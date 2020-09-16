Level 1 Post Ramaphosa address: Impact on Small Business reflections

Best of 702
702 FYI
Today at 06:50
The Political Desk
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Magda Wierzycka - CEO at Sygnia Group
Guests
Magda Wierzycka - CEO at Sygnia Group
125
Today at 07:15
Interview: South Africa Moves to Alert Level One
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Dr. Zweli Mkhize - Minister of Health at Department of Health
Guests
Dr. Zweli Mkhize - Minister of Health at Department of Health
125
Today at 07:46
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Jonathan Fairbairn
Guests
Jonathan Fairbairn
125
Today at 07:53
The Africa Report with Crystal Orderson
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Crystal Oderson
Guests
Crystal Oderson
125
Today at 08:18
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
Western Cape government reacts to President Cyril Ramaphosas address to the nation last night
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
125
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:33
Recapping and Clarifying firearm amnesty
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
John Welsh - Charman Of The Trust at Gun Owners Association Sa
Guests
John Welsh - Charman Of The Trust at Gun Owners Association Sa
125
Today at 10:45
Exploring Western Capes fossil parks
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:05
Futuristic Innovation with Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
125
Today at 11:32
Massive financial boost for the Valencia Institute
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Paddock - CEO at Valenture Institute
Guests
Rob Paddock - CEO at Valenture Institute
125
Today at 12:23
How has lockdown and regulations affected people who had overseas jobs planned?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marisa Jacobs - Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility at Xpatweb
Guests
Marisa Jacobs - Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility at Xpatweb
125
Today at 12:40
Is the swearing lawyer in trouble?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ms Trudie Nichols - Executive Committee Member at Legal Practice Council
Guests
Ms Trudie Nichols - Executive Committee Member at Legal Practice Council
125
Today at 12:45
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
125
Today at 12:52
SA Rugby returns later this month
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simnikiwe Xabanisa - Sports Freelancer at No Longer With Sunday Times
Guests
Simnikiwe Xabanisa - Sports Freelancer at No Longer With Sunday Times
125
