Level 1 Post Ramaphosa address: Religious Reflections

Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:50
The Political Desk
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Magda Wierzycka - CEO at Sygnia Group
Today at 07:15
Interview: South Africa Moves to Alert Level One
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Dr. Zweli Mkhize - Minister of Health at Department of Health
Today at 07:46
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Jonathan Fairbairn
Today at 07:53
The Africa Report with Crystal Orderson
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Crystal Oderson
Today at 08:18
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Western Cape government reacts to President Cyril Ramaphosas address to the nation last night
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Recapping and Clarifying firearm amnesty
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
John Welsh - Charman Of The Trust at Gun Owners Association Sa
Today at 10:45
Exploring Western Capes fossil parks
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Futuristic Innovation with Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:32
Massive financial boost for the Valencia Institute
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Paddock - CEO at Valenture Institute
Today at 12:23
How has lockdown and regulations affected people who had overseas jobs planned?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marisa Jacobs - Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility at Xpatweb
Today at 12:40
Is the swearing lawyer in trouble?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ms Trudie Nichols - Executive Committee Member at Legal Practice Council
Today at 12:45
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
SA Rugby returns later this month
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simnikiwe Xabanisa - Sports Freelancer at No Longer With Sunday Times
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
Funeral practitioners organisation says the strike has saved 300,000 jobs National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA president Muzi Hlengwa says they want the RAF to pay them money that is owed. 16 September 2020 2:12 PM
'My wife is divorcing me because of a stupid mistake,' bemoans a caller Listeners share traumatic events and mistakes they have experienced in their lives and how they have healed from the past. 16 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates South Africa on lockdown at 7pm The president is addressing South Africans on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 16 September 2020 7:03 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 7pm tonight The president will address South Africans on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 16 September 2020 11:34 AM
Did Eskom lie and implement stage 5 loadshedding without telling public? Independent energy advisor Ted Blom and spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha reflect on how the utility cuts power supply. 16 September 2020 7:53 AM
View all Politics
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show. 15 September 2020 8:35 PM
Online business boom: e-commerce in SA to jump 150% by 2025 FNB estimates that e-commerce will be worth R225b in five years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Rand Merchant Bank's Aluwani Thenga. 15 September 2020 7:23 PM
View all Business
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 14 September 2020 7:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent. 14 September 2020 5:35 PM
Any intervention we implement is controlled by us, not the minister - Sascoc Acting CEO Ravi Govender says the federation is not putting Cricket SA under administration. 14 September 2020 2:14 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Recovering drug addicts share their gains since they have been sober Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 16 September 2020 8:16 AM
[WATCH] Guy cutting tree wrong way and cussing himself for it goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 16 September 2020 8:16 AM
Gardeners finding lost wedding ring buried in garden 40 years later goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 15 September 2020 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
View all World
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
View all Africa
Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duma Gqubule, founder at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. 14 September 2020 6:25 PM
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Level 1 Post Ramaphosa address: Religious Reflections

Level 1 Post Ramaphosa address: Religious Reflections

16 September 2020 9:04 PM

Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, General Secretary of the SA Council of Churches


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Level 1 Post Ramaphosa address: Facts VS Fantasy - Medical Covid reflection:

16 September 2020 10:08 PM

Prof Shabir Madhi, Vaccinology’s Professor: Wits University - Executive Director of the Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research and the leader of the Oxford Vaccine trial Wits University 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Level 1 Post Ramaphosa address: Political Reflections

16 September 2020 9:44 PM

Sanusha Naidu, Political Analyst, Senior Research Associate at Institute for Global Dialogue 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Level 1 Post Ramaphosa address: Social Development - impact, ramifications and plan moving forward

16 September 2020 9:29 PM

Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social Development 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Level 1 Post Ramaphosa address: Impact on Small Business reflections

16 September 2020 8:57 PM

Nokuzola Rosemary Capa, Deputy Minister of Small business development

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Level 1 Post Ramaphosa address: Tourism and Travel impact and Reflections

16 September 2020 8:40 PM

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tourism Marketing South Africa (TBCSA)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Level 1 Post Ramaphosa address: The Financial impact

16 September 2020 8:24 PM

Daniel Silke, Political Economy | Keynote Speaker 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property purchase, investment and insurance.

15 September 2020 11:24 PM

For our educational focus we are joined by Tlalane Ntuli, Co-founder and COO of Yalu on the questions around property purchase, investment, and insurance. 

 www.yalu.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: Sexuality VS Intimacy

15 September 2020 10:32 PM

For tonight’s Man Torque: The unspoken conversations between and for men we unpack the definition, understanding, perception and behavior behind sexuality, sex, intimacy, and love for men across all demographics, race, and gender identity.

Joined by Bongile Mkhumbeni, Entrepreneur, Business and life coach and Mankind project South Africa Member, Lenerd Louw, Coach, Speaker, and Author of ‘JUMP!’, and Phumlani Kango, Contributing Writer: MTV Shuga ¦ LGBTILP and Prep Advocate.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Unfair Labor Law Issues Covid-19

15 September 2020 9:24 PM

In our Legal Matters we are joined by Anton van der Bijl, Head: Labour Law Services: Solidarity to focus on the ongoing plight for workers and unfair labor law issues as a result of Covid. Although this remains uncharted territory for employers and employees alike, where, when, and how can the law step in to protect employee rights? 

https://solidariteit.co.za/

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

President Cyril Ramaphosa announces move to Level 1 from Sunday

Politics

Initiative to raise funds for doctors in townships and informal settlements

Local

Does Moeng's claims over Somizi's TV show tick the copyright infringement box?

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

SA to reopen borders to most countries on 1 October

16 September 2020 8:59 PM

DA lays criminal complaint against ANC officials that used SANDF jet to Zim

16 September 2020 8:45 PM

EWN Weather Watch: Joburg get your sun hats out, hot weather forecast for Thurs

16 September 2020 8:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA