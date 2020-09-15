Property purchase, investment and insurance.

Best of 702
702 FYI
Today at 06:41
Calls/Talkback
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 06:50
The Political Desk
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Prof. John Stremlau - Professor of International Relations at Wits Univesity
Today at 07:10
HAPPENING IN YOUR WORLD TODAY:
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 07:15
Interview: Did Eskom Implement stage 5 load shedding?
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 07:46
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 07:53
The Africa Report with Crystal Orderson
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 08:18
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:40
Latest on Western Cape provincial economy and tourism update
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Tax Justice SA hands over evidence of illegal practices by Gold Leaf Tobacco during smoking ban
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Latest Tech stories making headlines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Girlz4Girlz project,Helping girls in need
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 18:09
Discovery Holdings financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:39
Motus financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
