Human Trafficking hits global headlines

With Human Trafficking trending across global headlines we are joined by Marcel van der Watt, National Freedom Network (NFN) Case Consultant | Global Resources Epicentre Against Trafficking (GREAT), Ex-Hawks Investigator and expert witness in trafficking matters with a PhD: University of South Africa | Department of Police Practice and Criminal Investigation Science and Major Margie Stafford, National Coordinator on Anti Human Trafficking for the Salvation Army on the frighting issues and statistics of this situation.
HOT LINE
24 Hours Trafficking Hot Line: 0800 222 777
Salvation Army help line: 08000 73728
For our educational focus we are joined by Tlalane Ntuli, Co-founder and COO of Yalu on the questions around property purchase, investment, and insurance.
www.yalu.co.za
For tonight’s Man Torque: The unspoken conversations between and for men we unpack the definition, understanding, perception and behavior behind sexuality, sex, intimacy, and love for men across all demographics, race, and gender identity.
Joined by Bongile Mkhumbeni, Entrepreneur, Business and life coach and Mankind project South Africa Member, Lenerd Louw, Coach, Speaker, and Author of ‘JUMP!’, and Phumlani Kango, Contributing Writer: MTV Shuga ¦ LGBTILP and Prep Advocate.
In our Legal Matters we are joined by Anton van der Bijl, Head: Labour Law Services: Solidarity to focus on the ongoing plight for workers and unfair labor law issues as a result of Covid. Although this remains uncharted territory for employers and employees alike, where, when, and how can the law step in to protect employee rights?
https://solidariteit.co.za/
We are joined by Mpumelelo Mkhabela, Political Analyst | News24 columnist as the EFF dominate SA headlines.
From the DA demanding for Ramaphosa to urgently release report on air force jet used by ANC to ZIM + schoolyard bullies to emerging fascists: The EFF’s unstoppable politics of violence as written about by Daily Mavericks Ferial Haffajee…Anything but a global pandemic of Covid when it comes to South African politics.
For tonight’s Medical Matters we talk to Dr. Leana Olivier, Chief Executive Officer: Foundation for Alcohol Related Research (FARR), on fetal alcohol spectrum disorders with International FASD Day having taken place last week, 9th September 2020.
Contact Details:
Dr. Leana Olivier - Email: info@farrsa.org.za | Phone: 021-6862646
Alcoholics Anonymous: 021 418 0908
Al-Anon: 021 595 4517
SANCA: 021 945 4080
FASFacts: 023 342 700
www.farrsa.org.za
Facebook farr (foundation for alcohol related research)
