss South Africa’s GDP plunging 51% in the second quarter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Unlawful Sterilisation

8 September 2020 9:27 PM

Mthokozisi Maphumulo., an associate at Adams & Adams

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Synchronised elections - pros and cons of it

7 September 2020 10:48 PM

Prof. Dirk Kotze, political science professor at the University of SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Low intake of iron & other nutrients contributing to poor brain & immune health -- study

7 September 2020 9:12 PM

Dr Arnike Redelinghuys | Healthcare Practitioner Specialising in Homeopathy |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - Davy Tsopo

4 September 2020 11:35 PM

Davy Tsopo, Baker, who turned his misfortunes to a small business.

 

Contact

Facebook: Cakey by davy

Instagram: Cakey by Davy

whats app: +27 84 430 7326

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SIU granted order to freeze Lepelle Water Board CEO's pension payout

Local

Kaizer Chiefs part ways with Ernst Middendorp

Sport

'UIF and Ters are a joke! Let everyone who can, earn their own income again'

Business Politics Local

UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.7%

World Local

SA records 1,990 new COVID-19 cases as death toll rises to 15,168

10 September 2020 6:09 AM

COVID-19 death toll passes 900,000 worldwide

10 September 2020 5:25 AM

Ramaphosa: Govt has number of plans to lift economy post-COVID-19

9 September 2020 9:11 PM

