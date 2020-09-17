Africa at a Glance: The Nile dam row

The story of the day is the sentencing of the four convicted of Amy’Leigh de Jager’s kidnapping who was abducted from her school a year ago to the month, September 2019.



To follow up on the story and this week’s dominating headlines around human trafficking, we are joined by Bianca van Aswegen, National coordinator for Missing Children SA and Hayley Walker, Master Trainer for Protective Behaviors Southern Africa for training.







Contact:



www.missingchildren.org.za



www.pb.org.za

