Property purchase, investment and insurance.

Today at 06:41
Calls/Talkback
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 06:50
The Political Desk
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Prof. John Stremlau - Professor of International Relations at Wits Univesity
Today at 07:10
HAPPENING IN YOUR WORLD TODAY:
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 07:15
Interview: Did Eskom Implement stage 5 load shedding?
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Sikhonathi Mantshantsha - Spokesperson at Eskom
Ted Blom
Today at 07:46
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Jonathan Fairbairn
Today at 07:53
The Africa Report with Crystal Orderson
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Crystal Oderson
Today at 08:18
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Latest on Western Cape provincial economy and tourism update
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 10:08
Tax Justice SA hands over evidence of illegal practices by Gold Leaf Tobacco during smoking ban
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Yusuf Abramjee - Founder at Tax Justice South Africa
Today at 11:05
Latest Tech stories making headlines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Girlz4Girlz project,Helping girls in need
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Salma De Jongh - Founder of Girlz4Girlz
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 18:09
Discovery Holdings financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Motus financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Osman Arbee - CEO at Motus
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show. 15 September 2020 8:35 PM
SA needs to rebuild tourism industry differently, says sector business council Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa says he has seen places offering very reasonable prices. 15 September 2020 5:33 PM
Andile Lungisa has until Thursday to report to correctional services #JusticeforAndileLungisa campaign leader Abner Mosasa says Lungisa's lawyers have lodged legal papers to extend bail conditions. 15 September 2020 4:36 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 89.5% The number of national recoveries is 583,126, which translates to a recovery rate of 89.5%. Gauteng has 191,668 recoveries. 15 September 2020 10:25 PM
Eskom gets tough on municipal debt, attaches Free State farms worth R2.5b Is Matjhabeng Municipality just a small fish in a sea of Eskom defaulters? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Adrian Saville. 15 September 2020 6:43 PM
The ground-breaking Xolobeni judgment 'will balance the scales a little' Attorney Richard Spoor says this put an to the Department of Mineral Resources issuing licences to fly-by-night companies. 15 September 2020 1:57 PM
Online business boom: e-commerce in SA to jump 150% by 2025 FNB estimates that e-commerce will be worth R225b in five years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Rand Merchant Bank's Aluwani Thenga. 15 September 2020 7:23 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 14 September 2020 7:14 PM
New specialist property financier, ZDFin to bridge the gap for community schemes Looking for bridging finance and smart financial solutions for community schemes? Keep reading. 14 September 2020 7:30 AM
'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent. 14 September 2020 5:35 PM
Any intervention we implement is controlled by us, not the minister - Sascoc Acting CEO Ravi Govender says the federation is not putting Cricket SA under administration. 14 September 2020 2:14 PM
I started running in 2014 and in 2016 I went to Rio to represent SA - Ntando Young Paralympic star Ntando Mahlangu is featured in the Netflix documentary 'Rising Phoenix' which launched on 26 August. 12 September 2020 3:35 PM
Gardeners finding lost wedding ring buried in garden 40 years later goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 15 September 2020 8:31 AM
Widower puts a poster outside his house asking for friends after wife dies Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 15 September 2020 8:30 AM
Parent's claim that tickling is 'child abuse' ignites huge social media debate Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 September 2020 8:45 AM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duma Gqubule, founder at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. 14 September 2020 6:25 PM
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Property purchase, investment and insurance.

Property purchase, investment and insurance.

15 September 2020 11:24 PM

For our educational focus we are joined by Tlalane Ntuli, Co-founder and COO of Yalu on the questions around property purchase, investment, and insurance. 

 www.yalu.co.za


Man Torque: Sexuality VS Intimacy

15 September 2020 10:32 PM

For tonight’s Man Torque: The unspoken conversations between and for men we unpack the definition, understanding, perception and behavior behind sexuality, sex, intimacy, and love for men across all demographics, race, and gender identity.

Joined by Bongile Mkhumbeni, Entrepreneur, Business and life coach and Mankind project South Africa Member, Lenerd Louw, Coach, Speaker, and Author of ‘JUMP!’, and Phumlani Kango, Contributing Writer: MTV Shuga ¦ LGBTILP and Prep Advocate.

Legal Matters: Unfair Labor Law Issues Covid-19

15 September 2020 9:24 PM

In our Legal Matters we are joined by Anton van der Bijl, Head: Labour Law Services: Solidarity to focus on the ongoing plight for workers and unfair labor law issues as a result of Covid. Although this remains uncharted territory for employers and employees alike, where, when, and how can the law step in to protect employee rights? 

https://solidariteit.co.za/

 

What The EFF?

14 September 2020 10:09 PM

We are joined by Mpumelelo Mkhabela, Political Analyst | News24 columnist as the EFF dominate SA headlines.

From the DA demanding for Ramaphosa to urgently release report on air force jet used by ANC to ZIM + schoolyard bullies to emerging fascists: The EFF’s unstoppable politics of violence as written about by Daily Mavericks Ferial Haffajee…Anything but a global pandemic of Covid when it comes to South African politics. 

International FASD Day: Fetal alcohol spectrum disorders

14 September 2020 9:23 PM

For tonight’s Medical Matters we talk to Dr. Leana Olivier, Chief Executive Officer: Foundation for Alcohol Related Research (FARR), on fetal alcohol spectrum disorders with International FASD Day having taken place last week, 9th September 2020. 

Contact Details:
Dr. Leana Olivier - Email: info@farrsa.org.za | Phone: 021-6862646 
Alcoholics Anonymous: 021 418 0908
Al-Anon: 021 595 4517
SANCA: 021 945 4080
FASFacts:  023 342 700
 www.farrsa.org.za
Facebook farr (foundation for alcohol related research)

South Africans Doing Great Things with Tashreeq Doovey

11 September 2020 11:25 PM

South Africans Doing Great Things with Tashreeq Doovey, a Grade 12 student at Windsor High School who was surprised a fellow class-mate with a cellphone.

Profile Interview with Iman Rappetti

11 September 2020 10:33 PM

Iman Rappetti | an award-winning journalist who has been involved in print, radio and television.

Kwantu Feature: Historiography of Basotho Philosophy

10 September 2020 11:39 PM

On Kwantu Feature, we spoke to Dr Zulumathabo Zulu, intellectual historian; lexicographer; poet; shepherd boy and published author of more than eight books, about the Historiography of Basotho Philosophy.

“The Clicks hair saga: Do we have a sense of who we are as a collective”?

10 September 2020 10:33 PM

Guest: Songezo Zibi is an Author and Former Editor of Business Day.

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Intimacy Injustice

10 September 2020 9:32 PM

On “In Conversation with Dr Eve” Aubrey spoke to Dr Eve about “The trauma of Infidelity, specifically Cyber Infidelity, in short, Intimacy Injustice.

UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 89.5%

Politics

Eskom gets tough on municipal debt, attaches Free State farms worth R2.5b

Business Politics

Andile Lungisa has until Thursday to report to correctional services

Local

Navalny says 'amazing' to breathe unaided, eyes Russia return

15 September 2020 8:49 PM

Centre of Excellence in Food Security discusses COVID impact on the vulnerable

15 September 2020 8:22 PM

EWN Weather Watch: Rain expected in Cape Town on Wednesday, sunshine for Joburg

15 September 2020 7:55 PM

