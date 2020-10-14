Change your mindset: Change your money personality to change your money reality

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
The World Restart a Heart (WRAH) initiative - Your Two Hands Can Save A Life
Today with Kieno Kammies
Latest Local
Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000 'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi. 15 October 2020 7:15 PM
Angelo Agrizzi transported to hospital Lawyer Daniel Witz says they have filed appeal papers after the former Bosasa chief operation officer was denied bail. 15 October 2020 5:56 PM
Positive part was extension of COVID-19 grant for three months - Duma Gqubule Centre for Economic Development and Transformation director Duma Gqubule reacts to Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan. 15 October 2020 5:07 PM
View all Local
The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU The investigating unit is uncovering the scale of corruption at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 15 October 2020 8:24 PM
The good, the bad and the unrealistic from president's economic recovery plan Some positives in Ramaphosa's address, but he didn't tackle govt's policy paralysis - analyst Dr Iraj Abedian on The Money Show. 15 October 2020 6:52 PM
What can we expect from Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan? Pundits reflect on their expectations from the president's speech this afternoon. 15 October 2020 1:01 PM
View all Politics
'Economic recovery plan is different as it has clear implentation targets' Department of Trade, Industry and Competition director-general Lionel October reflects on economic plan that will be unveiled. 15 October 2020 9:05 AM
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
Telkom reports Vodacom and Rain, says their spectrum agreement in fact a merger Telkom is approaching the Competition Tribunal. The outcome is likely to set a precedent says telecoms analyst Dobek Pater. 14 October 2020 7:47 PM
View all Business
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
Shining a spotlight on young players who failed to reach their potential Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan, says we must stop the hype and make use of professional sports psychologists. 9 October 2020 5:41 PM
View all Sport
Billie Eilish responding to trolls for body shaming her, has us talking Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 October 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Cougar charging at hiker in Utah goes viral Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 October 2020 9:36 AM
[WATCH] Guy proposing to girlfriend at Clicks goes viral Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 October 2020 8:51 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Opinion

The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Change your mindset: Change your money personality to change your money reality

Change your mindset: Change your money personality to change your money reality

14 October 2020 11:19 PM

Guest: Dr Madelaine Gomes

website:www.madelainegomes.international 

Saturday the 17/10/20 at 10am and it will be on Zoom.  Link will be send to them via their email address and it is Free.  It is an introduction talk.  I will then give them the link to the training which is IDENTIFY YOUR PURPOSE and step into your Greatness which will be on Monday 19/10 night at 7pm on Zoom.

 

Guest: Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

email:stanley@changecreatorsa.com 


Kwantu Feature: French Huguenots History with Max du Preez

15 October 2020 11:25 PM

On the Kwantu feature we look at the discussion of the French Huguenots in South African with veteran Journalist, Max du Preez.

Crime Time with Aubrey: The Whistleblowers Mandy Wiener

15 October 2020 10:19 PM

Mandy Wiener | Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at

Economic Recovery Plan Analysis

15 October 2020 9:19 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined the economic reconstruction and recovery plan for South Africa to parliament earlier today and he said the plan aims to expedite the recovery of South Africa’s economy that was, like most economies, deeply affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Mandla Lionel Isaacs, Political Economist and the Managing Director of Zehuti Advisory, joined us to unpack this.

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: All things Mars - Is there life out there?

14 October 2020 10:17 PM

Professor Elena Pettinelli | Professor in Earth Physics in the Mathematics and Physics Department, Rome Tre University, Rome, 

Financial Matters: why so few people achieve financial freedom or success.

14 October 2020 9:16 PM

On Financial Matter, Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, talks about why so few people achieve financial freedom or success.

Credit life providers are getting off lightly on Treating Customers Fairly

13 October 2020 11:18 PM

Ms. Zimasa Mabuse, Head of legal and compliance at Yalu

Winde wants probe after dozens catch Covid-19,

13 October 2020 10:24 PM

Kyle Cowan | Investigative journalist  at News24

Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

 

Legal Matters: Aarto scheduled to roll out in SA in July 2021

13 October 2020 10:13 PM

Advocate Stefanie Fick | Advocate and Executive Director in charge of "AARTO amendment Bill challenge Project" at OUTA. 

The Marikana Trials - Marikana murder trial resumes

12 October 2020 11:24 PM

 The Marikana Trials – Marikana murder trials resumes, we talk to Themba Masuku, Programme Manager: African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum & Rehad Desai, Producer and Director on award winning Miners Shot Down Documentary (2014)

The good, the bad and the unrealistic from president's economic recovery plan

Business Politics

'We will ensure people going to Senekal court are unarmed,' says SAPS

Local

Author takes us through his new book 'VBS: A Dream Defrauded'

Local

Angelo Agrizzi transported to hospital

Local

EWN Highlights

They were home, say families of duo accused of murdering Brendin Horner

16 October 2020 6:14 AM

158 more people in SA die after contracting COVID-19, death toll over 18k

16 October 2020 5:43 AM

Combative Trump insists pandemic almost over, Biden says he did 'nothing'

16 October 2020 5:36 AM

