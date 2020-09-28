By not prosecuting apartheid-era criminals, the NPA sent a clear message to the corrupt

Cassiem Khan | Director of the Imam Haron Foundation
Lucky Netshidzati | CEO and Co-Founder of Rudzambilu Holdings
Contact Details:
website:https://www.rudzambiluh.co.za/
email:info@rudzambiluh.co.za
Tel: +27 (0)11 695 4815
Profile Interview Legendary Musician, Mzwandile “Zwai” BalaLISTEN TO PODCAST
on Africa At A Glance, we look at the issue of a secessionist movement that is currently taking place in Ghana’s Togoland, with Executive Director of Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace bUILDING, Mr. Sani Adib.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Johann van Loggerenberg is the co-author of the bestseller Rogue (2016), Death and Taxes (2017) and Tobacco Wars (2019), talking about his latest book "Cop Under Cover: My life in the shadows with drug lords, robbers and smugglers".LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr. Ilse De Beer | Psychologist
Contact Details:
website:https://ilsedebeer.co.za/en/home-english/
email:ilse@ilsedebeer.co.za
On Change your mindset feature we talk about "1000 reasons why little things can lead to a healthy or unhealthy body" with Elanie Beckett, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda.
Contact details:
website: www.ommysoul.com
email: elanie@ommysoul.com
On the Weird and Wonderful feature, we look at 'Sacred Geometry and Spiritual Symbolism - The Blueprint for Creation' – a book by Donald Carroll.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Financial Matter, Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, gets philosophical by discussing the issue of a popular adage “Money can't buy you happiness” and what this mean.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Man Torque we talk about Childhood sexual abuse with Counselling Psychologist, Brian Blem, and survivors of childhood sexual abuse, Paul and James.LISTEN TO PODCAST
State Capture Commission update with Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN Senior ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST