In Conversation with Dr Eve: The trauma of parenting.

Latest Local
Diverted Lotto millions: 'Can we please get to holding people to account!' Outa's Stefanie Fick urges the speedy investigation of allegations against the suspended COO of the National Lotteries Commission. 24 September 2020 6:58 PM
Doctors seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in Joburg Dr Karin van der Merwe says people must not drop their guards and the elderly and the and vulnerable must maintain their distance. 24 September 2020 4:34 PM
Suspect arrested for assassination of Charl Kinnear Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says they are expecting more arrests to be made as they have found information. 24 September 2020 2:14 PM
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
Witness confirms that Mosebenzi Zwane knew about illegal activities According EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, Mokoena says the former MEC came up with the idea of prepayment. 23 September 2020 12:49 PM
More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay. 22 September 2020 6:43 PM
'SA cash economy about 60% of GDP, moving that to digital would be huge saving' The Covid-19 pandemic's moving us towards a cashless society. Arabile Gumede interviews Ukheshe co-founder, Clayton Hayward. 24 September 2020 8:39 PM
Retail Capital injects R500m into economy through Covid-relief for SMEs 'Smaller businesses have largely been ignored'. Arabile Gumede interviews Retail Capital CEO Karl Westvig. 24 September 2020 7:41 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for fewer people, costs more Level 1 rules helping but also hindering the wedding industry. Get cost-saving tips from Precious Thamaga (Precious the Planner). 23 September 2020 7:42 PM
[WATCH] isiZulu tour guide teaching 'clicking sounds' in deep, mesmerising voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] Mzansi is loving BMW’s tribute to ‘igusheshe’ – the iconic BMW 325i Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 September 2020 9:26 AM
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto sign for Orlando Pirates The acquisition of Thulani Hlatshwayo comes after a long-held interest in the Bafana Bafana captain. 21 September 2020 8:37 PM
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
[WATCH] Baba Khubeka's cash-in-transit heist report at Zondo's place goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] Fight breaks out inside men's bathroom, leaves us all confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Triathlete lets another competitor get 3rd place after he went wrong way Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 21 September 2020 8:26 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 21 September 2020 6:50 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
In Conversation with Dr Eve: The trauma of parenting.

In Conversation with Dr Eve: The trauma of parenting.

24 September 2020 9:12 PM

On “In Conversation with Dr Eve” we talk about “The trauma of parenting.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South African History Retold by Khethiwe Zulu

24 September 2020 10:22 PM

Khethiwe Zulu - Author

Change your mindset feature - In order to get to where you want to be financially, you first need to understand where you currently are

24 September 2020 12:12 AM

Stanley Beckett & Aubrey Ndlovu 

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: "The Mental Boggle Point."

23 September 2020 10:18 PM

Nancy Tremaine | author of 'Preordained'- an autobiography of Nancy's past, present and ongoing life events| Lifetime

Financial Matters: The structural causes and outcomes of poverty (Part 2)

23 September 2020 10:15 PM

Mduduzi  Luthuli  | Co-Founder and Executive Director  at Luthuli Capital

The effectiveness of internships in equipping you for your current/future jobs

22 September 2020 11:19 PM

Jake  Willis | CEO and Founder at Lulaway

ANC’s handling of Masuku-Diko PPE saga shows how corruption blurs state and party lines

22 September 2020 10:23 PM

Prof Siphamandla Zondi | Professor of Politics at  University of Johannesburg

International World Rhino Day - 22 September (Jamie rides for anti-poaching unit and for a soup kitchen)

22 September 2020 10:21 PM

Jamie Marais, an athlete/cyclist, who cycled a vertical ascent of 9,000 metres in just 36 hours in aid of endangered wildlife and tourism communities affected by COVID-19.

 

Donations can be made via:https://www.givengain.com/cc/jamierides4rhinos/  
Websites:www.kariega.co.za | www.kariega.co.za/jamierides4rhinos 
www.kariega.co.za/foundation 
Videos on YouTube:www.youtube.com/KariegaGameReserve 
Facebook:www.facebook.com/Kariega.Game.Reserve  www.facebook.com/jamiemaraisSA  
Twitter: @kariegagameres | @jamiemarais 
Instagram: @kariega.game.reserve | @jamiemarais

Legal Matter Matter: Draft code of practice on violence and harassment in the workplace published

22 September 2020 9:21 PM

On our Legal Matter, we look at the draft code of practice on violence and harassment in the workplace published by Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi and were joined by Shane Johnson, Professional Support Lawyer Employment / Health & Safety Practice at Webber Wentzel.

Email:shane.johnson@webberwntzel.com 

Tel no.: 011 530 5410

LAUNCH OF THE THABO MBEKI SCHOOL OF PUBLIC AND INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

21 September 2020 11:22 PM

Dr. Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi ... Advisory Member of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation and Steering Committee member of the TM School joins to talk about the launch the Thabo Mbeki School of Public and International Affairs.

The virtual launch of the TM School will take place on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 at 3pm.


Members of public and the media are invited to use the following link to register: 
https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_MTFhYjU3ZjgtMzAxZC00Y2Y2LWIyZTctZWZmM2ZkY2FjNmUx%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22ca9a8b8c-3ea3-4799-a43e-5510398e7a3b%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22e5d53638-7045-452c-9d7b-a989bfc01b40%22%2c%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3atrue%7d  

Suspect arrested for assassination of Charl Kinnear

Local

What has South Africa achieved in the United Nations Security Council?

Local

Trade-off needed between state and businesses 'to tackle alcohol problem'

Local

Police vow to clamp down on lawlessness after threats against foreign nationals

24 September 2020 8:46 PM

PSL announces DStv as new Premiership sponsors

24 September 2020 8:12 PM

Masuku accuses DA’s Jack Bloom of misleading public over Nasrec hospital costs

24 September 2020 6:36 PM

