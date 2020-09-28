Medical Matters - Are you suffering from itchy, inflamed skin and #scratching for answers?

On Medical Matter we talk to Dr Alicia McMaster, Head of Medical for Speciality Care at Sanofi, talking abut eczema. 14-18 September was National Eczema Week and the week was dedicated to improving the awareness and understanding of atopic eczema and showing respect to those living with the illness as well as their family members.



Contact Details: Allergy Foundation of SA (on Facebook)