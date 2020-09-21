LAUNCH OF THE THABO MBEKI SCHOOL OF PUBLIC AND INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Medical Aid Scheme price increase expected despite impact of pandemic
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Clayton Samsodienn
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Bonn with Helen Seeney
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helen Seeney
Today at 10:45
Innovation Challenge for Africa’s Top Space-Tech Ideas
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Davis Cook - CEO for the Research Institute for Innovation and Sustainability (RIIS)
Today at 11:05
The Social Dilemma Doccie on Netflix
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dean McCoubrey - Founder of MySociaLife, a digital life skills programme for students
Today at 11:32
Home Affairs offering Visa services
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Marisa Jacobs - Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility at Xpatweb
Today at 12:10
REPLAY: INTERVIEW WITH PATRIC TARIQ MELLET
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:15
The fate of independent museums in South Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chrischené Julius - Acting Director at District Six Musuem
Today at 12:23
Even the rich steal electricity
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Today at 12:37
JERUSALEMA IS NOT FILLING THE STOMACHS OF THE HUNGRY!
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joanie Fredericks
Today at 12:45
A look at Africa with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
SA must fix its ‘dop system’ - Carlos Amato
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:20
Well run SME's can still thrive despite the tough business conditions brought on by the Covid pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shawn Theunissen - Founder and Manager at Property Point
Today at 18:39
Retail Capital has injected over R500m relief into troubled economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 18:50
Where would investment managers put their money for a five-year return?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Starting with a new financial plan after Covid-19 destruction
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gerald Mwandiambira - Financial Planning Professional, Entrepreneur and Author at ...
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tshepo Phakathi - Founder at Kaello Business Hub
Latest Local
Wheels come off for YapYap clients (recall the 'new car for R699 a month' guy?) The originator of the scheme is the man behind the 'Drive a new car for R699 a month' fiasco years back, warns Wendy Knowler. 23 September 2020 8:00 PM
City Power cuts electricity in Dainfern as 'posh suburb' owes R13-million Spokesperson Isaac Mangena says people will be surprised that those people who can afford are actually defaulting on payments. 23 September 2020 2:16 PM
Have you seen all 200-million Nigerians trafficking drugs or humans? Researcher Martin Ewi says we make judgements on the basis of an individual or a few people and it is not fair. 23 September 2020 9:17 AM
View all Local
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
Witness confirms that Mosebenzi Zwane knew about illegal activities According EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, Mokoena says the former MEC came up with the idea of prepayment. 23 September 2020 12:49 PM
More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay. 22 September 2020 6:43 PM
View all Politics
Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for less people, costs more Level 1 rules helping but also hindering the wedding industry. Get cost-saving tips from Precious Thamaga (Precious the Planner). 23 September 2020 7:42 PM
[WATCH] Mzansi is loving BMW’s tribute to ‘igusheshe’ – the iconic BMW 325i Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 September 2020 9:26 AM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] isiZulu tour guide teaching 'clicking sounds' in deep, mesmerising voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 September 2020 11:58 AM
'I grew up poor, but never realised it' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 21 September 2020 8:15 PM
Dangarembga shortlisted for Booker Prize: 'I like my writing to be relevant' Author and activist Tsitsi Dangarembga says her writing does not come easily and that she likes her writing to be relevant. 21 September 2020 4:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Komphela speaks on 'blessings and burdens' that await Hunt at Kaizer Chiefs Hunt was appointed to the role on a three-year deal, replacing German Ernst Middendorp after he failed to win the Absa Premiership... 22 September 2020 7:52 PM
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto sign for Orlando Pirates The acquisition of Thulani Hlatshwayo comes after a long-held interest in the Bafana Bafana captain. 21 September 2020 8:37 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Baba Khubeka's cash-in-transit heist report at Zondo's place goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] Fight breaks out inside men's bathroom, leaves us all confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Triathlete lets another competitor get 3rd place after he went wrong way Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 21 September 2020 8:26 AM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
View all Africa
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 21 September 2020 6:50 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
LAUNCH OF THE THABO MBEKI SCHOOL OF PUBLIC AND INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

LAUNCH OF THE THABO MBEKI SCHOOL OF PUBLIC AND INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

21 September 2020 11:22 PM

Dr. Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi ... Advisory Member of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation and Steering Committee member of the TM School joins to talk about the launch the Thabo Mbeki School of Public and International Affairs.

