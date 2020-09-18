Profile Interview with Ilse Klink,

Ilse Klink, award-winning actor, singer and television personality best known for the role of Vanessa Booysens on the daily soap, Isidingo.
Chevano Frans who has decided to open an outreach called Chevs Kitchen from his home in Athlone on the Cape Flats. It’s not however, just about feeding people but to raise awareness about the on-going plight of the Cape Flat communities as based on his own “blessing and a curse” upbringing there.
For tonight's Africa at a Glance we are joined by Prof Anthony Turton, Center for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State (UFS) on the Nile dam row story running through Egypt and Ethiopia.
The story of the day is the sentencing of the four convicted of Amy’Leigh de Jager’s kidnapping who was abducted from her school a year ago to the month, September 2019.
To follow up on the story and this week’s dominating headlines around human trafficking, we are joined by Bianca van Aswegen, National coordinator for Missing Children SA and Hayley Walker, Master Trainer for Protective Behaviors Southern Africa for training.
www.missingchildren.org.za
www.pb.org.za
For tonight’s psychology segment we are joined by Dr Elisa Mecco, Psychotherapist to talk about what is most probably the most prevalent issue across the world today due to Covid-19 – Internet addiction
http://www.elisa-mecco.com/
For this week's Weird and Wonderful feature we are joined by Johann Van Loggerenberg, Former SARS Group Executive in Enforcement, Private Consultant and Author of Tobacco Wars: Inside the Spy Games and Dirty Tricks of Southern Africa's Cigarette Trade who has just published a new book: Cop Under Cover: My life in the shadows with drug lords, robbers and smugglers.
(Released Sep 2020 - Jonathan Ball Publishers)
Prof Shabir Madhi, Vaccinology's Professor: Wits University - Executive Director of the Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research and the leader of the Oxford Vaccine trial Wits University
Sanusha Naidu, Political Analyst, Senior Research Associate at Institute for Global Dialogue
Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social Development
Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, General Secretary of the SA Council of Churches