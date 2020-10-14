Financial Matters: why so few people achieve financial freedom or success.

Streaming issues? Report here
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with Daniel Pelz from Deutsche Welle in Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Daniel Pelz
Today at 11:05
Tech Talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Latest Local
Telkom reports Vodacom and Rain, says their spectrum agreement in fact a merger Telkom is approaching the Competition Tribunal. The outcome is likely to set a precedent says telecoms analyst Dobek Pater. 14 October 2020 7:47 PM
The mystery of South Africa’s house price bounce Head of Real Estate at Lightstone Esteani Marx says there has been an interesting shift in the residential market. 14 October 2020 5:10 PM
'Blood pressure does not influence polygraph examination,' says expert Polygraph Institute of South Africa CEO and polygraph examiner Charles Kemp says they look at controlled and relevant questions. 14 October 2020 3:58 PM
View all Local
Police to investigate alleged murder plot involving deputy ambassador to Sudan Dirco spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele says they are unable to say more until the investigations are finalised. 14 October 2020 2:16 PM
Public spats are no good as both parties end up sounding wrong - Motlanthe The former president unpacks his foundation food drive and also talks about the tensions in the ANC. 14 October 2020 8:10 AM
'Govt must partner with private sector to save us from path to ruin' 'The time to implement tough choices is running out'. Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand chairperson Roger Jardine. 13 October 2020 6:54 PM
View all Politics
South Africa needs batteries, here are some we might use Over 1000 MW of renewable energy will be added to the grid in the next year, we need a way to store it. 14 October 2020 7:15 PM
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
YES creates 40,000 'work experiences' for jobless youth - R2b in salaries Govt launched the business-partnered Youth Employment Service in 2018. The Money Show interviews CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville. 13 October 2020 7:49 PM
View all Business
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand 'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie. 8 October 2020 6:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
Shining a spotlight on young players who failed to reach their potential Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan, says we must stop the hype and make use of professional sports psychologists. 9 October 2020 5:41 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Cougar charging at hiker in Utah goes viral Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 October 2020 9:36 AM
[WATCH] Guy proposing to girlfriend at Clicks goes viral Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 October 2020 8:51 AM
[WATCH] Woman drinking Oros without diluting it, leaves us concerned Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 October 2020 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Financial Matters: why so few people achieve financial freedom or success.

Financial Matters: why so few people achieve financial freedom or success.

14 October 2020 9:16 PM

On Financial Matter, Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, talks about why so few people achieve financial freedom or success.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Change your mindset: Change your money personality to change your money reality

14 October 2020 11:19 PM

Dr Madelaine Gomes

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: All things Mars - Is there life out there?

14 October 2020 10:17 PM

Professor Elena Pettinelli | Professor in Earth Physics in the Mathematics and Physics Department, Rome Tre University, Rome, 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Credit life providers are getting off lightly on Treating Customers Fairly

13 October 2020 11:18 PM

Ms. Zimasa Mabuse, Head of legal and compliance at Yalu

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Winde wants probe after dozens catch Covid-19,

13 October 2020 10:24 PM

Kyle Cowan | Investigative journalist  at News24

Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Aarto scheduled to roll out in SA in July 2021

13 October 2020 10:13 PM

Advocate Stefanie Fick | Advocate and Executive Director in charge of "AARTO amendment Bill challenge Project" at OUTA. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Marikana Trials - Marikana murder trial resumes

12 October 2020 11:24 PM

 The Marikana Trials – Marikana murder trials resumes, we talk to Themba Masuku, Programme Manager: African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum & Rehad Desai, Producer and Director on award winning Miners Shot Down Documentary (2014)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

12 October 2020 10:29 PM

EWN's Snr Reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Arthritis in Kids

12 October 2020 10:11 PM

Guest: Dr Bhadrish Mistry | Paediatric Rheumatologist

Contact Details:

Private:   011 432 4822 

Bara: 011 933 9796

At the moment the kids who are coming to the two Gauteng clinics – at Bara and the Charlotte Maxeke – are struggling with more than their usual lot in life: the doctors who run the clinics have reported that many families can’t afford to buy groceries.

These kids are on chronic meds and many struggle with constant pain.

To take meds on an empty stomach isn’t ideal. We have therefore decided to run a fund for groceries, even though this falls outside our direct aims. 

This is the campaign: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/arthrtitis-kids-emergency-grocery-fund 

 Arthritis Kids South Africa:admin@arthritiskids.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Mark Sham

9 October 2020 10:36 PM

Mark Sham | Founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dlamini-Zuma extends national state of disaster for another month

Local

There are other colleagues who have been harassed by Msimanga - Nkele Molapo

Politics

Agrizzi lied under oath about his movable assets, says NPA as it opposes bail

Politics

New UK lockdown would be disaster but all options open: PM

14 October 2020 9:14 PM

Trump, Biden plan dueling town halls instead of scrapped debate

14 October 2020 8:25 PM

EU agrees Russia sanctions over Navalny poisoning

14 October 2020 8:18 PM

