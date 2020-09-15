Man Torque: Sexuality VS Intimacy

We are joined by Mpumelelo Mkhabela, Political Analyst | News24 columnist as the EFF dominate SA headlines.



From the DA demanding for Ramaphosa to urgently release report on air force jet used by ANC to ZIM + schoolyard bullies to emerging fascists: The EFF’s unstoppable politics of violence as written about by Daily Mavericks Ferial Haffajee…Anything but a global pandemic of Covid when it comes to South African politics.

arrow_forward