The virtual launch of the TM School will take place on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 at 3pm.


Members of public and the media are invited to use the following link to register: 
https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_MTFhYjU3ZjgtMzAxZC00Y2Y2LWIyZTctZWZmM2ZkY2FjNmUx%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22ca9a8b8c-3ea3-4799-a43e-5510398e7a3b%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22e5d53638-7045-452c-9d7b-a989bfc01b40%22%2c%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3atrue%7d  


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Change your mindset feature - In order to get to where you want to be financially, you first need to understand where you currently are

24 September 2020 12:12 AM

Stanley Beckett & Aubrey Ndlovu 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: "The Mental Boggle Point."

23 September 2020 10:18 PM

Nancy Tremaine | author of 'Preordained'- an autobiography of Nancy's past, present and ongoing life events| Lifetime

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: The structural causes and outcomes of poverty (Part 2)

23 September 2020 10:15 PM

Mduduzi  Luthuli  | Co-Founder and Executive Director  at Luthuli Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The effectiveness of internships in equipping you for your current/future jobs

22 September 2020 11:19 PM

Jake  Willis | CEO and Founder at Lulaway

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC’s handling of Masuku-Diko PPE saga shows how corruption blurs state and party lines

22 September 2020 10:23 PM

Prof Siphamandla Zondi | Professor of Politics at  University of Johannesburg

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International World Rhino Day - 22 September (Jamie rides for anti-poaching unit and for a soup kitchen)

22 September 2020 10:21 PM

Jamie Marais, an athlete/cyclist, who cycled a vertical ascent of 9,000 metres in just 36 hours in aid of endangered wildlife and tourism communities affected by COVID-19.

 

Donations can be made via:https://www.givengain.com/cc/jamierides4rhinos/  
Websites:www.kariega.co.za | www.kariega.co.za/jamierides4rhinos 
www.kariega.co.za/foundation 
Videos on YouTube:www.youtube.com/KariegaGameReserve 
Facebook:www.facebook.com/Kariega.Game.Reserve  www.facebook.com/jamiemaraisSA  
Twitter: @kariegagameres | @jamiemarais 
Instagram: @kariega.game.reserve | @jamiemarais

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matter Matter: Draft code of practice on violence and harassment in the workplace published

22 September 2020 9:21 PM

On our Legal Matter, we look at the draft code of practice on violence and harassment in the workplace published by Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi and were joined by Shane Johnson, Professional Support Lawyer Employment / Health & Safety Practice at Webber Wentzel.

Email:shane.johnson@webberwntzel.com 

Tel no.: 011 530 5410

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

LATE PAYMENTS BY GOVERNMENT TO BE TACKLED BY NEW AGENCY

21 September 2020 11:18 PM

Lawyer and consultant, Christine Qunta has launched Pholosang Fee Facilitation Services (Pty) Ltd – a consultancy company whose sole objective is to tackle public sector institutions that pay their suppliers late or fail to pay them.

 

Website:www.feefacilitation.co.za

email:info@feefacilitation.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: SA gets innovative, dedicated dementia care facility ahead of World Alzheimer’s Day

21 September 2020 11:13 PM

On Medical Matters, we look at the issue of Dementia since its World Alzheimer’s Day and how SA gets dedicated dementia care facility ahead of World Alzheimer’s Day and we are joined by Dr Brent Tipping, Sub-Specialist Geriatrician and Specialist Physician working at the University of the Witwatersrand Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Parktown Johannesburg.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

