Financial Matters: Social Signalling

Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Clarifying travel laws for passenegers and airlines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ayanda Allie Paine - Department of Transport Minister.
Today at 10:08
International news Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Talking Tech with Jan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Latest Local
Don't opt for a Kulula/BA airfare refund - you'll get a few cents for every Rand Those opting for refunds end up on Comair's list of creditors. Rather retain the value of your flight booking says Wendy Knowler.... 7 October 2020 8:29 PM
Launch for SA's 'brand-new airline' on track, winning name to be announced soon Kulula creator Gidon Novick gives an update on the new customer-centered airline taking to the skies before the end of 2020. 7 October 2020 7:33 PM
Tshwane residents left without water after pipe bursts Administrator responsible for infrastructure Lefadi Makibinyane says the pipe burst was caused by soil vibrations. 7 October 2020 4:40 PM
View all Local
'After former VBS CFO's conviction, they'll go after the politicians soon' Phillip Truter will serve seven years in jail after turning state witness. Journo Dewald van Rensburg has the VBS inside story. 7 October 2020 6:53 PM
Poor economy, corruption, GBV and wages dominate as labour federations protest Members of South Africa's four main labour federations took to the streets on Wednesday as part of a historic nationwide strike.... 7 October 2020 1:02 PM
Magashule will cooperate should there be warrant out for his arrest - Lawyer The ANC secretary-general's lawyer Victor Nkhwashu says his client has not been formally informed about the alleged warrant. 7 October 2020 7:56 AM
View all Politics
A business bedtime story about Robinhood New investment platforms are making it easy and cheap to invest, what could go wrong? 7 October 2020 7:15 PM
'Statistics reveal difficult stories. I wish politicians could see what I see' Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 7 October 2020 3:10 PM
Prescribed assets: Magda Wierzycka (CEO, Sygnia) accusses IRR of bullying her "What the IRR is doing is not in the best interest of the savers of SA," Wierzycka told The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield. 7 October 2020 12:27 PM
View all Business
You can identify a child who has learning difficulty at an early age - expert Clinical psychologist Kalie Naidoo says parents may recognise their children may be dyslexic at the age of four and five. 6 October 2020 4:01 PM
No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible "If you don’t have R70 for Corenza, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic," says Tami Ngalo (Oyi Medical Card). 6 October 2020 10:47 AM
702 has tweaked its offering - and this is what you have to look forward to! 702 Presenters share their excitement for the new look and positioning by revealing show features they are introducing. 1 October 2020 12:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
Noko Matlou on signing with Eibar: I’ve worked hard, I deserve it Noko Matlou, the Banyana Banyana midfielder and Maindies player, has urged people to never give up on their dreams after signing w... 6 October 2020 6:36 PM
CSA forensic report raises more questions, says cricket writer Stuart Hess According to Stuart Hess, the summary makes it clear that the Cricket SA board had some awful oversight over the executive. 5 October 2020 5:05 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns sign Kermit Erasmus, Grant Margerman and Jody February Kermit Erasmus, Jody February and Grant Margeman have joined the Brazilians from Cape Town City, Ajax Cape Town and Cape Umoya ahe... 5 October 2020 2:14 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Window cleaners left dangling in air after platform collapses Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 October 2020 8:41 AM
[WATCH] Boy's brutal answer to Maths question leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 October 2020 8:40 AM
[WATCH] Driver throws bumper at another driver during race goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 October 2020 8:39 AM
View all Entertainment
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Financial Matters: Social Signalling

Financial Matters: Social Signalling

7 October 2020 9:24 PM

Mduduzi  Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director  at Luthuli Capital 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Change your Mindset Feature: 'I am Possible' programme

7 October 2020 11:21 PM

Guest: Dr Madelaine Gomes | Transpersonal Coach and International Speaker 

 email:drmaddiegomes@gmail.com 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Creepy but cool ghost stories to kick off Halloween Month

7 October 2020 10:21 PM

On the Weird and Wonderful feature, we look at Creepy but cool ghost stories to kick off October, which is Halloween Month, with Mark Rose-Christie, South Africa's top illusionist, and celebrity paranormalist.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hawks confirms that reports on Magashule's warrant of arrest is 'Fake News'

7 October 2020 12:00 AM

Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Hawks spokesperson 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC reacts to report that warrant of arrest has been issued for Mr Magashule

6 October 2020 11:52 PM

Pule Mabe- ANC National Spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government to tighten Employment Equity Non-Compliance in Workplace

6 October 2020 11:28 PM

Ms. Teboho Motsoane | Skills Development and Employment Equity Specialist of Strata-G Labour Solutions 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Implications of the arrests made by Hawks

6 October 2020 10:19 PM

Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Landmark inheritance ruling for opposite sex life partnerships

6 October 2020 9:38 PM

In our Legal Matters, we focused on a landmark inheritance ruling for opposite sex life partnerships with Joselynn Fember, Attorney and Managing Partner at Fember Attorneys Incorporated to unpack the implications of this ruling for ordinary South African citizens who might find themselves in such situations.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Angola Camp 32 aka 'Quatro'

6 October 2020 1:01 AM

O.B Mabena | MKVeteran 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Political Analysis on the State Capture Commission with Prof Sethulego Matebesi

5 October 2020 10:11 PM

Prof. Sethulego Matebesi - Political Analyst from University of North-West

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NPA applauds former VBS finance chief as he gets 10 years after plea agreement

Local

Poor economy, corruption, GBV and wages dominate as labour federations protest

Politics

Minister Cele says Senekal incidents undermine the rule of law, demands arrests

Local

EWN Highlights

Pandemic could push 115 mn into extreme poverty in 2020: World Bank

7 October 2020 8:13 PM

EWN Weather Watch: More thundershowers on the cards for Gauteng

7 October 2020 7:55 PM

Public servants demand govt honour 2018 wage increase agreement

7 October 2020 7:53 PM

